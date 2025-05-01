‘Pro-life’ GOP starving 1 million children to death in Gaza, USCCB remains silent

Due to the betrayal of ‘pro-life’ politicians who zealously facilitate genocide, and successors of the Apostles in the US who remain silent, horrific evil advances virtually uncontested.

(LifeSiteNews) — With Israel’s latest genocidal starvation blockade against one million children entering its 60th day, American Christians are confronted with the stunning reality that the institutions and individuals they have relied on in the past to at least confront such hideous evil have fallen into a chilling silence or have actually assisted in the committing of these war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Christian conservatives in the west have been rightly celebrating some positive policy shifts in the wake of President Donald Trump’s reelection and his Republican Party’s winning control of the U.S. Congress and Senate. Yet it is fair to conclude that these measures serve as a distraction from the heinous crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing being perpetrated by this new government in service to a warmongering religious Zionist heresy whose loyalists have quietly groomed, bankrolled, and directed office holders for many decades.

Instead of conserving God’s immutable laws against the starving, killing and mutilation of the innocent, these self-proclaimed Christian conservative politicians treat the supposed interests of the apartheid state of Israel as their first priority. Neither authentic American interests, nor international law which their nation has formally committed to, nor even the clear laws of God serve to challenge such priorities.

Trump reveals bad faith in trashing his own ceasefire deal

As incoming president in January, Trump took credit for brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that would have led to the release of all of the remaining 94 Israeli hostages, along with hundreds or even thousands of Palestinian hostages as well. Additionally, this agreement would have established a permanent ceasefire, and the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from Gaza, fulfilling Trump’s repeated promises of peace which were a prominent part of both his presidential campaign and his stated policy priorities after taking office.

Yet just two weeks following his inauguration the self-proclaimed “candidate of peace” trashed his own ceasefire agreement by expressing his intention to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip of its two million Palestinians who have lived in this land of their forefathers for many centuries. Several experts rightly identified this policy as “gravely immoral” and “an absolute recipe for war,” which also demonstrated to the world that Trump’s word was “valueless.”

However, none of this should have been a surprise since early reports indicated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had no intention of maintaining the ceasefire beyond its initial stage and Israel’s resumption of genocidal attacks upon the enclave would resume with a “guarantee” of support from the Trump Administration. This also betrayed the new president’s lack of good faith with regards to his campaign promises and the deal his own team brokered and publicly celebrated.

‘Most pro-life president in American history’ follows through on genocidal threat against one million children

As if to continually confirm his own bad faith with regards to the ceasefire agreement, Netanyahu’s government violated it hundreds of times in its short life including the killing of more than 130 Palestinians and injuring over 900 by February 18 alone. On March 2, Israel decisively violated the agreement with the resumption of a total blockade of all humanitarian aid, including food, water, medical supplies, electricity and temporary housing structures for the besieged civilian population, a war crime which has lasted to this very day.

How did President Trump respond? With another explicit reneging of his own ceasefire agreement the self-proclaimed “most pro-life president in American history” issued a genocidal threat on March 5 to “the People of Gaza,” which includes one million children, that if Hamas does not return the Israeli hostages immediately, “you are DEAD!”

He followed through less than two weeks later providing Israel with a “green-light” to resume large-scale bombing attacks on the destitute and essentially defenseless people killing more than 400, including 174 children, 89 women and 32 seniors in the first day alone. According to Israeli media, this attack amounted to the Israeli government, with Trump’s approval, intentionally destroying the ceasefire agreement “because it didn’t want to fully meet the terms it had committed to two months” earlier.

Trump initiates bombing strikes against Yemen to protect Israel’s genocide in Gaza

And with the resumption of Israel’s full collective punishment blockade on the Gaza Strip, along with the continual bombing of its population, the Houthi movement in Yemen responded by attacking Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea with the explicit motivation of punishing Israel until it allows humanitarian aid to once again enter the enclave and a ceasefire is reestablished.

But instead of negotiating with the Houthis, and ensuring humanitarian aid flowed freely into Gaza—as he committed the U.S. to guarantee in his January ceasefire agreement—Trump instead initiated bombing attacks upon Yemen to protect Israel from these negative consequences of their ongoing war crimes in the enclave.

Recent reports indicate American bombing in Yemen has caused over 600 civilian casualties including 226 deaths and 389 injuries, yet the Houthis remain undeterred and pledge to continue their attacks until the Gaza blockade is ended.

‘Pro-life’ Republicans zealously ensure Israel able to dismember, sniper shoot and kill thousands of Palestinian children

Since taking office just over three months ago, the Trump administration has supplied Israel with enormous levels of military aid, including the approval of nearly $12 billion from U.S. taxpayers to provide the Israeli military with munitions including 35,529 MK-84 or BLU-117 2,000-pound bombs.

This largess comes with the overwhelming support of “pro-life” Republican lawmakers in Congress who throughout the course of the Israeli operation have rubber-stamped $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel, even after it was clear their new government’s aims were genocidal as evidenced by essentially the constant commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the strip.

As one commentator has observed, today there remains online “hundreds if not thousands of videos of beheaded Palestinian babies and children, Palestinian children with severed limbs, killed by Israel” with weapons provided by virtually all “pro-life” “Christian” Republicans in Congress many of whom routinely glow under affectionate cheers as they grace the stage at the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.

While these legislators have been unable to accomplish little of significance in the way of protecting unborn children from slaughter at home, they have been able to zealously ensure American taxpayers contribute to Israel’s systematic dismembering, sniper shooting and otherwise murdering of thousands of Palestinian children over the past 18 months.

‘Children are starving’ in Gaza, ‘Israel continues to block the entry of food’

On the starvation front, the UN’s World Food Program (WFP) warned last Friday that its food stocks have run out, and though it has only been able to provide half the people in the strip with just 25% of their daily nutrition needs, this too would be ending very soon. By the end of March, the organization’s 25 bakeries were forced to close due to supplies of wheat flour and cooking fuel being exhausted.

On Saturday, Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN’s Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA sounded the alarm that “children are starving” in Gaza. “The Government of Israel continues to block the entry of food + other basics. A manmade & politically motivated starvation. Nearly 2 months of siege. Calls to bring in supplies are going unheeded.”

To quickly contact your members of Congress and implore their support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza click here.

Both UNRWA and WFP have complained that thousands of trucks of humanitarian assistance remain just outside the border fence yet are prevented from entering by the US-backed Israeli army.

“More than 116,000 metric tons of food assistance – enough to feed one million people for up to four months – is positioned at aid corridors and is ready to be brought into Gaza by WFP and food security partners as soon as borders reopen,” the agency wrote.

With reliable daily reports of the Israeli army murdering civilians with impunity in Gaza, death tolls from these massacres since October 2023 number at least 52,400 with the wounded climbing to 118,014. These figures do not include thousands missing and presumed dead under the rubble nor indirect deaths due to starvation, lack of medicine or proper medical care which, according to a model presented in a July Lancet study can conservatively number total deaths as 262,000 (115,280 children).

USCCB remains silent despite Palestinian Christian leaders crying out for help

As this cascading tragedy continues to unfold, other institutions Christians have relied on to counter such evil have also gone silent or even implicitly served to neutralize opposition to the ongoing genocide.

In a March 25 letter, Christian leaders in the Holy Land took great offense at a document released by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in collaboration with the pro-abortion Zionist American Jewish Committee which they charged “distorts reality,” equates “Palestinian resistance (to Israel’s illegal occupation) with antisemitism,” and serves “to silence voices advocating for truth and justice in the Holy Land.”

READ: Palestinian Christian leaders sharply admonish USCCB for collaboration with Zionists

Receiving what they judged to be an “unacceptable” reply from USCCB President Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the Christian leaders, which include former Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Michal Sabbah, sent an April 14 follow-up response in which they directly cried out for help in the face of what they describe as a “war of extermination” being waged against them by the “powerful apartheid state” of Israel that is “supported militarily and financially by the United States.”

In a tone of desperation, they asked the USCCB to “publicly denounce the illegal Israeli occupation, apartheid, and genocide against our people,” and “[c]all for an end to USA military funding to Israel until it complies with international laws.”

READ: Holy Land Christians demand USCCB denounce Israel’s genocide, oppose US military support

Though LifeSiteNews has reached out multiple times to the USCCB Office of Public Affairs seeking a comment on these topics, no response has yet been forthcoming.

Previous 2001 USCCB Statement demanded end to Israeli occupation

During the Palestinian “Second Intifada” rebellion against Israel’s ongoing illegal military occupation of their lands, the USCCB did release a statement on June 15, 2001 which echoed the judgement of the Palestinian Christians, along with the Vatican and the vast majority of national governments of the world.

Affirming the unanimous and constant voice of these Christian leaders in the region, the USCCB at the time emphasized “implementation of relevant UN resolutions and other provision of international law” as the road to peace in the intractable conflict.

“It is necessary for all to recognize that Palestinians rightly insist on an end to Israel’s three-decade-long occupation of the West Bank and Gaza and to the continued establishment and expansion of settlements,” the American bishops affirmed in 2001. “Palestinians see this occupation, maintained by force and marked by daily indignities, abuse and violence, as a central underlying cause of the present crisis. Israel has a fundamental right to security, but security will not be won by ongoing annexation of Palestinian land, blockades, air strikes on cities, destruction of crops and homes, and other excessive uses of force.”

“The just claims of both peoples should also enjoy the active support of Christians throughout the world,” the bishops declared.

They went on to urge “Catholics to be much more conscious of and give much greater attention to the crisis in the Middle East” and to be “unflagging in pressing our government to play an active and constructive role in the search for a just peace.”

Clearly, the current United States government is in no way playing any kind of a constructive role for a just peace. And if the USCCB issued such a statement during this 2001 conflict, when the fatality numbers totaled 5,852 (82% Palestinian) over a five-year span (2000-2005), it is difficult to understand why the USCCB remains silent on the topic in the face of a genocide in which its own national government is a necessary participant.

Trump poses as savior of his victims with rhetoric and no apparent action

In the meantime, after fully supporting Israel’s ongoing starvation blockade against the one million children and another million adults in Gaza, along with their daily bombing massacres with American made and paid-for weapons, Donald Trump positioned himself to be the savior of his victims by telling reporters on Friday “we’ve got to be good to Gaza. Those people there are suffering… We’re going to take care of them.”

But there remains no indication that the 47th president has leveraged any effective pressure on Israel to end the 60-day siege against this decimated people.

To quickly contact your members of Congress and implore their support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza click here.

Editor’s Note: Catholic readers are also encouraged to cordially contact their respective bishops, kindly pass along this article and ask them to please stand with our Christian brethren in the Holy Land, in speaking out against the horrendous U.S.-Israeli war crimes currently being inflicted upon them and implementing their requests above.

RELATED:

Christian leaders in the Holy Land rebuke Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians

Pope Francis spent final days pleading for Gaza: ‘This is cruelty, this is not war’

How do Christians in the Holy Land understand the Israeli occupation of Palestine?

Expelling the Palestinian people has always been a goal of Zionism

Christian leaders decry Easter worship crackdown under Israel’s radical Zionist regime

Most of the world is rejecting Trump’s plan to ‘take over’ Gaza and displace Palestinians

Holy Land bishops reaffirm Catholic Church’s rejection of ‘Christian Zionism’

USCCB endorses Jewish group’s ‘anti-hate’ document that claims earlier Church teachings are antisemitic

Israel bombs Christian hospital, destroys St. George statue as Holy Week begins

Bishop Strickland publishes open letter to Trump on war in the Middle East

Latin Patriarch says new Israeli gov’t has emboldened Jewish extremists to attack Christians

The West cannot hide’: Compelling documentary presents Israel’s ‘live stream genocide’ in Gaza

Israeli investigative reporter spat on, harassed in Jerusalem while dressed as a Catholic priest

Share











