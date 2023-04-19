Pro-family group urges Canadians to protest ‘racist, anti-Christian’ Catholic school trustee

Parents and concerned citizens are set to demonstrate at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's next meeting on Monday, April 24 at 6 p.m., in response to a trustee's online comments vilifying 'white Christian' males as the 'most dangerous creature on the planet.'

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Campaign Life Coalition is urgently notifying all those concerned about life and family about an upcoming protest against a Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustee who made horrible anti-Christian comments online.

We just learned about this demonstration today — which is set to take place at WCDSB’s next regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Monday, April 24th at 6:00 p.m. — so the timing is critical.

In terms of some of the background on this situation, we actually launched and promoted a petition just last week calling for the resignation of Waterloo Catholic School trustee, Wendy Ashby.

She’s the hate-filled, racist, anti-Christian trustee who tweeted that: “The most dangerous creature on the planet is the white Christian male,” adding “They’re a Threat to anyone that is not them.”

Let this sink in for a moment…

If members of any racial or religious group, or of either sex, were targeted specifically for those characteristics as being “the most dangerous creature on the planet,” the media, politicians, and various commentators would be up in arms over such a bigoted and inflammatory assertion and would call for the perpetrator to be immediately censured.

And yet, that is precisely the kind of slur that trustee Ashby hurled at followers of Jesus Christ who are male and who also happen to have white skin!

In an outlandish separate tweet, she claimed that: “White women make obedient soldiers for the christofascist patriarchy.”

By associating the name of Christ with the hated political monstrosity known as fascism, a sordid connection is made that demeans the noble ideals and virtuous aspirations of Christianity.

Furthermore, the fact that Christianity is based on the filial relationship of God’s children with their Father in Heaven is denigrated by Ashby and reduced to a supposed tool of political oppression. Furthermore, the Catholic Church which she claims to represent believes in the ministry of an all-male priesthood to reflect the human nature of the Son of God, so Ashby’s tweet is even more scandalous.

Notorious personalities throughout history have fired similar shots of derision at various faith traditions — including Christianity — not least of whom was Karl Marx, the founder of the atheistic horror called communism, spitting upon religion as “the opiate of the masses.”

No consequences for hate-filled, racist tweets

Aside from social media backlash, there have been no official consequences from the school board for Ashby attacking white Christian males in this way.

Of course, Ashby’s wild, anti-Christian assertion makes no sense, but it doesn’t have to.

All that matters is that it will have the effect of disqualifying an entire segment of the population from being deemed worthy of respect or having their beliefs and concerns taken seriously, and it will also invite further hostile derision of all Christians, not just those of the white male variety.

The strategy of ostracizing groups who may represent a challenge to prevailing political agendas and ideological movements is one that has been used by potentates and power-brokers throughout history.

But the fact that this anti-male, anti-white, and — above all — anti-Christian defamation is coming from a Catholic school board trustee is truly astounding. How can a supposedly faithful Catholic talk that way?

The good news

Parents have had enough of this intolerable outrage — and they’re going to do something about it.

A group of parents and concerned stakeholders are organizing a protest at the WCDSB’s next regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Monday, April 24th. The board meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.

The board office location is 35 Weber St. W., Kitchener, ON, N2H 3Z1. (Get directions here.)

Campaign Life Coalition wants to support this protest and help ensure the turnout is huge.

For those planning to end, please be there one hour early, by 5:00 p.m., outside the school board office, as requested by the local organizers.

Bring your own signs with on-point, yet respectful messages like the following:

Wendy Ashby must resign

Bigoted, anti-Christian Trustee must go

Students unsafe with Trustee Ashby

Ashby hates white male Christian students

Watch from the gallery

In addition to protesting outside, we want to pack the audience gallery in the board room with parents and concerned citizens, so that trustees understand that the community wants Ashby to resign or be removed.

So, please also consider sitting in the gallery to observe the board meeting, and hopefully, to support any delegates who might make a presentation. (Note: signs cannot be taken into the board room. They must remain outside).

Protecting Catholic students from renegade trustees

Even if one cannot attend the demonstration, we urge all ratepayers in the board to consider filing a Code of Conduct complaint against trustee Wendy Ashby for this attack on Christianity and Christians, so that the board will seriously consider disciplining her, dismissing her outright, from her trustee’s seat, or publicly calling for her resignation.

Clicking here allows one to view the WCDSB’s Code of Conduct Policy as revised in 2014, and lays out what could cause a Code of Conduct breach, as well as remedies.

Please review this document to find out how you can use it to call Ashby to account for her defamatory slurs against Christianity and Christians.

You can also put pressure on the individual WCDSB trustees to censure Ashby over her anti-Christian hate mongering. Here’s a list of the trustees, by Ward, with contact information:

Cambridge / North Dumfries

David Guerin

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2162

[email protected]

Marisa Phillips

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2166

[email protected]

Bob Sikora

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2164

[email protected]

Kitchener / Wilmot

Kathy Doherty-Masters

(Vice-Chair of the Board)

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2156

[email protected]

Renee Kraft

[email protected]

Tracey Weiler

(Chair of the Board)

519-578-3677 Ext. 2131

[email protected]

Waterloo / Wellesley / Woolwich

Sally Fuentes

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2158

[email protected]

Linda Cuff

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2168

[email protected]

Finally, please sign our petition to the WCDSB, requesting that Ashby do the honorable thing and APOLOGIZE and RESIGN.

Even as we pursue justice in the sad and appalling case of Wendy Ashby’s attack on Christianity and Christians, we must also remember a command given to us by our Lord Jesus Christ:

Love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, pray for those who abuse you. – Luke 6:27-28

Despite her waywardness in verbally abusing Christians and inciting contempt for them, Wendy Ashby remains a child of God, and we must pray for her repentance and conversion, even as we work to redress the terrible wrong that she has done.

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

