Republican support for homosexuality is collapsing, despite Trump-backed push to normalize

(LifeSiteNews) — With the 10th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision making same-sex “marriage” a national right soon approaching, a just-published Gallup poll shows that support for homosexual relationships and same-sex “marriage” is sharply declining among Republicans.

According to Gallup, while Republican support for same-sex “marriage” grew in the years immediately following Obergefell — peaking at 55% in 2022 — support now appears to be in freefall, having dropped 14 points, sinking to just 41%.

The same survey found that the number of Republicans who view same-sex relations as “morally acceptable” has experienced an even more precipitous drop, plunging a whopping 18 points from a high of 56% in 2022 to 38% today.

“Despite the stable national backing for same-sex marriage and relations, the widening political divide suggests potential vulnerabilities in the durability of [so-called] LGBTQ+ rights,” suggested Gallup’s Megan Brenan in her commentary on the poll’s findings.

“Republican lawmakers in some states have introduced resolutions asking the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell,” noted Brenan, adding that Trump has rolled back various pro-LGBT policies, especially regarding transgenderism. “These occurrences suggest that [so-called] same-sex marriage in the U.S. could face renewed legal and political challenges.”

De facto rejection of the 2024 Trump-GOP Platform?

The sharp decline in support for homosexuality and the impossible notion of homosexual “marriage” among Republicans stands in stark contrast to the GOP’s move last year to drop opposition to homosexual “marriage” from the party’s platform.

It seems that the Trump-approved move to normalize homosexuality and same-sex “marriage” is not sitting well with grassroots Republicans, many of whom are ardent MAGA, “America First” Trump supporters.

“Trump has never had more momentum or good will and the RNC decided to use that to push a message of diversity and inclusivity rather than using it to advance anything resembling a conservative agenda,” said Matt Walsh at the time.

The GOP long ago lost its will to fight to protect the immutable definition of marriage, allowing the woke neo-Marxist LGBT movement to smuggle in the contagion of transgenderism into our nation while welcoming surrogacy, abortion, and the normalization of homosexuality within the party.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania, who identifies as Catholic, have been happy to throw open wide the lid on that particular Pandora’s box.

‘Everybody belongs in the conservative movement. But not every idea does.’

No one has summed up the problem that the GOP has created for itself better than Katy Faust, founder of Them Before Us, the nation’s premier children’s rights organization:

“Everybody belongs in the conservative movement. But not every idea does,” said Faust after the homosexual Republican organization, Log Cabin Republicans, took a victory lap over the mainstreaming of LGBT issues within the party.

“Conservatism requires defending the reality that children have a right to life” and “children have a right to their mother and father,” noted Faust, adding: “Thus, man/woman marriage is the building block of society.”

The Gallup survey also found that among various demographic groups who were polled, those who attend religious services at least weekly were least likely to support homosexual relations and “marriage.”

Less than one quarter (24 percent) of regular church goers said they believed homosexual relations to be morally acceptable, while just one-third (33 percent) indicated that homosexual “marriage” is okay.

