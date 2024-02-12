Protest against euthanasia for mental illness to take place outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa

Join the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, February 27 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon as we rally to stop the implementation of euthanasia (MAiD) for mental illness in Canada.

(Euthanasia Prevention Coalition) — Due to the timing of the Canadian government announcement that euthanasia for mental illness will once again be delayed, we have decided to change the original date (February 6) for the rally and press conference on Parliament Hill to Tuesday, February 27.

EPC has organized a series of speeches beginning at 11 am and the media will be invited to participate.

The speeches will be from:

Lia Milousis, human rights lawyer in Ottawa

Alex Schadenberg, Executive Director, Euthanasia Prevention Coalition

Dr. Paul Saba, family physician from Montreal who is a hero to everyone who opposes euthanasia

Several Members of Parliament and others to be announced

Last year the federal government delayed the implementation of euthanasia for mental illness until March 17, 2024.

The federal government released the report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying on January 29, 2024, and the federal government decided to further delay the implementation of euthanasia for mental illness.

The Euthanasia Prevention Coalition is thankful that the federal government is delaying the implementation of euthanasia for mental illness but we will continue to demand that the government change direction and completely stop the implementation of euthanasia for mental illness.

Reprinted with permission from the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators urging them to stop expanding assisted suicide

