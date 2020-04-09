Pro-life group offers free homeschooling material during COVID-19 pandemic

April 9, 2020 (Culture of Life Studies) — Life as we know it has changed drastically over the past few weeks. We’re in quarantine. We’re isolated from friends and extended family. Shopping is an ordeal. The kids are home. And everywhere we turn, we see distressing news reports that make us fear for our health and the health of our families. We need our faith now more than ever.

Faith will get us through this ordeal, for God is always with us, listening to our prayers and protecting us. He loves us immensely, and He wants us to rely on Him.

That faith and reliance are likely easier for us than for our children, who are just beginning to understand these concepts. To help form them into faith-filled adults, we need to instruct them and talk to them every day about the importance of faith. They need to be taught the sanctity of life, how to love and cherish others, how to treat and protect those who are vulnerable, and how to model the lives of the saints so that they can learn to build a culture of life in their homes and communities.

We, at the Culture of Life Studies Program, understand all that. We understand your fears. And we understand that you may not know where to begin or how to go about teaching these concepts to your children. That’s why we want to help make this tumultuous time easier for you.

We want to share ourselves with you, to come into your home and teach you and your children about the culture of life through lessons, fun activities, picture books, conversation starters, and more!

So we have some exciting news! As long as the quarantine lasts, we will offer all of our digital materials to you at no cost! Simply visit our store, find the lessons you want, and download them. It’s as easy as that!

The CLSP

For those of you who are new to our program, or who would like to share this message with others, we want to offer a little background about the Culture of Life Studies Program. The CLSP is a pro-life educational program for children in preK-12th grade. We offer lessons for everyone in your family!

At the CLSP, we strive to help you educate, inspire, and equip your children with the pro-life tools they need to stand up for their faith as they go out into a world saturated with secular ideas and teachings.

Our pro-life lessons are unique, age-appropriate, and can be used to supplement any curriculum. Here are just a few of the topics our lessons cover:

Our Blessed Mother

Saints

Bullying

Caring for the least of these

The humanity of the preborn baby

Sacramental marriage

Euthanasia and assisted suicide

Margaret Sanger

Pro-life citizenship

In addition, we offer movie and book discussion guides (which are always free!) so that you and your children can talk about the pro-life concepts within them.

Why we are unique

The Culture of Life Studies Program was designed to help parents and teachers provide pro-life education on a daily basis. You can incorporate these lessons into many subjects, including history, science, literature, religion, and even French! They are great tools to help you build a culture of life into every aspect of your school day.

We write all of our materials ourselves, and we always employ our panel of experts as consultants. They review our lessons to ensure accuracy so that you can feel confident that your children will learn Catholic truths. In fact, many of our materials have an imprimatur and a nihil obstat proving that nothing we write contradicts our Catholic faith.

Furthermore, we know it can be frustrating to help your child answer discussion questions that you also have to research. We don’t want you to feel that you have to take the time to search for answers. That’s why we always provide answers to every question we ask. We save you time and energy! And it might help you learn a thing or two as well!

We are so excited to share our lessons with you. In that last week alone, we have given away over $6,000 worth of materials. We can’t tell you how happy that makes us to know that your children are getting a quality pro-life education. So browse through our store and learn how we can help you teach pro-life values and truths to your family.

Together, we will get through this difficult time. Our faith will sustain us. And we believe that we will all be better for the suffering we have endured.

Published with permission from the Culture of Life Studies Program.