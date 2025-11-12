Pro-life values will never win elections if we don’t teach them at home

Election Day 2025 brought disappointment, sadness, and disgust to people who value the sanctity of life. But we can do something about it.

(LifeSiteNews) — Election Day 2025 brought disappointment, sadness, and disgust to people in New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia who value the sanctity of life, as pro-abortion radicals were elected to office.

Zohran Mamdani, who identifies as a “democratic socialist,” was elected the new mayor of New York City. According to Britannica, democratic socialism is a “political ideology that supports the establishment of a democratically run and decentralized form of socialist economy. Modern democratic socialists vary widely in their views of how a proper socialist economy should function, but all share the goal of abolishing capitalism rather than improving it through state regulation (as preferred by social democrats).”

One need only look at countries like Venezuela, Israel, the UK, and many more to realize that socialism doesn’t work.

Mamdani’s platform includes city-owned grocery stores, free buses, free childcare, and a minimum wage that promises to reach $30/hour by 2030. Anyone who has ever run a small or family-owned business can tell you that this is not sustainable. But these promises are only part of Mamdani’s radical agenda, which borders on communism. He also promises to “protect reproductive rights.” A pull-out sheet on his website says that his “administration will protect New Yorkers from false or deceptive information spread by Crisis Pregnancy Centers, including lies about abortion safety and medications.”

Mikie Sherrill will become the next governor of New Jersey. Her platform includes her desire to “protect access to abortion rights.” She continues, “Despite laws in place to protect access to care, too often women in New Jersey face additional barriers in getting care. New Jersey must take action to require comprehensive insurance coverage for all reproductive health care services, including abortion.”

Abigail Spanberger will become the next governor of Virginia. Her site states, “Abigail believes Virginians deserve a governor who will defend our fundamental rights. As the next governor of Virginia, Abigail will defend the right to contraception, the right to choose, and the right to access in vitro fertilization.” It goes on to say that she “voted to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, protect contraception access, and defend the right of Americans to travel across state lines to seek reproductive care.”

Notice the overuse of the words “right” and “healthcare”? Abortion is neither of these things, and anyone who says they are is lying to you.

Yet we see that this kind of deceptive speech spoken by these politicians is almost intoxicating, especially to young people who often feel lost, who are frequently looking for a leader, and who want to be told they can do anything they want.

It’s truly sad, but what makes it sadder is that our country has fostered an entire generation of people who believe these lies. And the bulk of the people falling for the agendas of politicians like these is young women. AP reported that “young women were particularly likely to support Democrats” and “about 8 in 10 women under 30 supported Sherrill in New Jersey…. That was similar in Virginia, where roughly 8 in 10 women under 30 voted for Spanberger.” And the Catholic League reported that 84 percent of young women voters (those under 30) voted for Mamdani.

Parents, teachers, grandparents, what kind of education are we giving our children? Are we teaching them that the only things that matter are getting things for free and the “right” to kill a baby in an abortion? Where are the values?

If we don’t want the rest of the country to go the way of NYC, NJ, and VA, we can’t just sit back and lament. We have to take action. We must teach our children moral truths, build a foundation of faith that teaches them to care for the vulnerable, and help them develop the moral courage to stand up for their beliefs and their faith.

Young people need a reality check about abortion. We need to start teaching the grisly truth about what it does to a human being. If that includes showing pictures of tiny baby bodies pulled apart, then so be it. They need to see what they’re advocating and voting for. They need to understand that killing a baby is not healthcare. And they need to understand that abortion exploits women, allowing them to be used by men for pleasure and giving them an “easy” way to discard the consequences.

Further, as pro-life people, we not only need to teach chastity, the importance of self-respect, and the dangers of contraception, but we all need to stand up and support the 2,700 pregnancy help centers in our communities. Too many misguided abortion supporters spread the lie that pro-life people care only about the baby until he’s born. They say we then abandon him and his mom. But we know this couldn’t be further from the truth. There are so many places where women can receive help.

But while there are nearly 3,0000 pregnancy help centers and countless churches of all denominations that offer assistance, there should be more. We must all do more.

If we want to make abortion unthinkable, and if we want to oust the pro-abortion politicians and return our culture to one that respects life, we must start at home with pro-life education, like that taught by American Life League’s Culture of Life Studies Program. Now is the time to silence the outside world and focus on family values. Only when we teach faith-filled and pro-life truths will we have a chance at making them an integral part of our children’s value system so that they can grow up to be the next generation who goes out into the world and makes a difference with both their actions and their votes.

Susan Ciancio is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has worked as a writer and editor since 2003; more than 16 of those years have been in the pro-life sector. Currently, she is the editor of American Life League’s Celebrate Life Magazine—the nation’s premier Catholic pro-life magazine. She is also the director and executive editor of ALL’s Culture of Life Studies Program—a pre-K-12 Catholic pro-life education organization.

