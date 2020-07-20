Recent COVID data reveal a lot of good news

Editor's note: This post was originally published at the American Thinker on July 7, 2020. It is republished here with permission.

July 20, 2020 (American Thinker) — We have nearly won the fight against COVID. You wouldn't guess it from watching the news, but the data from the past several weeks have shown nothing less than a decisive victory over the pandemic. The media are engaged in a highly intentional and fraudulent game of selective data reporting to incite panic for political gain. If you watch the mainstream press, pundits and academics breathlessly recite the rapidly increasing COVID-positive tests and show graphics that display a hockey stick of doom:

If that doesn't sufficiently scare you back into your place of shelter, they take the fear up a notch by showing the "increase in hospitalizations with COVID" graph:

These two rapidly rising statistics, they tell us, are "proof" that we are losing the COVID race. For those who don't do any more digging, the trend looks grim.

However, just a small amount of research shows the opposite picture: COVID is in retreat. Look at what happens when you include the volume of testing data with the number of positives we are finding:

Suddenly, what jumps out is how few positives we have been getting in light of the rapidly increasing volume of testing that has been performed. The data even include contact tracing campaigns instituted by each state that should dramatically increase the positive rate by targeting everyone whom positive cases came into close contact with. Still, the positive volume remains relatively flat compared to the number of tests performed.

That is not all of the good news, though. The most important questions of any pandemic are of how many people are being harmed or killed by the disease. The data on that front are even more exciting. This is a graph that shows the daily volume of hospitalizations, ICU patients, and ventilators used by COVID patients:

How do you reconcile the decreasing usage of ventilators and ICU beds with the increase in hospitalizations? The reason is that the hospitals, after spending months nearly empty in anticipation of a COVID flood that never happened, have reopened to business as usual. Everyone who comes in for elective procedures, trauma, and anything else is tested and incidentally found to have COVID. Studies have shown that even the ones who do come in because of COVID stay shorter times and are less likely to die than just a few months ago...which takes us to the most important slide of all — COVID mortality:

The COVID daily mortality graph shows the incredible success we have had in beating the disease for the past two months despite widespread opening of economies across the U.S. This should be a cause of celebration, not reclosing of the economy.

Government critics who have long used insufficient testing as their rallying cry against Trump are finally getting the testing they asked for, only to use selective bits of it to stoke more fear. It is time for state and federal leaders to tell people the complete story and end the lockdowns. We can't let the cure be worse than the disease, especially when the disease is already nearly gone.

Published with permission from the American Thinker.