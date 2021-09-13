Revolting against the dystopian COVID vaccine manifesto with data, science, in order to save humanity

There is only one rational conclusion from examining all the data: COVID vaccines are both unsafe and ineffective. If the forces of evil pushing medical tyranny prevail, then a very dark vaccine dystopia probably awaits us.

(LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, author of Pandemic Blunder and many articles on the pandemic, worked on health issues for decades. As a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. As a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major studies on health-related subjects; he testified at over 50 U.S. Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles and op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. He is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and America’s Frontline Doctors.

Preamble

A warning is appropriate. Reading this article will likely increase your anxiety and fear. But not the fear constantly propagated by the evil Dr. Fauci and his supporters. He wants you to fear the COVID virus and to accept vaccination, masking, lockdowns, school closing and other forms of medical tyranny. This manifesto wants to instill fear of the vaccine dystopia by replacing fear of the virus with fear of the vaccines. And to urge you to give more importance to a host of treatment protocols that can and should replace vaccines. Revolting against the vaccine dystopia is all about reclaiming medical freedom.

Introduction

We are at the edge of history, in a global society where there is great suffering and injustice because of the widespread commitment to get the entire population jabbed with a COVID vaccine. Ever increasing deaths result from all the COVID vaccines. Presently, it does not look like governments will recognize the many awful health impacts of the vaccines, no matter how many esteemed physicians and medical researchers present evidence for stopping the vaccination efforts.

The political and medical establishments keep using the same insensitive argument. No matter how many people die from the vaccines they proclaim that more lives are saved from using the vaccines against COVID than are lost due to them. So many thousands of people worldwide have died from the jabs, probably 100,000 or more. But these are ignored by big media, the public health system and authoritarian politicians. Sneaking into the public limelight are some famous people dying from the shots from the realms of sports, entertainment and politics. But these are easily forgotten or ignored. Or seen as exceptions, statistically speaking.

In our quickly evolving vaccine dystopia the vaccinated are granted many rewards and the unvaccinated are shamed, castigated and bullied. We have not yet reached the critical inflection point where the many medical voices against vaccines prevail. In large measure because big media suppresses their arguments and data. In our burgeoning dystopia most of the population remains victims and slaves to massive propaganda about the benefits of vaccines. Ignored are the financial benefits obtained by the makers of vaccines, perhaps the chief purpose of so many vaccine proponents. Medical experts are unable to win the battle despite mountains of data against the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. Yet what else can they do?

Insanity is often defined as maintaining behavior that is proven wrong, destructive and unhealthy. In our nascent vaccine dystopia, those with power keep pushing more vaccinations even as the death toll and harmful health impacts keep mounting. They really do not work, but keep pushing more shots as if a magical solution to COVID will emerge. Of course, it will not. COVID will never be completely eradicated. Proven cheap, safe and effective treatments using generic medicines like ivermectin must be seen as alternatives to vaccines.

But over time vaccine induced deaths and serious adverse health impacts will hopefully become so visible that the whole vaccine machine will grind to a halt. Why? Because authoritarian and dystopian societies eventually collaps However, only after incredible numbers of people have died and suffered. The anti-vaccine medical experts will have little pleasure from being ignored and criticized for so long only, eventually, to be seen as correct. Some kind of revolution is needed to overturn the multi-pronged vaccine empire.

In this article I present data, scientific opinions, and a number of new studies and analyses that present compelling positions against mass COVID vaccination. This is all we can do right now to fight vaccine dystopia and nourish the needed revolution.

New analysis of all major vaccines

Physician J. Bart Classen published an extremely valuable analysis. He examined clinical trial data from all three of the major vaccine makers and found their vaccines cause more harm than good. Here are highlights from his article.

Data were “reanalyzed using ‘all cause severe morbidity,’ a scientific measure of health, as the primary endpoint. ‘All cause severe morbidity’ in the treatment group and control group was calculated by adding all severe events reported in the clinical trials. Severe events included both severe infections with COVID-19 and all other severe adverse events in the treatment arm and control arm respectively. This analysis gives reduction in severe COVID-19 infections the same weight as adverse events of equivalent severity. Results prove that none of the vaccines provide a health benefit and all pivotal trials show a statically significant increase in ‘all cause severe morbidity’ in the vaccinated group compared to the placebo group.”

In other words, he found that each of the vaccines caused more severe events in the immunized group than in the control group. No safety.

This was his main conclusion: “Based on this data it is all but a certainty that mass COVID-19 immunization is hurting the health of the population in general. Scientific principles dictate that the mass immunization with COVID-19 vaccines must be halted immediately because we face a looming vaccine induced public health catastrophe.”

Manipulation of data

So many actions are pure fraud, designed to deceive the public and push a media story that makes unvaccinated people look bad.

The trick used by CDC that was revealed in some publications, but not big media, is to count the deaths of fully vaccinated people as unvaccinated if the deaths occurred within 14 days of their final vaccination.

Their goal was to make unvaccinated people look like pandemic culprits causing the continued spread of COVID. Indeed, what big media did produce to influence public opinion was that unvaccinated people were the problem. All this to help convince more people to get vaccinated.

In truth, the medical reality is that vaccinated people are dying for two reasons. Some are inflicted with serious health impacts from the vaccines themselves, such as blood clots that kill people from strokes and other maladies. Second, many are victims of breakthrough COVID infections that can cause death because vaccines over time become increasingly ineffective in protecting against COVID.

One astute critic said this: “This means if someone was hospitalized, admitted to ICU, required mechanical ventilation or died within two weeks of getting the jab they are being counted as ‘unvaccinated,’” said Kelen McBreen. “The entire [CDC] report can basically be tossed into the trash thanks to the inclusion of the recently vaccinated in the unvaccinated category,” wrote McBreen. “This intentionally misleading data is now being used to infringe on the rights of the people of California and across the entire United States as vaccine mandates and passports are being rolled out nationwide.”

To add more context to what CDC has done, consider the following report of a revelation by a whistleblower.

In sworn testimony she claiming to have proof that 45,000 Americans have died within three days of receiving their COVID-19 shot. The declaration is part of a lawsuit America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD) have against U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. That is a remarkably higher number than CDC has reported. According to the whistleblower’s sworn document, she is “a computer programmer with subject matter expertise in the healthcare data analytics field, an honor that allows me access to Medicare and Medicaid data maintained by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).”

After verifying data from the CDC’s adverse reaction tracking system VAERS, the whistleblower focused only on individuals who died within three days of receiving their shot.

“It is my professional estimate that VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database, while extremely useful, is under-reported by a conservative factor of at least 5,” she added. She came to that conclusion by examining the Medicare and Medicaid data in respect to those who died within three days of vaccination.

It should be noted that some years ago a Harvard study found that the system could be undercounting by a factor of 10 to 100.

Her statement also made an important point regarding how the COVID pandemic is not being managed the way previous vaccines have been treated. “Put in perspective, the swine flu vaccine was taken off the market which only resulted in 53 deaths,” said the statement.

Example of why the 12-day CDC practice is fraudelent: Back in January there was a news story about the death of 56-year old Florida doctor Gregory Michael who died from a rare autoimmune disorder he developed on December 21 three days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. His wife said that in her mind, his death was 100% linked to the vaccine. One doctor came forward publicly to say he also believed the vaccine caused the victim to develop acute Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), the blood disorder and brain hemorrhage that killed him. Dr. Jerry L. Spivak, an expert on blood disorders at Johns Hopkins University, who was not involved in Dr. Michael’s care, said “I think it is a medical certainty that the vaccine was related. It happened and it could happen again.” His medical reasons were that the disorder came on quickly after the shot, and “was so severe that it made his platelet count ‘rocket’ down.” Over following months huge amounts of medical research documented vaccine induced blood problems, including the one that hit the Florida physician.

There is still more to the data corruption designed to send a deceitful message to the public. A July story noted:

“a physician contacted the Globe and said testing protocol from Scripts [health care system] is indicating that they aren’t testing the vaccinated in the hospitals – they are only testing the unvaccinated for COVID despite the many COVID breakthrough cases reported. The physician contacted another hospital and reported to the Globe: ‘They HAVE NOT been testing the vaccinated for COVID routinely like they have the unvaccinated, but they JUST changed their policy to begin doing this.’ Unbelievable! So all this BS in the newspapers has been spewing about the vaccinated NOT having COVID BECAUSE THEY DON’T TEST FOR IT!”

All this was done very likely in hospitals all over the nation so that big media could push the story that there was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

There is still more corruption to acknowledge.

In 2020 CDC issued new instructions for medical examiners, coroners and physicians to give more credit for COVID as the cause of death. Pre-existing conditions or comorbidities were to be recorded in Part II rather than Part I of death certificates. This was a major rule change from the 2003 handbooks to be used for reporting deaths. This single change resulted in a significant inflation of COVID-19 fatalities by instructing that COVID-19 be listed in Part I of death certificates as a definitive cause of death regardless of confirmatory evidence, rather than listed in Part II as a contributor to death in the presence of pre-existing conditions, as would have been done using the 2003 guidelines. The result was significant inflation in COVID fatality totals by as much as 1600% above what they would be had the CDC used the 2003 handbooks. It comes down to what many people now understand, namely so many people die withCOVID but not from COVID.

As a final example of data corruption and shortcomings, consider what was revealed at a recent meeting of nurses. They explained what they are facing in their hospital work, which also helps explain why so many nurses and physicians have refused vaccination. One nurse said she ran an ER department, and that it was tragic that they were seeing so many heart attacks and strokes, and that it is obvious that they are related to the COVID-19 shots. Another nurse stated that she was never trained about how to submit a report to VAERS about vaccine adverse events, and did not even know it existed until she did some research on her own. She said there is pressure to NOT report vaccine injuries and deaths, and it takes about 30 minutes to fill out the report, which few will do.

In our blossoming vaccine dystopia, you cannot trust information coming from big media, government and the medical establishment.

British and other international data show vaccine truths

A new report with detailed data from Public Health England provides some startling numbers. For the period of February 1 through August 2, there were COVID Delta variant cases for 47,000 people who had received 2 vaccine doses, and for 151,054 people who were unvaccinated.

In the first group of vaccinated people there were a total of 402 deaths. In the second much larger group with more than three times unvaccinated people there were just 253 deaths. In other words, of the total COVID deaths 61 percent were in fully vaccinated people.

To get the death rate you divide the number of deaths by the total number of infection cases. That gives a death rate of .86 percent among the vaccinated and .17 percent among the unvaccinated.

That is an amazing difference. The death rate among vaccinated was just over five times greater than that for the unvaccinated.

Five times greater! In other words, unvaccinated people who got infected were enormously safer from death. Proving that COVID vaccines are not safe.

How can we explain this huge difference in terms of medical science?

It should also be noted that it was determined that the measured viral load in both groups was the same. So, why are vaccinated people dying more frequently than the unvaccinated. Here are some plausible explanations.

First, there is something very dangerous and unsafe in the COVID vaccines associated with spike proteins that are causing people to die at a higher rate. For example, as discussed elsewhere, all current vaccines have been associated with serious blood problems, notably both large and microscopic blood clots. Many people have died from brain bleeds and strokes, for example. There are also many, many other types of adverse side effects causing a host of medical problems.

Two famous virologists warned against using the current vaccines because they are fundamentally unsafe and could be killing people. They envisioned a vaccine dystopia and loudly proclaimed that the mass vaccination program should be halted. Instead, they advocated use of treatments using generic medicines like ivermectin, as detailed in Pandemic Blunder. As well as strengthening natural immunity.

Second, it is reasonable to believe that most unvaccinated people have acquired natural immunity from some prior COVID infection. And that natural immunity is far more protective than the artificial or vaccine immunity obtained from jabs. Their natural immunity translates to fewer deaths. Yet the US, like many other countries, does not give credit for natural immunity on a par with vaccine immunity when it comes to COVID passports and mandates, though a few nations do the right thing by honestly following the science.

Third, vaccinated people are susceptible to breakthrough infections, which means that they are not protected against infection after they have been originally infected. Phony and dangerous COVID vaccines do not destroy the virus, nor prevent transmitting it to others. Some breakthrough infections are lethal.

Putting aside problems with CDC data, the death rate found in the UK for vaccinated people translates to about 1,300 deaths for vaccinated Americans. Indeed, an August report revealed that new CDC data indicated 1,507 people of those fully vaccinated died. It seems like these figures are only for breakthrough infection deaths, because the CDC VAERS database indicates more than 6,000 vaccine deaths (through August 27) that are reported as vaccine adverse effects. [But nearly 14,000 deaths apparently when non-US data are included.]

A higher death rate from COVID for vaccinated people in the US compared to other countries might be related to a generally unhealthier population with more serious health conditions, notably high levels of obesity.

Just days ago, it was reported that West Virginia saw a 25% increase in deaths of people that are fully vaccinated over the last eight weeks. At the same time it was reported that in Massachusetts 144 people fully vaccinated also died from COVID, an 80 percent increase from several weeks earlier, and that new total translates to about 4,800 for the whole nation. In New Jersey there was a 16 percent increase in breakthrough deaths recently.

The new data from England involving very large numbers of people should be headline news. But the biased and dishonest big media suppress this kind of critical data. Why? Clearly, if vaccinated people die at a much higher rate than unvaccinated people, then why should people be enthusiastic about being vaccinated for initial shots or later booster ones? They should not. This is especially true for the millions of people who have natural immunity.

Data from other countries merits attention because of still more proof of the deficiencies of the COVID vaccines.

In August director of Israel’s Public Health Services, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, announced half of all COVID-19 infections were among the fully vaccinated. Signs of more serious disease among fully vaccinated are also emerging, she said, particularly in those over the age of 60.

A few days later, Dr. Kobi Haviv, director of the Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem, reported that 95% of severely ill COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated, and that they make up 85% to 90% of COVID-related hospitalizations overall.

In Scotland, official data on hospitalizations and deaths show 87% of those who have died from COVID-19 in the third wave that began in early July were vaccinated.

In Ireland, 18 percent of COVID deaths were in fully vaccinated people.

There is only one rational conclusion from examining all the foreign data: COVID vaccines are both unsafe and ineffective.

Great article on vaccine failure

This recent article displays a lot of wisdom about COVID vaccines; here are some excerpts.

“The Corona vaccines don’t work very well. Ubiquitous statistics showing that the vaccinated enjoy substantial protection against serious illness and death seem wrong. In some cases they are probably manipulated. They are certainly confounded by the different testing regimes to which the vaccinated and the unvaccinated are subjected. Once you forget the specifics of efficacy and look at the broader picture, it is easy to see where we are. The vaccines have not reduced Corona mortality compared to the same time last year in any jurisdiction that I know of. Countries with high vaccination rates are now seeing the same number of deaths, or more, as they had at the beginning of September 2020.” “The vaccinated remain substantially protected against serious illness or death, but the unvaccinated are entering the hospital and dying at very high rates indeed, as if to compensate. Thus Israel has maintained the same case fatality rate of around 0.7%, before and after mass vaccination.” “Vaccines against coronaviruses have been used in animals for decades, and none of them work very well. Generally they begin to fail after a few months. Despite their technical sophistication, our mRNA and vector vaccines against SARS-2 are no different. They had some success when they were first rolled out, but if anything that probably made things worse.”

“Our universal vaccination campaigns worked just well enough to speed up the evolutionary processes that are always and everywhere optimising Corona.” That means the virus keeps outwitting us.

“It is impossible to believe that this failure was not foreseen. The scientists who developed the vaccines knew for sure how things would play out. That’s why they concluded the trials after three or four months and vaccinated their controls. It’s why they have been talking about boosters from the very beginning. It’s why, if you listened carefully, you never heard Zero Covid sloganeering coming from Team Vaccine. Only the comparative morons on Team Lockdown ever talked like that.” “Our politicians and our new public health dictators, on the other hand, remained oblivious to the limited potential of the vaccines. They continue to insist on universal vaccination and green passes, while it is obvious that these will do nothing to influence the course of the pandemic.” “Corona policy in every western country has unfolded more or less according to the same script, devised by the World Health Organisation at the end of February 2020. The final act was supposed to be the wide-scale eradication of Corona after mass vaccination. It is now clear that this will never happen. For the first time since March 2020, there is no obvious international consensus on the way forward.” “A few countries, or perhaps even a few prominent politicians or public health pundits who do not have their heads up their asses, could change everything. Everyone who is not crazy needs to start insisting on the same simple message: We have to live with Corona, it will always be with us. Biannual boosters for the entire population will not solve anything. They will only reduce the effectiveness of vaccines by encouraging antigenic drift. The vaccines are, at best, a solution for the elderly and the vulnerable only. Everyone will get Corona, even the vaccinated, and children need to get it while they are still young and while it poses no risk to them. In this way, SARS-2 will become an unimportant virus in the coming years.” But will that happen before we suffer through a vaccine dystopia?

This article gave no attention to treatments, but here is one of the many comments that addressed this issue well:

“When do the powers that be start focusing on TREATMENTS for those who contract covid, regardless of vaccination status?? No other infection, condition, desease, etc doesn’t have treatment options, except for covid…they, the powers that be, go so far as to block treatment options or make them incredibly hard to get. It’s past time to make the various treatments readily available…they don’t have to be 100% successful, but we should be given the choice to try them!!”

Vaccine dystopia seen by some esteemed scientists

If the material above has made you depressed, you may not want to keep reading. Some great medical scientists have gone public with very negative views of the future because of mass COVID vaccine use.

Chief among these forecasters of vaccine doom is Dr. Judy Mikovits. She became widely seen as a conscientious whistle blower when she talked about “mass murder” and said that 50 million Americans will die because of the vaccines. Her medical science credentials are impeccable, including a long stint at the National Cancer Institute. Her views may seem extreme to some people, but they are based in deep scientific understanding and are consistent with the highly frightening forecasts of other scientists and physicians.

Here are some of her views:

“Most people don’t realize the [COVID] vaccines do not prevent infection. You’re injecting the blueprint of the virus and letting a compromised system try to deal with it. And worse, it doesn’t go in the cells that a natural infection would, that have lock and key receptors, gatekeepers, so that only certain cells can be infected, like the upper respiratory tract for a coronavirus. Now you’re making it in a nanoparticle which means it can go in every cell without that receptor. So, can you imagine the damage of bypassing God’s natural immunity and allowing the blueprint for coronavirus that also has components of HIV in some strains, meaning you can infect your white blood cells. So now you’re going to inject an agent into every cell of the body. I just can’t even imagine a recipe for anything other than what I would consider mass murder on a scale where 50 million people will die in America from the vaccine. The numbers from the XMRV’s (xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related virus) and the vaccine injuries for the (past) 40 years support that.”

Her warning that these injections can cause death is confirmed by Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, an award winning researcher and former head of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene in Germany; he was a professor of virology and microbiology for 30 years in Germany. In the statement shown below, he warns that by taking these injections, killer lymphocytes already present in our body will cause an auto-immune attack with terrible consequences for our health and even death. He made this statement:

“The big, big danger about this vaccine is you are shooting the gene of the virus into your body. It is going to go through the body and go to entering cells that you don’t know. These cells are going to start making, not the whole virus, but virus protein, and these cells are going to put the waste of that spike protein in front of their cells. And the killer lymphocytes will see the waste, and, you know, anyone who does not understand there is going to be an autoimmune attack because the killer lymphocytes are already there. It is with this that I will say, “Bye bye,” (death) because you don’t realize what you are going to do. You are going to plant the seed of autoimmune reactions.”

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is board certified in emergency medicine and osteopathic manipulative medicine and author of several books on the impact of vaccines. When she was specifically asked about the forecast from Dr. Mikovits, she said: “If they don’t die, they’re going to be seriously injured. There are some things in life that are worse than death, you know, having to live with chronic inflammatory drug induced hepatitis, you know, having chronic seizure disorders, having debilitating autoimmune diseases. Some people are so sick it would be merciful if they died.”

Add to these views the warnings from Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Vice President at Pfizer with a PhD in respiratory pharmacology, and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, former head of the Public Health Department in Germany and a doctor of pneumology. They sent an urgent petition to the European Union demanding a halt to COVID-19 vaccine studies due to safety concerns. They specifically identified the following serious side effects:

Infertility

Allergic, potentially fatal reactions due to polyethylene glycol (PEG) which is contained in the vaccine.

Exaggerated immune reactions, especially when the vaccine recipient is confronted (later in life) with the real “wild” virus. They report that these exaggerated immune reactions to corona vaccines have long been known from experiments with cats. 100% of the vaccinated cats died after catching the wild virus.

Here are a few more examples of dire predictions about the COVID vaccines:

Dr. Luc Montagnier, a French virologist and recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is worth listening to. He has a doctorate in medicine and has received more than 20 major awards. Montagnier refers to the mass vaccine program as an “unacceptable mistake” and is a “scientific error as well as a medical error.” His assertion is that “The history books will show that…it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.” In other words: “There are antibodies, created by the vaccine,” forcing the virus to “find another solution” or die. This is where the variants are created. It is the variants that “are a production and result from the vaccination.”

He is talking about the mutation and strengthening of the virus from a phenomenon known as Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE). ADE is a mechanism that increases the ability of a virus to enter cells and cause a worsening of the disease. His bottom line: “Faced with an unpredictable future, it is better to abstain.” But most people will find it extremely difficult to resist all the coercion and vaccine mandates. As to the much talked about and hope for herd immunity, he has said: “the vaccines Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca do not prevent the transmission of the virus person-to-person and the vaccinated are just as transmissive as the unvaccinated. Therefore, the hope of a ‘collective immunity’ by an increase in the number of vaccinated is totally futile.”

Dr. Vanden Bossche has considerable credentials that make his views worth consideration. He has PhD degree in Virology from the University of Hohenheim, Germany and has held faculty appointments at universities in Belgium and Germany. He was at the German Center for Infection Research in Cologne as Head of the Vaccine Development Office. He has said: “Given the huge amount of immune escape that will be provoked by mass vaccination campaigns and flanking containment measures, it is difficult to imagine how human interventions would not cause the COVID-19 pandemic to turn into an incredible disaster for global and individual health.” He talks about selective viral ‘immune escape’ where viruses continue to be shed from those who are infected [both vaccinated and nonvaccinated] because neutralizing antibodies fail to prevent replication and elimination of the virus. A frightening forecast by Bossche is that the worst of the pandemic is still to come: hard to believe, considering all the bad news propaganda about cases, hospitalizations and deaths. But he thinks we are now experiencing the calm before the ultimate storm.

Imagine a new wave of infection far worse than anything we’ve seen so far, is how Bossche thinks. How does this happen? There will be more mutants or variants to which the adaptive immune system from vaccine shots provides little resistance. At the same time there will be decreased innate or natural immune effectiveness, unless people take a number of steps to boost their natural immunity. Here is his big picture view: “There is only one single thing at stake right now and that is the survival of our human race, frankly speaking.” This too is a very strong view. The “mass vaccination program is…unable to generate herd immunity.” If true, there is little hope of seeing the COVID pandemic ending.

In a public comment to the CDC on April 23, 2021, molecular biologist and toxicologist Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay, Ph.D., called on the CDC to immediately halt COVID vaccine production and distribution. Citing fertility, blood-clotting concerns (coagulopathy), and immune escape, Dr. Lindsay explained to the committee the scientific evidence showing that the coronavirus vaccines are not safe. She holds a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Texas, and has over 30 years of scientific experience, primarily in toxicology and mechanistic biology. “I strongly feel that all the gene therapy vaccines must be halted immediately due to safety concerns on several fronts,” she said.

Also noted was that “Covid vaccines could induce cross-reactive antibodies to syncytin [a protein], and impair fertility as well as pregnancy outcomes.” Yet another issue was this: “there is strong evidence for immune escape, and that inoculation under pandemic pressure with these leaky vaccines is driving the creation of more lethal mutants that are both newly infecting a younger age demographic, and causing more Covid-related deaths across the population than would have occurred without intervention. That is, there is evidence that the vaccines are making the pandemic worse.”

Dr. Theresa Deisher warned about the dangers of mRNA permanently re-writing our genetic code by making changes to our DNA. She graduated with honors and distinction from Stanford University, and obtained her Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Physiology from the Department of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, Stanford University.

“The vaccines that are messenger RNA (mRNA), what they do is they act like a virus and they hijack the cell’s machinery to turn that mRNA into the protein. Now, messenger RNA can also be what’s called reverse transcribed into DNA. Okay, an RNA virus uses a reverse transcriptase in our cells to make itself into DNA and permanently insert into the genome. Viruses can do that. There is a possibility that the messenger RNA could be made into DNA and be permanently inserted. It doesn’t have all of the efficient components of a virus but the spontaneous possibility is there. In a gene therapy trial, the experts said the danger is 10 to the minus 13 (which is one in a trillion). Four of nine boys (participating in the trial) had DNA insertions and developed leukemia. Four of nine is a lot different from one in a trillion.”

Dr. Johan Denis, medical doctor and homeopath from Belgium, warns, “This vaccine is just not proven safe. It has been developed too quickly. We have no idea what the long term effects will be. It needs much more investigation. There is no hurry or emergency. It might possibly change your DNA. This is irreversible and irreparable for all future generations.”

A report in May by 57 top scientists and physicians sent a clear message about COVID vaccines.

“The recently identified role of SARS-CoV-2 glycoprotein Spike for inducing endothelial damage characteristic of COVID-19, even in absence of infection, is extremely relevant given that most of the authorized vaccines induce the production of Spike glycoprotein in the recipients. Given the high rate of occurrence of adverse effects, and the wide range of types of adverse effects that have been reported to date, as well as the potential for vaccine-driven disease enhancement, Th2-immunopathology, autoimmunity, and immune evasion, there is a need for a better understanding of the benefits and risks of mass vaccination, particularly in the groups that were excluded in the clinical trials.” “Despite calls for caution, the risks of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination have been minimized or ignored by health organizations and government authorities.” “In the context of these concerns, we propose halting mass-vaccination and opening an urgent pluralistic, critical, and scientifically-based dialogue on SARS-CoV-2 vaccination among scientists, medical doctors, international health agencies, regulatory authorities, governments, and vaccine developers.”

Conclusions

Ponder this for a while: Even though we probably have entered vaccine dystopia can we still save humanity and our society?

So many people have already been jabbed, and for those who have died and been stricken with various health problems, it is too late. But many millions have not yet been jabbed, and now many millions must accept or reject booster shots. Many have strong natural immunity from prior COVID infection that the weight of scientific evidence says is better than vaccine immunity. For them, vaccine shots are unnecessary and potentially dangerous.

All COVID vaccine decisions are difficult. How informed are people really? Is consent just a mindless formality. Sign and get jabbed. Then what?

But the more you know about vaccine data and science, the more likely you will be motivated to seek alternatives to the vaccines. It will be hard work to regain medical freedom. The pro-vaccine army that permeates all big media will keep saying that vaccines are needed to save lives. They conveniently ignore all the deaths and adverse health impacts. The unknown is whether these will increase enough to show the folly of their argument. Will the vaccine doomsayers be proven correct?

If the forces of evil pushing medical tyranny prevail, then a very dark vaccine dystopia probably awaits us.

