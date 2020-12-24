Proof God’s in charge: How I got a new life in 2020

December 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Before I was hired by the honest and God-fearing people of LifeSiteNews, I spent most of my time drifting through each day, waiting for my life to radically change. Effective unemployment and living in a new city were both major encouragements in that aspect. I had about three months left of rent squared away when I received a message from a family friend working at LifeSite. My friend, knowing I had a knack for creating video content, encouraged me to apply for the video editor position, believing I could get it. After refreshing myself on how to write a cover letter and updating my résumé with the help of my father, I had an interview scheduled within a week. Later, after my second video interview with every department head and founder at LifeSite listening in, I learned I didn’t get the job. It turns out my current-day coworker had secured the position instead of me, which we both now find amusing.

Around two months after my first attempt, the same family friend followed up, letting me know that the same job had opened up due to someone else leaving. And by the grace of God, they decided to hire me to come on board as another video editor. I was elated to learn this and did a little dance in my desk chair when the hiring manager gave me the news.

Most people would agree that to reflect upon something would first require sufficient experience in said “thing.” Fortunately for the reader, the one month I’ve spent working at LifeSiteNews so far has provided just that. I’ve encountered crossroads in my faith development, received a deeper understanding of the state of journalism, and discovered a wonderful work environment where not only can my fellow video editor and I rely on each other, but we can rely on our boss, Michael Hogan, as well. Our little department has hired an all-star cast of talented and creative artists who share the common goal of gaining entrance to Heaven. Not much more you could ask for in the way of co-workers. I’ll be going into 2021 with enthusiasm: equipped with a new home, a new job, new friends, and a new life. Pretty funky how things turn out when you leave it all up to The Big Man.