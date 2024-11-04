Pro-LGBT video by Kamala Harris includes photo of activists supporting pro-pedophile group

An LGBT 'Pride' promotional video on Kamala Harris’ YouTube channel from 2022 includes a 1994 image from an event associated with NAMBLA, a pedophilia and pederasty advocacy group for ‘man/boy’ relationships, which is still active today.

(AmericansForTruth) — A 2022 “LGBTQ rights” video on Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ YouTube channel features a photo from a 1994 pro-NAMBLA press conference in which leftist “gay liberation” activists proclaimed the message: “We March with NAMBLA.”

NAMBLA is the acronym for the North American Man/Boy Love Association, a much-despised group that advocates for sex between men and underage boys. In the early days of “gay liberation,” some prominent homosexual activists fought, ultimately without success, to include NAMBLA in the emerging “gay” coalition. The “Spirit of Stonewall” press event was called to condemn New York city’s homosexual “gay pride” parade organizers for banning the notorious pederasty group from their parade on the 25th anniversary of the “birth” of the modern, out-and-proud “gay liberation” movement.

READ: Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules undated ballots won’t be counted in presidential election

NAMBLA’s website, in 2010, described “man/boy love” – its euphemism for (predatory) sexual “relationships” between men and boys – as follows: “It’s the love of a man for a boy, and of a boy for a man. Enjoyable, consensual, beautiful.” NAMBLA was allowed to march in early American “gay pride” parades before it was expelled.

The 1994 documentary, Chicken Hawk: Men Who Love Boys, exposed NAMBLA by showing “the pedophiles discuss sexual relationships between men and boys below the age of consent,” according to a description on Vimeo of the film which “has been screened for the FBI, university criminology departments and other law enforcement agencies.”

Kamala Harris, a longtime, ardent advocate of LGBT agendas, routinely touts her experience as a prosecutor prosecuting sex traffickers.

The photo included in the Kamala Harris video above shows pro-NAMBLA advocate Harry Hay and other gay activists speaking in front of a “Spirit of Stonewall (SOS)” banner. Two “Spirit of Stonewall” placards are shown in the photo, but the full images of the signs are not visible. What’s missing are the words, all capitalized: “WE MARCH WITH NAMBLA,” at the bottom of the signs. This is proved by an archived photo of the same “SOS” press event found in the San Francisco Public Library.

The SFPL photo, titled, “Spirit of Stonewall (S.O.S.) Press Conference at Stonewall Inn,” shows five “SOS” placards at the same event with the identical message, “WE MARCH WITH NAMBLA,” at the bottom. The digitally-archived photo documents the same event as the photo in the Kamala Harris “Pride Month” video, as evidenced by the identical clothing of the participants and other elements shared by both photos.

Left-wing “gay liberationists” including homosexual-rights icon Harry Hay held their own “Spirit of Stonewall” counter-rally and press conference to defend NAMBLA against what they perceived as the increasing assimilationist tendencies of gay activist leaders. In New York city and other major American cities, and across the Western world, gay/LGBT “pride” parades are held in June to commemorate the anti-police riots at a Mafia-run Greenwich Village homosexual bar called the Stonewall Inn, beginning in late June of 1969. Pro-LGBT historians have cast the anti-cop riots as a heroic “rebellion” and heralded them as launching the modern “gay liberation” movement.

Below is a larger copy of the San Francisco Public Library image of the “Spirit of Stonewall” press conference with its defiant “WE MARCH WITH NAMBLA” slogan:

READ: 1 million+ South Korean Christians rally against homosexual ‘marriage’ at massive protest

Ironically, in the section of the Kamala Harris video showing the gay activists speaking at their pro-NAMBLA event, the vice president is heard saying a line from her speech to a major LGBT lobby group: “We are a nation that was founded on noble ideals.”

Below is a transcript of Harris’ narration of the portion of the video containing the “Spirit of Stonewall” photo:

0:56 — The fight for LGBTQ rights is a fight for civil rights. And until all of us are equal, none of us are equal, and none of us will receive justice. 1:04 — We are a nation that was founded on noble ideals. We’ve not yet met those ideals. We’ve not yet reached them. 1:11 — But the strength of who we are is we will fight to get there, based on knowing that when we are in a fight born out of optimism, we win.

Harry Hay’s pro-NAMBLA advocacy

NAMBLA proudly documents the pro-“man/boy love” advocacy of “gay rights” icon Harry Hay, who died in 2002. Hay was the first American to envision homosexuals collectively as a “minority” deserving “rights.” He founded the Mattachine Society, the first successful “national” homosexual activist group, in 1950, when homosexuality was taboo.

The left-leaning, pro-LGBT Wikipedia, in a lengthy entry on Hay, quotes Hay biographer Stuart Timmons, who describes Hay as the “Founder of the Modern Gay Movement,” and another source, the Encyclopedia of Lesbian and Gay Histories and Cultures, describing him as the “father of gay liberation.”

On its website, NAMBLA gives the following as a transcription from a videotape of Hay’s remarks at the 1994 “Spirit of Stonewall” (SOS) press conference. Note how Hay, a former Communist Party USA member, recasts “child molestation” away from homosexual man-on-boy predation to the “outrageous coercion of gay kids into hetero identities and behaviors against their wills.” This is the same self-serving rhetorical tactic that would later be used by San Francisco “gay” activist Harvey Milk, who himself was victimized as a 14-year-old boy by homosexual predators, and who would go on to enter into a live-in homosexual “marriage” with a teenage boy when he was in his thirties.

Hay said at the “SOS” event:

Sir Julian Huxley, the great English biologist, said, at the beginning of this century, no negative trait – and, as you know, a negative trait is one that does not reproduce itself – no negative trait ever appears, and reappears, millennia after millennia after millennia, unless it in some way serves the survival of that species. We gays and lesbians may embody, or have discovered, some things that you folks desperately need to know about. I’m here today as a survivor, as well as the founder of the first ongoing gay organization in the United States, the Mattachine Society, first formed in 1950 in Los Angeles, and now, naturally, a member of SOS, the Spirit of Stonewall, because things we discovered about ourselves and principles we developed in 1950 to ‘53 are now being trashed by queers who don’t know their own history, all over the place. We decided from the beginning that, first, because we were still discovering our parameters, we wouldn’t censure each other. If people like NAMBLA self-identify themselves to me as gays and lesbians, I accept them as brothers and sisters with love. Second, when we decided to rejoin the social or political mainstream again, we would integrate as the group we saw ourselves to be, complete with our own set of values, or we would not integrate at all. And third, we would no longer permit any heteros – nationally or internationally, individually or collectively – to tell us who we are, what persons our groups should or should not consist of. We assert our right to self-determination, we assert our right to collective self-definition. We queers will decide for ourselves who our members should be. Members of SOS, notably NAMBLA, have been accused of child molestation. Insofar as child molestation is concerned, the most common form is the sexual coercion by which gay and lesbian children are bedeviled into hetero identities and behaviors. And this is practiced daily by the whole national and international hetero community – parents, family, teachers, preachers, doctors, lawyers, and Indian chiefs, not to overlook U.S. senators and pooh-bah media. This outrageous coercion of gay kids into hetero identities and behaviors against their wills is not only sexually abusive, it is spiritually devastating rape, because the child unbeknowingly is being led into developing self-loathing at the same time. For this gigantic criminal trespass against not only today’s children but against all of us also – all of us – since childhood, from the queers my age of 82 down through all the generations of queers assembled here in New York, to the gay kids still being bedeviled by sexual coercion against their wills, we the international gay and lesbian people here this week should unite to sue the whole guilty heterosexual community lock, stock, and barrel to within an inch of their lives, and for every nickel they’ve got, as a beginning of compensation. And while we’re at it, we should request our first-class citizenship as well. This could be the class-action suit of the century.

Reprinted with permission from AmericansForTruth.com/Center For Morality.

Share











