Regime change in Hungary? The real reason the West hates Viktor Orbán

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is aware of the intensifying struggle to maintain a crumbling Western alliance. His crime is to notice this out loud.

(LifeSiteNews) — With recent measures to sanction the Hungarian government coming from the U.S. and the E.U., can we expect a grassroots movement for democracy to break out?

Orbán’s electoral victories

Hungary has been consistently attacked by the European Commission. The Hungarian government of Viktor Orbán is described as anti-democratic, corrupt, and repressive.

Yet Orbán has won a record four elections, winning a “supermajority” in parliament.

This electoral success — and growing popularity — is perhaps explained by the policies of his party. So are the actions taken against it.

Family and nation first

His party, Fidesz, is openly Christian, and has been heavily criticized for passing laws to protect children from sexual indoctrination by the LGBTQI+ lobby.

Having correctly identified George Soros and his Open Society University as a means of subverting national cultures and democracies, Orbán’s government passed laws to ban the activities of foreign NGOs such as those of Soros, leading to the closure of Soros’ operations in Hungary.

Orbán was smeared as an anti-Semite for acting to protect the sovereignty of the nation.

Orbán’s governments opposed mass immigration by building fences and policing them, following the invitation of the then German leader Angela Merkel for millions of people to move to Europe from the Middle East.

He resisted sanctions on Russian oil, saying that the national survival of Hungary was at stake, and called instead for a negotiated end to the war.

Putting your people, their children, and your nation first is unacceptable in the West. In doing so, Orbán is an embarrassment to other European — and Western — leaders, whose policies are pursued at the expense of their populations.

It is unsurprising that signs have begun to emerge that regime change is underway in Hungary.

The spooks speak out

Apparently, Orbán’s electoral success — which no other European leader has achieved — proves that he is a dictator.

An article written for the superficially convincing Journal of Democracy last July marks the point at which regime change operations began to gain traction. Titled How Viktor Orban Wins, it frames his popularity with the Hungarian people as a sham, the result of the manipulation of public process and opinion.

Who could be behind such serious allegations? The copyright to this article is jointly held by the National Endowment for Democracy — a Deep State organization dedicated to regime change at home and abroad.

Nice name, shameful game

What is the National Endowment for Democracy (NED)? Set up to undermine communist states under Ronald Reagan, it has continued its work beyond the collapse of the Soviet Union. It is one of the earliest instruments of regime change.

As the renowned investigative journalist Robert Parry showed in 2014, the NED is a CIA-inspired and directed institution whose purpose is the overthrow of governments abroad, and of the control of the political agenda at home.

Parry showed that the CIA used the NED as a cover group, and “was using the new structure to subvert foreign governments while also helping fund American opinion leaders who would influence U.S. policy debates[.]”

In a reflection of the treatment of Orbán’s government today, Parry noted that “governments that objected to NED’s presence were deemed anti-democratic and thus subjected to other pressures.”

Speaking of the Ukraine coup in 2014, Parry mentions the NED published evidence of its own activities to overturn the elected government of Ukraine: “NED funded a staggering 65 projects in Ukraine, according to its latest report.”

The report — now redacted — is archived here.

Moves toward Hungarian regime change

On February 11, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power visited Hungary, signaling the interest of the U.S. in regime change. This is of course a sort of warning to the Orbán government, whose own version of events is documented on the government blog.

This press release, taken from the USAID website, is couched in the usual language of regime change. The Soros tropes of “civil society,” “partner organizations,” “independent journalists,” those ever-present hopeful “young people” are all on display:

Administrator Samantha Power will travel to Budapest, Hungary from February 9-10 to build on the United States’ long-standing partnership with the Hungarian people. USAID recently relaunched its work in several countries in Central Europe, including Hungary, where programs support independent Hungarian partner organizations working to protect the rule of law, strengthen democratic institutions and civil society, and support independent media. During her visit, Administrator Power will engage with Hungarian civil society and other leaders, independent journalists, young people building the future of Hungary, and the U.S. Embassy staff who work every day to deepen our partnership and collaboration with the Hungarian people.

When Samantha Power comes to town bearing a Soros shopping list, it is time to watch out.

U.S., E.U. sanctions: Ukraine presses for more actions

The European Commission has been threatening to sanction the Orbán government for many years. Its process under Article Seven — a violation of the values of the E.U. — is invoked as the reason. It continues to withhold funding and makes repeated efforts to frame Orbán as a dictator.

The real reason, of course, is over the Hungarian government’s lack of enthusiasm for the replacement of its sovereignty with the Soros model.

In an unprecedented move against an ally, the United States sanctioned a Hungarian bank last week over connections to Russian trade.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky himself has conducted hundreds of millions of dollars of illicit trade with Russia, and stolen the profits. He is rewarded with more money, whilst the wicked state of Hungary is punished.

Earlier in April, Zelensky’s economic adviser personally called for sanctions on Hungary, accusing them in a hysterical outburst of funding war crimes. The knives are out for Hungary — in the “free” press, and on the ground.

Why do they hate Hungary?

Hungary resists the rainbow agenda, seeking to protect its children from its attention. and is opposed to the rest of the politics of fairyland. It supports peace, not war in Ukraine, and points out the remarkable fact that supporting the war is a fervent position of the Left.

Finally, Orbán speaks openly about the fact that the war between the U.S. and Russia is reshaping Europe. The economic damage and political divisions it has occasioned are completely ignored wherever possible, as such facts as Orbán mentions here are embarrassing to the simplistic narrative of the war faction.

What is worse, is that Orbán sounds like the kind of national leader we thought had vanished from the political stage. Speaking of the achievements of his party in his February 18th State of the Nation address, he said:

We have created a national Christian constitution worthy of Hungarians. We have reorganized the Hungarian state, if not with death-defying courage, then with Brussels-defying courage, and we have also built a new Hungarian economy, putting aside the naysayers, in which everyone has a chance to find their own destiny.

To the management of the U.S. and the E.U. these are heresies — as is Orbán’s view of the war itself.

We know that the negotiations will not be between the Ukrainians and the Russians. Peace will come when the Americans and the Russians negotiate with each other. That will inevitably happen, but the later it happens, the greater the price we all pay

One crime here is to notice how the war in Ukraine is barbarizing — and corrupting — political life at home in the West. As the war faction becomes more desperate, so do its measures to maintain this costly and ruinous proxy war. Orbán went on in his address to say “we are long past the point of diplomatic pressure that respects sovereignty.”

Viktor Orbán is aware of the intensifying struggle to maintain a crumbling Western alliance. His crime is to notice this out loud. Crumbling under economic and political strains, with the ruling elite detached from their populations, western political administration has turned to discipline and punishment.

The Pentagon Papers revealed that Orbán’s concerns are serious. As Politico reported on April 14th: “Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán branded the U.S. ‘one of his party’s top three adversaries during a political strategy session’ on February 22.”

The faction directing U.S. foreign policy sees its allies, as well as many of its own people, as the enemy. Its actions are those of a faction beyond democratic control, hidden behind appealing phrases, whose behavior is accountable to no one.

