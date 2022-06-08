Pro-abortion violence is nothing new: pro-lifers must lovingly continue to defend the unborn

With their senses dulled to the sanctity of life, it’s no wonder that many pro-abortion groups advocate for and encourage violence against those who strive to protect moms and babies.

(LifeSiteNews) – Violence. Child sacrifice. The death of tiny babies. Those words are bound to get people’s attention, especially in today’s world. Maybe they’ll also pull at the heartstrings of people whose hearts have been hardened to what goes on in our country 3,000 times each day.

When I say child sacrifice, I’m talking of course about abortion — today’s method of child sacrifice. In every abortion a child dies, and more often than not, it’s because that child’s mother felt scared or incapable of carrying the baby to term and caring for him after birth. Quite possibly she felt pressured into it or felt she had no other choice. It’s a sad situation, indeed.

But the violence of this kind of child sacrifice is not the only violence we see when it comes to abortion.

Though killing an innocent child is devastating enough, we have also become painfully aware of the violence perpetrated by those who believe abortion is a woman’s “right” — the violence perpetrated against the pro-lifers who work so hard day after day to take care of the moms who are scared, to give them the encouragement they need, to supply them with material goods to make their lives easier, to help them further their education, and to show them that babies are truly a gift.

This kind of violence has been increasing exponentially lately, and it seems that some groups will stop at very little to show the world their anger. Take for instance the Night of Rage promised by the radical pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge should Roe v. Wade be overturned and the abortion laws go back to the individual states to decide. In a communique to its “supporters,” the group allegedly wrote:

On the night the final ruling is issued—a specific date we cannot yet predict, but we know is arriving imminently—we are asking for courageous hearts to come out after dark. Whoever you are and wherever you are, we are asking for you to do what you can to make your anger known. We have selected a time of 8pm for actions nationwide to begin, but know that this is a general guideline.

Furthermore, a tweet from May 10 speaks of these threats of violence, stating that they will escalate and that the Molotov cocktail thrown into a Wisconsin pregnancy resource center last month was just a “warning.” We should expect more violence, they promise.

I feel 100% certain that this group and others like it mean what they say and that we will see an eruption of violence if SCOTUS does in fact decide to overturn Roe.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Call on Biden to condemn violent pro-abortion rioters across America! Show Petition Text 20476 have signed the petition. Let's get to 22500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition In the aftermath of the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft overruling Roe v. Wade, lawless vandals backed by the abortion lobby and pro-abortion politicians have launched riots and violent attacks on pro-life entities across America, from pregnancy centers to churches, and even targeted Justices' homes.



This widespread, organized effort not only sets a dangerous standard for how groups and individuals may opt to stage demonstrations going forward, but begs the question of how the pro-abortion crowd would behave if and when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe later this summer.



And, worst of all, the White House has largely turned a blind eye to these riots, with Joe Biden -- who at one time claimed to be personally opposed to abortion due to his Catholic faith -- now acting as the foremost advocate for unfettered abortion access in America.



Biden's nonexistent response must be addressed, and the White House needs to know that the American people demand better from their supposed "leader."



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to stop beating around the bush and finally issue a formal statement condemning the violent riots and attacks on pro-life institutions across our country in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion draft overturning Roe v. Wade.



Over Mother's Day weekend, pro-abortion attacks broke out across America, with increasingly depraved activists targeting pregnancy centers, pro-life advocacy organizations, and churches with either disruptive demonstrations or, in some cases, vandalism and outright violence.



Among the most barbaric occurrences was the vicious attack on Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group headquartered in Madison, where vandals threw a Molotov cocktail into an office window, started a fire on one of its walls, and left a threatening graffiti message reading "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."



Review a FULL LIST of other appalling attacks HERE.



They even descended upon the homes of Supreme Court Justices like Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who appear poised to formally issue the final blow to Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, after publishing a map with their private addresses.



The case, which was decided nearly 50 years ago in 1973, saw members of the bench fabricate a constitutional "right" to abortion, depriving individual states from crafting their own laws to protect life. However, should Roe, as expected, be overturned, the matter of abortion would be returned to the states, where it always belonged, giving lawmakers the ability to propose legislation that would either place strong restrictions on the procedure or, in some cases, ban it outright.



And while, of course, freedom of speech must be protected and defended for all Americans, demonstrations that devolve into vandalism, rioting, the use of intimidation tactics against members of the judiciary (or anyone else, for that matter), or violence in any form must NEVER be tolerated.



But the White House seems to be taking a different approach...



It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally acknowledged the threat posed to Supreme Court Justices by out-of-control pro-abotion activists, claiming that "judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."



This is true, but it took Psaki an entire week to make any semblance of a definitive statement about the White House's position on this urgent matter. In fact, Psaki previously refused to discourage the targeting of Justices' homes when asked, insisting that pro-abortion groups were staging "peaceful protests" instead; she even failed to condemn the leak itself -- an unprecedented breach of trust and rejection of institutional norms that could permanently damage the standing of the court and its ability to function as an apolitical body.

And, of course, Joe Biden, himself, has been virtually silent on the matter, failing to effectively speak out against these riots and reassure the American people that those who seek to vandalize property and perpetrate violence will be held legally accountable for their actions by the Department of Justice.



This is entirely unacceptable behavior from a commander-in-chief, and as political allies like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (rather ironically) incite insurrection by labeling the Supreme Court's pending decision a "call to arms," the American people must demand that Joe Biden clarify where he stands, and whose side he's really on.

The rule of law must be upheld and applied equally, and that means calling out radical anti-life rioters and ensuring there are consequences for their violent outbursts and destruction of property across the country.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to condemn these rioters, and direct the U.S. Department of Justice to take action that will hold them accountable for their actions under the law.



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'‘Rise up, fight back’: Pro-abortion protesters descend upon Justice Alito’s house over imminent abortion ruling' (LifeSiteNews)



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

It’s a terribly frightening prospect, and I encourage everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to watch out for their loved ones once the decision is made. We have lived with the sanctioned killing of preborn babies for nearly 50 years, and these radical groups have grown to expect that this child sacrifice is simply an easy part of life—a “right.”

For 50 years, the violence against preborn babies has been written off as a “good.” For 50 years, this child sacrifice has been touted as healthcare. And for 50 years, women have felt “liberated” knowing they could rid themselves of the baby should they become pregnant.

So, with their senses dulled to the sanctity of life, it’s no wonder that many of these groups advocate for and encourage violence against those who strive to protect moms and babies.

Violence is never the answer. Yet we see day after day in our country that people resort to violence whenever they get angry. Violence has permeated every aspect of society, and we can almost see Satan and his minions squealing in delight.

Yes, history tells us that violence is nothing new; the world has always known violence and child sacrifice. Just ask the believers in Moloch or the Incas or the Aztecs. But we are supposed to be more educated. We have more information at our fingertips than any generation before. We know more, so we should know better. But that doesn’t seem to matter.

Facts don’t seem to make a difference. What does make a difference is the work that we as individuals do every day for the moms who are scared and the moms who have nowhere to turn. What makes a difference is the love that we show when we offer a hand rather than an angry voice. What makes a difference is the dialog with a mom rather than a lecture. What makes a difference is the compassion we show and the understanding we impart when a young mom has nowhere to go and no money for rent or food. What makes a difference is the hand that we offer so that the scared mother can soon learn how to care for herself and her baby on her own.

These actions are what set us apart from those who perpetrate violence.

Christ told us to treat others as we want to be treated. We cannot control what others do, but we can control what we do and how we treat people. So as we get closer and closer to a SCOTUS decision, let us remember Christ’s love and His teachings, and let us spread His mercy to all who need it.

Susan Ciancio is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has worked as a writer and editor for nearly 19 years; 13 of those years have been in the pro-life sector. Currently, she is the editor of American Life League’s Celebrate Life Magazine—the nation’s premier Catholic pro-life magazine. She is also the executive editor of ALL’s Culture of Life Studies Program—a pre-K-12 Catholic pro-life education organization.

Share











