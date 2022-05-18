Proposed US amendments to World Health Organization treaty would erode American sovereignty

We know that, if passed, these amendments would sound a death knell to our sovereign independence as a nation.

(LifeSiteNews) — A friend of mine – an esteemed journalist – recently mentioned that he has been hearing terrible things about the proposed U.S. amendments to the International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.). He asked me if they really are that bad.

Yes, they really are that bad. If passed, they really will result in a significant erosion in U.S. sovereignty – in our ability to determine for ourselves whether something constitutes a health emergency and, if so, the best approach to that emergency. Further, the attempt to slip this surrender of sovereignty through quietly as a series of amendments to the current International Health Regulations circumvents the treaty process, thus performing an end-run around our legislature and the legislatures of the world.

We know that, if passed, these amendments would sound a death knell to our sovereign independence as a nation by looking at two factors:

1) What the amendments say; and

2) Who would be enforcing them.

We know that the W.H.O. is deeply compromised by its relationship with China. Ceding sovereignty to the W.H.O. would in effect be ceding sovereignty to the Chinese Communist Party.

I would like to take a quick look at what the actual amendments themselves say. These Amendments were submitted by the Biden Administration on April 12, 2022, by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

There is much to cause concern in this document. Here are just a few items:

1) As a general matter, the term, “Public Health Emergency of international concern” is ill-defined and could include not only a viral pandemic, but also a rise in crime rates or gun violence, climate change, mental health issues, or even cell phone addition. There is no limit on issues that arguably may affect “public health.”

2) The following wording is STRICKEN from Article 9:

Before taking any action based on such reports [of a health event], W.H.O. shall consult with and attempt to obtain verification from the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring in accordance with the procedure set forth in Article 10.

The fact that this is stricken means that the W.H.O. can take action without consulting or obtaining verification from the country affected.

2) Article 12: A “report” of a health-related event can come from anywhere, including “the public domain.” So, for example, if people in a certain area begin posting on social media that they are experiencing strange symptoms, the W.H.O. can use this as an excuse to intervene.

3) Article 12. 2. “If the Director-General determines [STRICKEN – and the State Party are in agreement regarding this determination] that the event constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, the Director-General shall … seek the views of the Emergency Committee on appropriate temporary recommendations.”

Under this provision, the Director-General has sole discretion to determine if an event is a “public health emergency of international concern” without the agreement of the country in which the event took place.

4) Article 12.6 is new. It establishes “an intermediate public health alert” that could be used to justify W.H.O. intervention in non-emergency situations.

5) New Chapter IV – The Compliance Committee. According to IV.3., this Committee shall be appointed, not elected. According to IV.1(b), it “[s]hall be responsible for … Monitoring, advising on, and/or facilitating assistance on matters relating to compliance with a view to assisting State Parties to comply with obligations under these regulations.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stop Tedros' WHO Pandemic Treaty Show Petition Text 420 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response. But it's not too late to do something about it. SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty. The past two years has been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level. 194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic. This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations. SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late. Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security." The stated intention of the WHO is to now “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.” The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO. Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question. These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed. SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read. "This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive. "We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic. "We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added. SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty. These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights. We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda. Sign the petition - speak up now! For More Information: Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews **Photo: YouTube Screenshot** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

How will the Compliance Committee “monitor” without surveilling compliance efforts? This provision gives the compliance committee the right to surveil a nation and its citizens – and “facilitate assistance on matters relating to compliance.” Could this language be used to force compliance?

How will this surveillance system be implemented? No doubt through Vaccine Passports, Smart Health Cards, or other forms of digital IDs.

The digital health ID is the way that China’s Social Credit System can be implemented internationally. Once the infrastructure is in place, there will be no dissent because if you post a dissenting opinion online, you can be cancelled off of social media or, worse, be severed from your credit cards or bank accounts. We saw this happen in Canada with the truckers and some of their supporters. Worst case scenario, you could disappear, as do dissidents in China.

The WHO seriously mishandled the Covid-19 pandemic, promoting the lies of the Chinese Communist Party, lies which caused the deaths of millions. Do you want these same non-elected incompetents telling the U.S. how to handle the next pandemic? Even without the consent of the U.S. government, the W.H.O. could force the U.S. to vaccinate everyone, force mask mandates, lockdowns, and quarantines.

We have almost no time to resist. The vote is next week! I would urge everyone to go to the StopVaxPassports website. We have made it very easy for you to s end a message to your Senator or Congressman, to President Biden and to key players at HHS. The situation could not be more urgent.

Take action now at StopVaxPassports!

This statement formed the basis of Ms. Littlejohn’s remarks as co-host and panelist of the Stop Vaccine Passports Task Force Webinar, “Stop the Sellout of U.S. Sovereignty to the W.H.O.,” which took place on May 16, 2022.

Share











