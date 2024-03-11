Rep. Adam Schiff says US intelligence community should ‘dumb down’ briefings for Trump

In a Sunday interview, Rep. Adam Schiff, former House Intelligence Committee chair and current Senate candidate from California, publicly stated that U.S. intelligence should control information shared with Donald Trump in national security briefings.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

(Conservative Treehouse) — By now, most intellectually honest American observers have accepted the United States intelligence apparatuses are the most political and dangerous institutions of government. All recent history shows how the Intelligence Community (IC), identified by Chuck Schumer as the “six ways to Sunday” targeting group, operate as the extra-constitutional fourth branch of government.

The IC conducts surveillance of Americans, and the apparatuses of the FBI, DOJ and DHS operate the enforcement mechanism for the targeting identified by the intelligence apparatus. The public-private partnership between the domestic communication networks, including social media, and the Intelligence Community are well known. DHS operates on behalf of the IC and the legislative and judicial branches defer to the IC. This is a specific outcome of the Patriot Act authorizing the IC to conduct surveillance of all Americans.

In his interview with “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff, former House Intelligence Committee chair and current Senate candidate from California, publicly stated his desire that the IC continue their operations against U.S. citizens and control any/all information that is shared with Donald Trump in national security briefings. Watch:

The United States intelligence community is the most insidious threat to the Republic. There is currently an information war taking place that encompasses pushback against the constructs of the IC and the control justifications known as “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and “malinformation.” All of these newly created terms serve the function of controlling, eliminating and censoring activity by a corrupt network of government actors.

There is no such thing as mis-dis-or mal-information – there is only information. Unfortunately, too few Americans have an understanding of how and why these terms were created by the surveillance apparatus in order to control information they deem against their interests.

Lastly, Adam Schiff is likely going to be the purple tie candidate supported by the professionally Republican and communist Democrats in their effort to generate an insurance policy against President Donald Trump. It is easy to predict how Schiff would likely be installed in the Senate Select Intelligence Committee (SSCI) with a specific responsibility to stop, impede and block any intelligence nomination by President Trump.

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

Share











