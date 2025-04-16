Putin gives Trump envoy 5-hour audience, signaling major US–Russia realignment

Trump and Putin can be natural allies. Both leaders have the same basic national security worldview and on an economic front Putin would rather have financial ties to the West than the East.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This is an unusually frank report on the Witkoff/Putin meeting and the complexity of strongly opposing, dangerous views between various U.S. government leaders and renegade institutions on this and other foreign affairs issues.

Witkoff presents the dictatorial U.S. demand that Iran must not develop a nuclear bomb. The said-to-be strongly committed Zionist does not say a word about Israel’s possession of at least a few hundred, criminally obtained, still unacknowledged nuclear bombs and delivery systems, its persistent refusal to participate in a nuclear arms treaty, and its past and current threats to use its nuclear weapons against the many neighbours it has frequently threatened and gone to war against.

Also not mentioned is that Iran has for decades been accused by Israel and its “ally” the USA, of developing a nuclear weapon, but it has not, even now, proven to ever actually possess one and considers it to be against Islamic beliefs to create such a weapon.

The United States, with the second largest nuclear weapons and missiles stockpile in the world, is demanding that Iran must not, under any circumstances, develop a nuclear bomb, leaving it and all other Middle East nations ultimately defenseless against ongoing Zionist, Greater Israel expansionist wars. This can be seen to be the United States once again doing the bidding of tiny Israel to ensure its total dominance over the entire Middle East and its many millions of people.

A Google search on which nations currently possess nuclear bombs returns the answer, “Nine nations currently possess nuclear weapons: Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel.” None of those nations, least of all Israel, has undergone the extreme threats and violence that Iran has endured for many years for just the suspicion that they were developing a nuclear bomb capability.

The ultimate solution is for BOTH Israel and Iran to be subject to a nuclear arms proliferation treaty to ensure a lasting peace in the Middle East. President Kennedy and his brother Bobby ferociously condemned Israel’s theft of U.S. nuclear weapons secrets and materials and resulting secret bomb development program. They believed the program threatened to destabilize the entire Middle East, which it did. They heavily pressured Israel to join their nuclear arms treaty and onsite inspections regime. Both were assassinated not long after the then Israeli prime minister resigned over these demands, including the demand that their powerful U.S. lobbyists be subject to U.S. foreign government lobbying rules and restrictions. No U.S. president since then has made such demands of Israel.

(Conservative Treehouse) — President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to St. Petersburg (interesting venue), and spent approximately five hours in discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top two advisors.

This was Witkoff’s third direct face-to-face meeting with Putin.

First, Putin would never give this much time to a non-principal in any geopolitical conversation, unless Putin felt he was directly talking to the principal through the voice in front of him. In essence, Trump has told Putin that Witkoff is his mouth and ears, Putin responds accordingly. When Putin speaks to Witkoff he is speaking to Trump, and when Putin hears from Witkoff he is hearing from Trump.

Following the five-hour meeting with President Putin, Witkoff appeared on Fox News so that Sean Hannity can tell Witkoff what his meeting with Putin really means. Hannity is not only insufferable, at this point in time he is best considered a confidential human source, acting on behalf of the CIA who influence him.

Within the brief moments provided by Hannity for Witkoff to speak, the envoy of President Trump noted both Putin and Trump understand the core issues and are aligned to solve the problem despite the CIA and SSCI efforts to keep wedging them apart. Additionally, Trump and Putin see a future where geopolitical and economic alignment can be very beneficial for both Russia and the United States; they just need to find a way to navigate the complex politics on the U.S./NATO side of the mess.

Putin does not want an alignment with Chinese President Xi Jinping, it’s not a natural fit for Russia to be strategically networking with China. Put a simpler way, Putin really doesn’t like Chairman Xi because Russia values brutal honesty in relationships, not the Beijing cunningness, ulterior motives, and manipulative self-interest.

President Trump and President Putin can be natural allies. Both leaders have the same basic national security worldview and on an economic front Putin would rather have financial ties to the West than the East.

However, the broader CIA apparatus is not going to give up power or control to Trump without a fight. Recently the CIA operated rotor wing (helicopter) drones to attack Moscow in order to provoke a useful response from Putin. Despite the efforts of Trump and Marco Rubio, both the CIA and State Department embeds are operating to maintain their control in Ukraine.

Within the Witkoff conversations with Putin, you can be relatively assured this background context openly frames their discussions, solutions and approaches. Putin knows Trump is navigating some deeply complicated networks within the G7, NATO, European Union, Great Britain, CIA, U.S. Senate, and beyond.

The extent Putin is willing to go providing Trump room to negotiate these political landmines is increasingly clear within Putin’s non-response to the ongoing CIA provocations.

Trump and Putin will work to box in Zelenskyy while simultaneously Trump will threaten and even bash Putin a little. Actually, when you stop pretending, this is a little fun to watch unfold.

From the other side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knows Putin and Trump are on the same page; however, Zelensky also knows the CIA and SSCI are on his side.

Meanwhile, retaining all dropped pretenses, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz now has to tune into Sean Hannity to find out what Witkoff and Putin are talking about.

