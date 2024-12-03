Putin calls out Biden for ‘escalating’ war in Ukraine right before Trump takes office

Last week Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked about the motives of outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden to escalate the NATO conflict with Russia. He responds by outlining genuine motives that political pundits in the U.S. pretend not to know.

U.S. citizens: Tell U.S. Senate to reject new ‘anti-terrorism’ bill

(Conservative Treehouse) — During an appearance in Kazakhstan last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a press conference with Russian journalists who asked questions about the current conflict with Ukraine.

Before getting to the video, it is worth mentioning that our Western viewpoint of Russia respecting strength is not entirely accurate. There is something Russians respect more than strength: brutal honesty.

One of the things that separates Russians from their Eastern European counterparts is their keen ability to detect and dismiss b******t. If you watch Russian engagement, from either inside or outside of Russia, their non-pretending is truly an art form. Even the silent space between their words is something remarkable to watch.

In this first video segment, Russian President Putin is asked about the motives of outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden to escalate the NATO conflict with Russia. President Putin responds by outlining genuine, factual, and honest motives that political pundits in the U.S. pretend not to know. It’s fascinating to watch:

JUST IN: 🇷🇺🇺🇸 Russian President Putin slams US President Biden for trying to escalate the war before Donald Trump is inaugurated to prevent a peace deal. “If president Biden thinks that by escalating the confrontation, he does anything to prevent the future administration from… pic.twitter.com/dXGoN1yLhW — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) November 28, 2024

Why the presser? Why the questions? Why the willingness? Look, I’m no Putin whisperer, but I can see a brutally obvious motive of Vladimir Putin speaking directly to President Trump, through the media. For a myriad of reasons, including the honesty of his responses and statements, this approach seems completely logical and practical.

This next segment is even more interesting.

In this segment, Vladimir Putin is describing his views on President Trump and the status of his perspective toward Donald Trump against the backdrop of what Putin witnessed. Of course, the opportunity for passive aggressive snark is available, and Putin would not be Russian if he did not take the opportunity troll the U.S. government at the same time. Watch:

🚨PUTIN: TRUMP IS SMART, EXPERIENCED… AND STILL IN DANGER “Not only Trump was subjected to humiliating court procedures, accusations, and so on, but his family was attacked as well. His children were attacked. Gangsters don’t do this in Russia. When criminal gangs fight, they… pic.twitter.com/6vXfXQRgnD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 28, 2024

