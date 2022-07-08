Republicans must fight back against the plot to rig the midterms

This story was originally published by the WND News Center
(WND News Center) – State officials are being called on to fight President Joe Biden’s scheme to take over the nation’s elections.
It was Mollie Hemingway, the editor-in-chief at The Federalist, a senior journalism fellow at Hillsdale College, and a Fox News contributor, who reported on the move being initiated by several government watchdogs.
She explained: “Governors and other state officials don’t have to stand idly by as the Biden administration plots a federal takeover of elections. That’s the message being sent by the heads of two good government groups in a new memo to state officials.”
She cited Russ Vought of the Center for Renewing America and Tarren Bragdon of the Foundation for Government Accountability who issued a statement:
“The Biden administration wants to use federal government resources for political, get-out-the-vote purposes, and it’s up to strong leaders in state and local government to stop them. We strongly urge those in positions of power to stop President Biden’s power grab and act soon.”
The issue is Biden’s executive order from 2021 that demanded all 600 federal agencies become voter registration and turnout campaigns.
“Many agencies subsequently developed a plan to turn federal facilities, particularly those that deliver federal benefits, into voter registration agencies,” Hemingway explained.
What Biden’s order produced were plans by Health and Human Services and Housing and Urban development to turn their offices, housing centers, or health centers into get-out-the-vote hubs, she said.
Even the Department of Labor is joining the political campaign.
“The agencies are allowed to work with voting groups approved by left-wing partisans in the White House, reminiscent of the Zuckerbucks plot to destabilize the 2020 election by running get-out-the-vote operations in the Democrat areas of swing states,” the report explained.
But Vought and Bragdon contend the Biden strategy is nothing less than a “backdoor approach that’s designed to ensure Democratic victories at the polls in 2022 and beyond.”
The government watchdogs note that the National Voting Rights Act provides states the authority to designate voter registration agencies beyond those already required by federal law, and the federal government cannot designate additional agencies without Congress changing the law.
“So when federal agencies send ‘guidance’ memorandums to state agencies about turning federal benefit centers into voter registration agencies, Vought and Bragdon recommend state officials contact those agencies and ‘order them not to implement that guidance because it is illegal at worst and unethical and partisan at best,'” she reported.
In the report, Bragdon and Vought said, “With increasing brazenness, President Biden is taking advantage of a loyal federal bureaucracy to wield the power and influence of the federal government to influence elections by increasing Democratic voter registration and turnout.”
Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.