Quebec has the world’s highest euthanasia rate. Bill 11 could increase it even more

(Euthanasia Prevention Coalition) — On June 7, The Physicians’ Alliance against Euthanasia joined with the Living with Dignity citizen network to express their great disappointment that Bill 11, an Act to amend the Act respecting end-of-life care and other legislative provisions, was passed in the Quebec legislature.
Many people are not aware that Canada has two euthanasia laws, a Quebec law that came into effect in December 2015 and a federal law that came into effect in June 2016. Bill 11 amended the Quebec law.
The Physicians’ Alliance and Living with Dignity reported that Bill 11 will expand euthanasia in Quebec in the following ways:
- creating an obligation for palliative care homes to offer MAiD [Medical Assistance in Dying] (in 6 months);
- offering MAiD in cases of serious physical disability together with the other criteria of the Act respecting end-of-life care (in 9 months);
- offering MAiD by advance request* (in a maximum of 24 months).
The Canadian Press reported that Bill 11 “also allows Quebecers to receive a doctor-assisted death in places other than hospitals, such as funeral homes and long-term care facilities.”
A French-language CBC radio program by Davide Gentile and Daniel Boily reported on February 16, 2023 that more than 7% of deaths in Quebec were from medical assistance in dying: more than 5,000 people in the province died by MAiD in 2022. There were fewer than 1,000 MAiD deaths in Quebec five years ago.
I reported on February 20, 2023 that the Quebec government Commission on End-of-Life Care had launched a consultation to learn why Quebec has the highest euthanasia rate in the world.
As the sanctity of human life is degraded around the world, we are seeing a particularly horrifying phenomenon - the euthanasia of children.
As if killing adults is not bad enough, giving lethal injections to children was first legalised in Belgium in 2014, and the Dutch health minister has recently announced that the country is expanding eligibility for children to be given lethal injections, from infants and older teenagers, to include children aged one to twelve. In both countries, there were reports that these so called mercy killings of children occurred before it was legalised.
In The Netherlands from 2005 to 2018, official reports indicate that 14 children between the ages of 12 and 18 were actively euthanased; that is, about 1 per year. However, a death certificate study in 2001, of children aged 1 to 17, in found that there were about 5 cases per year (0.7% of all deaths of minors; narrowly defined as only those with a request from the child).
Importantly, another 15 children per year (2.0%) were actively euthanased with no specific request from the child, but instead one from the parents. This 2001 death certificate study occurred before the law changed to permit euthanasia of minors, hence illegal euthanasia of minors (older or younger than 12) was happening.
In Belgium in 2007/2008, a death certificate study revealed that while there were no cases of active euthanasia narrowly defined as by request only, 7.9% of all deaths were in fact active euthanasia (by lethal drugs) without an explicit request from the child, amounting to about 10 per year in Flanders alone. Again, this occurred at a time when euthanasia of minors was illegal in Belgium.
Reports from Belgium and Holland up until 2010 show that between 7% and 9% of all infant deaths involved active euthanasia by lethal injection.
This push to kill sick children is not just happening in Europe. In Canada, a parliamentary committee has recommended that Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) should be extended to ‘mature minors’.
This Report of the Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying, recommended that ‘the government of Canada amend the eligibility criteria for MAID set out in the Criminal Code to include minors’, with the stipulation that, without lethal intervention, their death should be ‘reasonably foreseeable’.
The committee emphasised that ‘MAID should not be denied on the basis of age alone’ and therefore, it should be accessible to any child whom doctors believe has ‘requisite decision-making capacity’. What child has the capacity to make a life or death decision?
Horrifyingly, the report further recommended that, ‘where appropriate, the parents or guardians of a mature minor be consulted in the course of the assessment process for MAID, but that the will of a minor who is found to have the requisite decision-making capacity ultimately take priority’. This means that parents would be powerless to stop an anxious teenager who wants to be euthanised from being killed by doctors.
We are calling on the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child to make a statement condemning the euthanasia of children, and to take action against state parties who practise it.
The Declaration of the Rights of the Child states that "the child, by reason of his physical and mental immaturity, needs special safeguards and care, including appropriate legal protection, before as well as after birth". The Committee on the Rights of the Child, as the body responsible for monitoring implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, has a clear duty to take action to protect children from being killed by the state.
Thanks to the passing of Bill 11, the euthanasia rate in Quebec will only go up. As already stated, Bill 11 will force palliative care homes that have refused to participate in MAiD to provide it. Bill 11 expands the definition of eligibility to include people with serious disabilities and it expands euthanasia to be permissible by advanced request.
By forcing palliative care homes to provide euthanasia, some palliative care professionals will leave the profession. Defining euthanasia eligibility to specifically permit the killing of people with serious disabilities who are not otherwise dying confirms the eugenic nature of Quebec’s euthanasia program.
Pierre Luc Turcotte stated in an article published by the Montreal Gazette that:
In Germany, during the Second World War, “competent professionals” – doctors and nurses – participated in a euthanasia program that led to the deaths of 200,000 disabled persons. This eugenic policy was part of the Nazi’s social cleansing efforts. But it was also seen and socially accepted as “medical care” based on the reasoning these lives were “not worth living.” While a parallel with Bill 11 may seem far-fetched, eugenics similarly existed in Quebec.
We must take every precaution to avoid repeating mistakes of the past.
I know that people will say that it is unacceptable to compare Canada and Quebec’s current euthanasia programs to the Nazi euthanasia program that began in 1939, but if they are different, then Turcotte is correct to urge that we avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.
Quebec has the highest euthanasia rate in the world, and it has now expanded its euthanasia law. It seems to me that Quebec and much of the rest of Canada have become dedicated to death.
The question is not “Why does Quebec have the highest euthanasia rate in the world?”, but rather, “What can be done to reverse the killing trend in Quebec and Canada?”
I recently projected that there will be at least 13,500 Canadian euthanasia deaths in 2022, representing a 35% increase.
A version of this article first appeared on the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition blog. Published with permission.