REAL Women of Canada endorses Derek Sloan first, Leslyn Lewis second in Conservative leadership race

July 3, 2020 (Real Women of Canada) – The Conservative Party of Canada leadership race is thankfully drawing to a close. The race has been marred by unmistakable attempts by the Red Tory organizers of the race, and the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) led by Liberal-lite Lisa Raitt (former MP from Milton, Ontario), to eliminate the social conservative candidates from the race. The LEOC was supported in this effort by the mainstream media, notably by columnist John Ivison of the National Post.

As a consequence of the LEOC, there are now only two social conservative candidates remaining in the race. They are Derek Sloan, MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington and a lawyer, and Leslyn Lewis, a Toronto lawyer.

REAL Women has carefully monitored this leadership race since it was launched in January 2020. This was not an easy undertaking, as it included reviewing the press releases and media interviews of the candidates, the debates and the position papers on their websites, etc. We also checked out the backgrounds of each of the individual candidates to analyse their history. This research consumed many hours.

REAL Women has now concluded that the following two candidates should be supported as Conservative leader. They are:

MP Derek Sloan should be our first choice as Conservative leader. Leslyn Lewis should be marked as our second choice.

REAL Women does not recommend that a vote be cast on the ballot for the two Red Tory candidates Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole. Neither of them is pro-life/family nor can they be trusted to take into consideration the social conservative position when making decisions.

Voting Procedure