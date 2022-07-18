Report: US states committed ‘systemic violations of election law’ in 2020 presidential election

Legacy and social media corporations cooperated in suppressing accurate, but very damaging, reporting about Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and the family’s international business schemes just days before the election.

This story was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) – The left’s harsh attacks on President Donald Trump for his charges that the 2020 presidential election was stolen – they’ve accused him of everything up to treason for his comments – largely have overshadowed the evidence about what actually happened in that count.

Democrats have insisted all along that the 2020 election essentially was the most secure election ever – that there was no evidence of fraud or malfeasance.

But more and more evidence is surfacing that they’re not right, including the fact that states simply didn’t follow their own election laws.

That’s according to a column at The Federalist by J. Christian Adams.

He’s the president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, a former Justice Department attorney, and current commissioner on the U.S. Commission for Civil Rights.

He explains the 2020 race was filled with chaos and irregularities, some brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“States across the country changed election policies and procedures last minute. Due to the pandemic, election officials claimed these emergency actions and deviations from election laws were necessary,” he explained. But we now know those changes were, in fact, violations of the law.

For example, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) authorized a multitude of local officials to set up ballot drop boxes.

And, he wrote, “Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg gave millions of dollars to election offices to change election procedures and fuel vote-by-mail efforts. The Capital Research Center uncovered that the Center for Technology and Civic Life, the non-profit Zuckerberg funneled his money through, gave Wisconsin election offices at least $6.7 million in 2020.”

That money, Adams explained, was used for those drop boxes and for “ballot harvesting.”

But, he pointed out, now the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that those drop boxes were illegal – and in the future will be allowed only at the offices of election clerks.

The court said the WEC isn’t allowed to simply change the law.

Adams also noted that not long ago “a Pennsylvania court struck down the commonwealth’s mail-balloting law. The law passed in December 2019 and legalized no-excuse absentee voting.”

The court said that violated the state constitution.

“The commonwealth’s Constitution requires a person to vote on Election Day unless they meet certain criteria. Changing the mail-balloting laws in Pennsylvania would require a constitutional amendment,” Adams wrote.

— Article continues below Petition — Hunter Biden’s Laptop Exposes Presidential Corruption! Demand FULL TRANSPARENCY from the Mainstream Media NOW! Show Petition Text 3705 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition If you are not aware of the foreign security threats implicated in the "Hunter Biden Laptop Story" — and what they might mean for America's national security and foreign geopolitical affairs — that’s by design. You were never meant to discover the contents compromising President Joe Biden, and for good reason. The mainstream media kept you ignorant on purpose. Washington Post roasted for acknowledging Hunter Biden scandal once called 'fake': 'Retroactive Pulitzer?'https://t.co/5mCc5w51xs — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 30, 2022 The Hunter Biden laptop was real, of course. The NYT buries its confirmation of the story in paragraph 27. https://t.co/be9cPkXsKF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 17, 2022 In fact, the New York Post was censored by Twitter, Facebook, and all of Big Tech for even breaking the story that Hunter Biden’s laptop existed. CNN, MSNBC dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop as ‘Russian disinformation’ until liberal narrative was deflatedhttps://t.co/NwYPMEZ73u — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2022 The New York Times, Washington Post, and the entire mainstream media called any reference to the story “Russian disinformation." THAT’S WHY AMERICA MUST INSIST THAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA REPORT THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BIDEN FAMILY AND THE CONTENTS OF HUNTER’S LAPTOP! SIGN: Tell the Mainstream Media that viewers demand transparency on the Bidens NOW! Enough is enough — America refuses to be kept wondering about our compromised national security, corrupt sweetheart business deals, and pay-to-play schemes detailed in the Hunter Biden Laptop. LIFESITENEWS EXPOSED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY HERE “Polling taken in April shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the president has been compromised by his family’s shady business dealings with China,” LifeSiteNews reported on July 1, 2022. Even CNN has finally begun to admit that the Hunter Biden Laptop is a serious problem: Illegal gun purchase

Sweetheart foreign Ukraine deals

Political access to (then) Vice-President Joe Biden

Federal probes and investigations Voters MUST know for whom they are voting. Sound the alarm with our new petition! SIGN TODAY! The First Amendments protects a Free Press to report the truth and protect the American people — but the mainstream media has betrayed its viewers, spinning pro-communist and pro-globalist narratives that are HURTING voters! Voters MUST learn about President Joe Biden’s compromised business dealings with China, Russia, Ukraine, and so many others — all pointing to the Hunter Biden Laptop. DEMAND THE TRUTH: WE WILL NO LONGER BE MISLED BY THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA! Media executives must learn that their viewership will continue tanking as long as executives run cover for their far-left base. Tell media executives that you will NO LONGER watch or trust their network until they fully reveal the contents of the Hunter Biden Laptop! It is not enough to simply change the channel. We must leave a parting shot to mainstream media executives telling them WHY consumers are refusing to watch any longer. SIGN NOW: DO NOT LET THE MEDIA SPIN THEIR OWN FAILURE BY DENYING US TRANSPARENCY! This is the only way to save the future of the media and win back a trustworthy Free Press for future generations. There is no telling what the mainstream media will continue to hide, deny, and deflect if they decide to run cover for the most powerful man in the world — the President of the United States. *** There is no time to lose—we refuse to let important information remain hidden from the American voters any longer! *** The Hunter Biden Laptop story is the single greatest piece of evidence indicating that America’s national security is likely compromised. We the People deserve to know the truth! STAND WITH THE PEOPLE: SIGN OUR PETITION ASAP! ____ NY Post: photo from the Hunter Biden Laptop Flickr: Officia do Palácio do Planalto. CC BY 2.0. Photos combined. Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Adams said the courts’ rulings – that the two states violated their own laws – “emphasize the necessity of the rule of law in elections, in order to achieve basic election integrity. Elections need to be conducted by the book so the American people can trust the results.”

An earlier analysis at The Federalist noted that while there may not have been enough “fraudulent” votes to change the 2020 outcome, there certainly was significant “rigging” that went on.

“Stealing an election by fraud is not the only way to rig an outcome. Elections are rigged when systemic violations of election law occur,” the analysis said. “That there was no widespread fraud in November 2020 doesn’t mean that the election was not rigged to keep Donald Trump out of the White House.”

The analysis stated: “The election was rigged with every illegal drop box placed in Democrat-heavy precincts.”

“The election was rigged when the Pennsylvania legislature unconstitutionally authorized no-excuse absentee voting and when Philadelphia clerks illegally inspected ballots and then told Democrat activists which voters needed to cure their ballots for their votes to count.”

Furthermore, “[the] election was rigged when Wisconsin election officials ignored the state election code, telling voters they were ‘indefinitely confined’ because of COVID and that nursing homes could ignore Wisconsin’s requirement that special voting deputies oversee elections in residential facilities.”

“The election was rigged with every dollar of Zuck Bucks designed to get out the Democrat vote, and with every leftist activist embedded in county clerks’ offices to push such efforts while accumulating untold voter data to the benefit of the Biden campaign.”

Finally, the analysis stated that the “election was rigged when Georgia rendered the election code’s mandate of signature verifications inoperable and the state court delayed a hearing on Trump’s challenge to the Georgia outcome until after the vote certification, thereby ignoring evidence that more than 35,000 illegal votes were included in the state’s tally – more than enough to require a court to throw out the election.”

What is known about the 2020 election is that the results almost without doubt were influenced by the $420 million in Mark Zuckerberg money that he handed out to mostly leftist elections officials, who often used it for “get-out-the-vote” efforts in Democrat strongholds. That money was distributed outside the channels of any regulation that normally applies to political campaign spending.

Further, the legacy and social media corporations cooperated in suppressing accurate, but very damaging, reporting about Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and the family’s international business schemes just days before the election.

Analysts have concluded that either of those actions alone could have pushed the election results into the Biden column.

Reprinted with permission from WND News Center.

Share











