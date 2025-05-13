Pro-family Canadians to host 3rd annual ‘National Pride Flag Walk-Out Day’ against LGBT agenda

Campaign Life Coalition is delighted to announce the third annual National 'Pride' Flag Walk-Out Days, taking place from Friday, May 30th to Monday, June 2nd!

More about that in a moment, but first, I want to share some relevant background…

It all started in 2023, on the heels of a budding parental rebellion against school board indoctrination of children with LGBT propaganda. We launched the first ever National “Pride” Flag Walkout Day to coincide with the first day of June.

Our strategy was to cause classrooms across Canada to be noticeably emptier on the day that most school boards begin a month-long, transgender and homosexual indoctrination campaign.

We hoped that would send a strong message to teachers, principals and elected trustees that parents are fed-up with radical sexual programming being forced on their kids.

We would’ve been happy if schools had experienced just a 10% absence rate.

However, we were blown away by the response we actually got! The participation turned out to be far beyond our wildest dreams!

Here are some metrics from that inaugural National “Pride” Flag Walkout Day:

Depending on the area, absence rates were a staggering 30% to 75%!

A minimum of 7 provinces and territories (BC, AB, SK, ON, QC, NB, YK) participated in the National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day, with parents keeping their kids home from school in protest.

Northwood Public School in Windsor, ON saw 600 out of its 800 students stay home on the first day of "2SLGBTQI+ Pride Month" (as our former PM Justin Trudeau was fond of calling it).

on the first day of “2SLGBTQI+ Pride Month” (as our former PM Justin Trudeau was fond of calling it). The President of the local teacher’s union admitted to the CBC that multiple Windsor area schools had greater than 50% absence rates.

In Ottawa, two schools experienced a greater than 60% absence rate, and more than 40% of the desks were empty in nine other schools on the first day of so-called LGBT "Pride" Month.

, and more than 40% of the desks were empty in nine other schools on the first day of so-called LGBT “Pride” Month. In Oakville, ON up to 30% of students in some schools stayed home in protest of the transgender and homosexual “Pride” flag.

In the 2024 campaign for the second year, we built on the momentum and continued making an impact.

The perseverance of traditionally-principled parents is paying off!

Within the next 12 months, we saw the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board pass a policy to ban the LGBT Pride flag, plus the York Region and Waterloo Region Catholic school boards also debated motions to ban the controversial sexual symbol.

For the 2025 campaign, we want to make an even greater impact on more schools, in a greater number of cities, towns and provinces to send an unmistakable message of parental rebellion against LGBT sexual grooming.

Join the protest against the Pride Flag on Friday May 30th and June 2nd!

How it works is simple…

Step 1. Commit your family’s participation

If you have children in a public or Catholic school where the transgender/homosexual Pride flag has been flown, plan to keep your kid(s) home that day. If you’re a grandparent, talk to your grown children about your grandkids participating in this event. Ditto if you’re an aunt, uncle, or Godparent.

Step 2. Confirm the flag-raising date

Contact your school principal or vice-principal to confirm whether the flag will be raised on June 2nd or May 30th.

The reason I raise this point is because in 2025, June 1st will fall on the weekend. So, some schools may choose to raise the flag on the first school day in June (i.e. Monday, June 2). Other schools might opt to raise the flag a day early, on Friday, May 30.

If you’re unsure which day the flag will be raised, you can pull your child from school on both days.

Step 3. Recruit more families

Share the plan with other families at your school and urge them to do the same. Try to recruit as many families as possible so that the number of absent students is unmistakably noticeable. Just to set a goal for yourself, aim for 1/3 of the student body!

Here’s a flyer to help promote the Walkout Day: DOWNLOAD POSTER

Step 4. Sign–Up and Record Stats

Sign up with your intention to participate here, so that we can produce a report afterwards. We won’t divulge any private data. Everything we publish will be anonymized. Enter your stats on our form by clicking here.

More actions… Pray at school board & diocesan offices

Another way you can combat the harms of transgender and homosexual “Pride Month” is by joining Campaign Life Coalition for a few “pray-ins” we’ve planned on Monday, June 2 at school board and diocesan offices.

Hamilton

PRAY-IN AT 8 AM

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

90 Mulberry St

Hamilton, ON

L8R 2C8

PRAY-IN AT 12 PM

Diocese of Hamilton

700 King St. W.

Hamilton, ON

L8P 1C7

– Meet at bridge by Breadalbrane and Hunt Sts. intersection

Toronto

PRAY-IN AT 9 AM

Toronto Catholic District School Board

Catholic Education Centre

80 Sheppard Avenue East

Toronto, ON

M2N 6E8

PRAY-IN AT 12 PM

Archdiocese of Toronto

1155 Yonge Street

Toronto, ON

M4T 1W2

Ottawa

PRAY-IN AT 12 PM

Ottawa Catholic School Board

570 West Hunt Club Road

Nepean, ON

K2G 3R4

Elmvale

PRAY-IN AT 12 PM

Yonge St south of McDonald’s

Elmvale, ON

L0L 1P0

Niagara

Details TBD

Kitchener/Waterloo

Waterloo Catholic District School Board

Details TBD

—–

Just like last year, CLC will supply signs, should you wish to hold one. We will spend an hour quietly and peacefully praying.

Our prayer is for school board administration and trustees to repent, and for bishops to exercise spiritual leadership in the midst of darkness.

We need each Catholic bishop to clearly and firmly say: “No institution calling itself ‘Catholic’ within my diocese should be celebrating Pride Month.”

Will those institutions heed such a directive? Maybe or maybe not. But regardless, the directive must be made, and we need to stop wading around in the murky waters of ambiguity.

Even some non-Catholics attended the pray-ins last year, because so many Canadians, of all faith backgrounds, are desperately looking for schools and churches to courageously and critically engage our culture.

This culture encourages sexual deviancy and conflicts with our values. We cannot pretend Christianity and Pride are compatible.

Your humble witness at one of these Pray-Ins is a simple but effective way to put your beliefs into action.

If you’d like to organize a pray-in at a location not listed above, please contact our Director of Education and Advocacy, Josie Luetke, at [email protected]. We can provide you instructions, send you signs, and promote the pray-in to all our supporters in your area.

If you cannot attend any of these pray-ins, we still encourage you to devote an hour of prayer for this cause sometime during this month.

As British politician Edmund Burke once said: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

If your family plans to participate in the third annual National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day, or in a pray-in, please let us know by filling out this form here.

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

