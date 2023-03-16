‘Rebellion against expertocracy’: Globalists take a hit as Dutch farmers win big at the polls

It looks highly unlikely that the agenda of collapse will be implemented according to schedule in the Netherlands, if at all. The farmer citizen movement is an example of how to build a successful opposition to the pantomime politics of left and right. It was once a story of hope. It is now a story of victory.

(LifeSiteNews) — Yesterday the Netherlands voted in its provincial elections, whose results determine the allocation of the upper chamber of the Dutch government, composed of 75 seats.

The Farmer Citizen Movement, founded in 2019, did not exist in the last round of four-year elections. It came from nowhere to produce a momentum which has seen it dramatically outperform the ruling party of the technocratic Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The party was founded in opposition to “Net Zero” measures aimed at the dramatic reduction in Dutch farming. If implemented, these World Economic Forum (WEF) inspired decrees would mean the compulsory purchase and closure of over 3,000 farms in the world’s second largest food exporter by 2030. Yet it is no longer just a movement of farmers.

Based on “neighborly values.” the BBB as it is known in the Netherlands claims to speak for ordinary people – and for a human scale society – both of which it says have been excluded from the false left/right dichotomy of managerial and technocratic politics.

Their most recent video was an appeal to normal people, and the manifesto of the BBB claimed to speak for them. The farmers, the workers, the nurses, police and soldiers appear to have rallied to an appeal to return community values to the center of government policy.

Yesterday evening, change was in the air. Caroline van der Plas, the BBB party leader, remarked at 6 p.m. that:

Reports from all sides that there are queues at polling stations. Countless apps, emails and private messages that entire families voted for BBB. I don’t know what it’s going to be tonight, but I’m sure it’s going to be something.

Van alle kanten berichten dat er rijen staan bij stembureaus. Talloze appjes, mails en privéberichten dat hele families stemmen op BBB Wát het gaat worden vanavond, weet ik niet, maar dát het wat gaat worden, weet ik zeker 😃 #iederedagBBBeter #verkiezingen #verkiezingen15maart pic.twitter.com/dmkKv5Wlw9 — Caroline van der Plas (@lientje1967) March 15, 2023

With the morning came the news. It was victory. A movement for the values of ordinary people had taken 15 seats. The party of Prime Minister Mark Rutte took only 10.

This result leaves the BBB as the largest single party in the upper chamber of the Dutch government, its seats only matched by the left-green coalition seen below.

The light green of the BBB is everywhere the metropolitan elite is not.

In the cities, the ruling party of the VVD still commands votes for its technocratic managerialism. It prefers the term “Liberal conservative,” for whose platform WEF favorite Mark Rutte is a fitting champion.

“Groenlinks” means “Greenleft” whose vote is concentrated in urban areas.

The SGP is Calvinist and is the oldest political party in the Netherlands, its support drawn from the Dutch “Bible Belt” whose second party is the CDA.

Next is the anti-immigration party of Geert Wilders, the PVV, followed by the second Calvinist party, the CDA – which is currently in coalition with Rutte’s party.

These results are striking when compared to those of the 2019 elections:

The votes for the BBB have not come from nowhere – but from everywhere. They have won in areas formerly controlled by left, right and center – as can be seen above. The latest Politico poll of polls was assessed weeks ago, on February 27. It placed the BBB in third place nationally with 16 percent, slightly behind the 17% of the PVV of Geert Wilders. The 25% vote share of the party of government, the VVD, seems over generous to say the least.

Given these results, it looks likely the position of the BBB has improved to the point where they may have taken first place overall. It is certain that these results would signal a dramatic shift in the policy and political outlook of the Dutch government, should they be reproduced in the general election scheduled for March 2025.

What does this mean for the Netherlands? Karel Smouter, a Dutch journalist for NRC, had this to say:

What did we watch last night? In recent years, Dutch discontent has broadened (from city to countryside), deepened (from migration to technocracy in general) and increased (from 1/5th to 1/3rd). But, there is more going on in this #BBB country.

Smouter has written a book, Red White Blue, on the phenomenon of the farmer citizen movement. He believes that the climate crisis is real, and that it is an issue which should unite people. It will not, because it is occult nonsense, but his observations about Dutch society have merit outside his nature pantheist cult beliefs.

“This is a rebellion against the expertocracy.” he said today. It is a remark which shows what unites ordinary people worldwide – the recognition that their rulers are condescending technocrats who view their lives and concerns with contempt.

The Dutch appear to have had enough of their lives, their communities and their nation being ruined by a caste of mediocrities who issue diktats and dismiss dissent. Smouter describes the national mood as one typified by a common sense that those in power have no interest in the mess they are making of the lives – and nations – of ordinary people.

As city dwellers said at the beginning of this century: ‘I no longer recognize my neighborhood,’ citizens now say ‘I no longer recognize my country.’

Some argue that Rutte’s coalition may not survive this shock. Others suggest he may now approach the BBB itself to join him in coalition. Though overseas votes have not yet been counted, it is unlikely that they will materially effect an outcome which will make the enactment of Net Zero policies unworkable in their current form.

The farmers have never argued that they are opposed to reducing pollution. Their grievance was with a top-down policy enacted by fiat and in line with decisions taken in the EU and inspired by bodies like the World Economic Forum, for whose agenda no one has ever voted.

The pace of these proposed “changes”, which amount to the destruction of industry, power generation, farming and the food supply, appears to be designed to completely destroy the stability of any nation sufficiently foolish to adopt them.

It looks highly unlikely that the agenda of collapse will be implemented according to schedule in the Netherlands, if at all. The farmer citizen movement is an example of how to build a successful opposition to the pantomime politics of left and right. It was once a story of hope. It is now a story of victory.

