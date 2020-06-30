Prominent COVID-19 contact tracing org has strong ties to pro-abortion globalists

June 29, 2020 (Operation Rescue) — The coronavirus pandemic has created a climate in the U.S. that favors the business of abortion. As legitimate businesses were forced to close, and non-essential surgeries were banned, abortion facilities remained open under gubernatorial and health department exemptions. States that attempted to shutter abortion businesses to prevent an overtaxing of the health care system were generally overruled in court.

During the coronavirus pandemic, there was a massive push — generally successful — to redefine the elective abortion procedures as “essential health care.” Limits on group sizes were waived for abortion clinics. At least in the early stages, women and their companions flocked into packed abortion clinic waiting rooms without personal protective gear such as masks or gloves, which were mandatory elsewhere — and still are in many places.

While Americans were ordered to stay in their homes, women — many who came from coronavirus “hot spots” — were free to travel through multiple states in order to get abortions. This raised a very real concern that these abortion travelers were accelerating the spread of the virus into areas where people were otherwise ordered to stay in their homes.

“It became obvious to me that the most important thing in America during the height of the pandemic was not to slow the spread of the China Virus, but to keep abortion facilities open and killing as many babies as possible,” said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. “The restrictive orders that put people out of work and shut down legitimate businesses were not about a virus, but were about control and advancing a political agenda that was provably pro-abortion, globalist, and Marxist in nature.”

Contact tracing

Now, as America opens up, the focus of efforts to control the virus has shifted to testing and contact tracing. Those who test positive for COVID-19 are required share the names of all people with whom they recently have been in contact, so that those people can be notified of their exposure.

This allows contact tracing organizations and states to accumulate a massive data-base on people. But can these tracers, organizations, and governmental officials be trusted with such a huge database containing intimate information about Americans’ health, family, friends, movements, and way of life?

Partners in Health

One of the first organizations to offer state-wide contact tracing programs was Partners in Health, a Massachusetts organization co-founded by globalist Paul Farmer, who also serves as Chief Strategist and Co-Chairman of the Board for PIH. This organization does work around the globe, particularly in Rwanda and Haiti.

Farmer and the PIH openly espouses a Marxist, globalist world view.

Partners in Health first came to Operation Rescue’s attention while researching now-former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, who resigned on June 3, 2020. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Acton hired Partners in Health to manage its state-wide contact tracing program.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has extensive ties to Haiti and reportedly took Acton for a visit there before she became ODH Director in February 2019. It was in Haiti that Acton met Paul Farmer for the first time.

Also operating in Haiti is the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), a program of the Clinton Foundation, which is tied closely to PIH.

In fact, both organizations share a common board member: Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

To show how closely these organizations work, in 2012, the Clintons and CGI joined with Farmer and PIH and the Rwandan government to create a program that was meant to increase the number of physicians, nurses, and midwives in Rwanda.

More on Haiti

The Clinton Foundation has produced a series of videos with interviews related to the coronavirus pandemic, featuring former President Bill Clinton.

During an interview between Clinton and California Governor Gavin Newsom, conducted on April 23, 2020, Clinton mention his friend, Paul Farmer, and the Partners in Health.

Massachusetts has recently announced that they’re going to try to build a state-wide tracking program and they’ve asked Partners in Health to run it for them, and they’re one of my partners in the work we’ve done in Africa, Haiti, and other places.

This mention by Clinton of his work in Haiti, done in conjunction with Farmer and Partners in Health — who also worked with Gov. DeWine in Haiti — raises red flags.

In January 2010, while Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State under President Barack Obama, a massive 7.0 earthquake struck Haiti causing the deaths of approximately 300,000 people and widespread damage. There was widely reported evidence that the Clinton Foundation profited from a pay-to play scheme where Secretary Clinton would direct millions in aid to companies and organizations, which would then contribute a portion of that money to the Clinton Foundation.

There are also reports that the Clintons may have been involved to some extent with Laura Silsby, the woman who was caught trying to smuggle 33 children out of Haiti in the aftermath of the earthquake. Many of these children were not orphans, but had family searching for them. This led to questions about the Clintons’ involvement in the sex-trafficking of Haitian children.

A Wikileaks drop of some of Hillary Clinton’s e-mails showed that Clinton was kept informed of Silsby’s activities — perhaps as early as 2001 — and even made attempts to spin the Silsby story as Secretary of State. When Silsby was arrested, Bill and Hillary Clinton almost immediately intervened on her behalf.

Whether Clinton, PIH, DeWine and/or Acton was involved with the corruption and alleged child sex-trafficking trade that sprung up after the Haitian earthquake disaster is left up to the reader to decide.

Pro-Abortion, Pro-Surveillance (in every sense)

On May 13, 2020, PIH launched a new “domestic unit” with the official-sounding name “U.S. Public Health Accompaniment Unit.” Its purpose is to handle contract tracing in the U.S. Primarily, it provides small teams, which are embedded within Departments of Health for three months, to help establish a state-wide contact tracing program and establish “long-term” computer surveillance systems.

The PIH’s U.S. Public Health Accompaniment Unit (USPHAU) also provides advisory services for free through funding provided by the Audacity Project, (housed at TED, of TED Talk fame).

Already, PIH has contracted with several states to provide contact tracing, including Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, and North Carolina. It serves in an advisory capacity in the states of California, Minnesota, Maryland, the Navaho Nation, and the City of Boston.

While Partners in Health downplays its position on abortion, it is obviously in favor of it. PIH released press statements opposing President Donald Trump’s reinstatement of the pro-life Mexico Policy and denouncing the U.S. defunding of the pro-abortion World Health Organization.

PIH Funding

But a closer look at its supporters and “partner” organizations is even more revealing of its leftist, anti-life agenda.

Partners in Health is funded by a who’s who list of global depopulation advocates, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, George Soros’ Open Society, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation — all big supporters of Planned Parenthood.

Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, Bank of America, and the World Bank are named in the long list of globalist financial partners listed on PIH’s web site.

The PIH is also heavily funded by pharmaceutical companies. Molly Smith, Director of Cleveland Right to Life, discovered this disturbing connection and wrote about it in a recent article:

Funders to the organization include multinational pharmaceutical companies who make billions of dollars selling their deadly contraceptive products to 1st and 3rd world countries through programs established by the above-mentioned groups. Check it out for yourself — Pfizer, who manufactures Depo-Provera , and was one of the first pharma companies to develop and sell the contraception pill are listed as funders. Their deadly concoctions are marketed and distributed by … PIH! The same PIH who is now deeply embedded with our own ODH Director, the Governor, and Lt. Governor of Ohio.

What do contact tracers do?

When someone tests positive for the China virus, that person is assigned to a contract tracer. If possible, it is desirable for the infected person to isolate at home as long as it can be done without any contact with other family members, including pets. If that cannot be done, other housing accommodations may be needed. This is supposed to be voluntary, but the Centers for Disease Control states, “However, health departments have the authority to issue legal orders of quarantine, should the situation warrant that measure.”

According to a video recommended by Cleveland Right to Life, in order to ensure that the home is capable of isolating a sick individual, a cell phone video of the home may be required to determine suitability for home isolation.

The contact tracer will then need to know everyone with whom the infected person has recently had contact. Additional information will be collected on those people and they will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Contract tracers are supposed to connect individuals with social services, so if a single person with children must isolate or quarantine, and they have no one to care for their children, social services may remove the children from the home.

All information about anyone who has been infected or exposed is kept in a database, which is set up by the Marxist, globalists at PIH or some other similar entity — some of which share an agenda that includes the depopulation of Planet Earth through abortion or other means.

Even though the CDC stresses the need to protect privacy, this system is ripe for abuse.

“If any of this sounds scary, that’s because it is,” said Newman. “It is ironic that pro-abortion organizations that scream about patient privacy when it comes to abortion are the same ones gathering extremely personal information about everyone that might be exposed to the China virus. We need to be vigilant and take responsibility for making sure our rights are protected.”

