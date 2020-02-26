Public schools across America will read kids transgender propaganda tomorrow

February 26, 2020 (FRC Action) — It started as just one rogue Wisconsin school, showing their LGBT pride. Now, five years later, it's a national public-school movement — and most parents have no idea it's happening.

Do you want your child to be psychologically manipulated at school on Thursday? Most moms and dads would say no. But this week, February 27, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and their pals at the powerful National Education Association are teaming up to promote "Jazz and Friends National Day of School & Community Readings." "We want the listeners to know," FRC's Meg Kilgannon told me on "Washington Watch," "this could be happening in your school. Your children could be hearing a book on Thursday ... [that] can be very disturbing to young children.

The book I Am Jazz is a favorite of transgender activists. It's based on the real-life story of "Jazz," a boy who was convinced that he was born in the wrong body. "As a child he was injected with hormones to block his normal sexual development, and recently, he had radical surgery to complete his 'transition' to another sex. Which, of course, is impossible." Now, LGBT groups are pushing schools to make the reading of the book an annual event. The day will be used, Cathy goes on, "to promote gender deviance and LGBT politics to vulnerable children. Not all schools are doing it. Yet. But some are."

In one Arlington, Virginia school, administrators enlisted "mystery readers" to come read to the children. "The school has not revealed to parents who they are and what they will read," Cathy warns. And based on what we know about the drag queen story hour movement, that could mean anyone. To counterpunch, the Arlington Parents Coalition is urging parents to keep their kids home.

"We want all children to be treated with respect and dignity as children of God," Meg agreed. "That's a basic tenet of the Christian faith — that everyone should have dignity. [But] that doesn't mean that we need to reinforce these controversial ideas ... that are untrue, biologically, and impossible. A boy cannot become a girl. A girl cannot become a boy." But unfortunately, she warned, this kind of activity isn't necessarily going to make it on the school calendar. "It's just something that's going to happen — and then, once it's over, it's too late."

Meg and Cathy urge everyone to call their child's school principal and ask, "Are you planning to have this reading in your school?" If they say, "yes," it's a great opportunity to turn in the universal opt-out letter that's available on FRC's website. "It's up to you what kind of a statement you want to make," Meg emphasized. But if your school is participating, make sure they know where you stand!

Published with permission from FRC Action.