Revolutionaries want to seize control of the Church rather than destroy it

Marxists have sought to infiltrate the Catholic Church and hijack papal authority for years, including maneuvering leftist bishops to support Liberation Theology, which can be defined today as 'social justice.'

(LifeSiteNews) — When an average tyrant — even a totalitarian one — seizes power, he secretly fears that he won’t last, so he fiercely acts to keep power, fearing death at every turn and killing all opposition — not only those he defeated but also those helped him achieve power.

Without Leon Trotsky, Josef Stalin would never have attained power after Lenin’s death in 2024. But Trotsky was too popular, too powerful, and too smart.

Stalin knew. And he acted. Within a year, Trotsky was no longer the head of the Red Army. Four years later, he was deported from the Soviet Union altogether.

But Stalin still wasn’t safe. And by 1936, he declared war on his Communist Party comrades. By 1938, he had executed over half of the members of the Central Committee and a third of the Party’s total members.

Trotsky ultimately settled in Mexico, where Stalin’s agents assassinated him in 1940. But it was a tough job – Trotsky was living in a well-fortified compound in Mexico. The Soviet NKVD (today’s KGB) needed the right guy to kill him.

So they went to Ramón Mercader del Río. Both he and his mother, Caridad Mercader, were hard-core Spanish Stalinists (yes, Franco didn’t “overthrow Republican Spain,” he recovered Spain from Stalinist Communists).

Mercader had fought for Stalin in the Spanish Civil War. He lost that local battle, but he was still desperate to help Stalin eliminate the threat that Trotsky posed to the worldwide revolution.

The Soviets used the same game plan throughout the 20th century. Alger Hiss, a State Department Communist, was FDR’s manipulator all the way through his betrayal of Christian Eastern Europe with his pal, “Uncle Joe” Stalin, at Yalta. Hiss then engineered the formation of the United Nations.

The Soviets use the same formula to penetrate the Catholic Church.

Lt. General Ion Mihai Pacepa, the highest-ranking Soviet defector during the Cold War, told the Catholic News Agency in 2015 that the KGB “was able to maneuver a group of leftist South American bishops into holding a Conference of Latin American Bishops at Medellin, Colombia. The Conference’s official task was to ameliorate poverty,” he said, but “its undeclared goal was to recognize a new religious movement encouraging the poor to rebel against the ‘institutionalized violence of poverty.’”

Note the parallel: Stalin needed a native Spaniard NKVD agent, and he got one in Mercador. Brezhnev needed a Latino-savvy agent to penetrate the Church, so he went to Pacepa in Romania – where they spoke a romance language within a Romanesque culture and knew the West better than Moscow ever could.

Pacepa: The KGB “was able to maneuver a group of leftist South American bishops into holding a Conference of Latin American Bishops at Medellin, Colombia (1968). The Conference’s official task was to ameliorate poverty,” he said, but “its undeclared goal was to recognize a new religious movement encouraging the poor to rebel against the ‘institutionalized violence of poverty.”

In short order, Liberation Theology erupted throughout the continent. Liberation not from sin for salvation but from America’s oppressors for revenge and reparations. Cuban agents, Catholic clerics, and U.S. State Department descendants of Alger Hiss seized Nicaragua and fomented wars throughout the region.

“Your poverty is America’s fault,” they told the pueblos – and to the North they came, by the tens of millions.

Time to confront the lie

Alexander Solzhenitsyn said that “They live by the lie.” Did America’s bishops counter with the truth?

No. Instead, they translated Liberation Theology into English: “Social Justice.”

Today, those same revolutionaries target their eternal enemy – the Catholic Church. If they seize it, they can consummate Marx’s Aufhebung – a Hegelian dialectical explosion that perfects, raises, and destroys reality all at once.

Once they pull this off, they can command not only the temporal power to eliminate the Remnant but also the celestial power to subject true believers to their hijacked dominion of papal magisterial authority as well.

“You cannot oppose us on the grounds of a higher law! The laws of nature and of nature’s God, natural rights, common sense, and all other principles are defined by us,” they will unctuously decree.

“Catholics of old fought for their Faith against secular Caesars. But we now control the Catholic Church and the Truths of the Faith.

“We are now your sole source of truth, authority, and morality — indeed, of salvation itself.

“Oppose us, and you are no different from those gnostic ideologues who created their own opposing versions of ‘reality.’ They are fakes and frauds, yes, and now so are you, unless you surrender.

“Surrender – to us!

“We have finally seized the ‘One True Church,’ inseparable for eternity from Christ Himself. We now represent it. We now are it. And we now interpret its eternal truths. We define them. We have the authority to discern heresies and condemn heretics — including you, if you get in our way.

“Yes, like all revolutionaries, we achieved our power by pretending to obey your rules, even though we never believed them.

“Once achieved, we have seized not only the symbols of your truths, but your truths themselves. We now own them, control them, and will use our authority to destroy them, change them (viz. Karl Marx, Thesis on Feuerbach, N. 11), to proclaim the new ones as Gospel, and to defend them (and our power) with the authority vested in us by Christ Himself.

“What Satan could not achieve in the desert (John: 8) we have achieved! Yes — he could not do it alone — the Christ he confronted was unassailable.

“Well, surprise – we weren’t unassailable. In fact, we were pretty easy marks. Satan’s a smart dude, after all, and made us feel pretty good about ourselves while letting us feel pretty good all around, if you know what I mean.

“Yes, you now know what I mean, you miserable miscreants. We are in charge, damned right! We are under the direct command of the Lord of History Himself. Sure, we used a little Hegel and let the dialectic tie up a few loose ends of history here and there – after all, the Great Divorce (C.S. Lewis) was right: Christ died too young! History has bestowed on us the task to perfect His teaching, to make it more mature, to make it perfectly human (frankly, that Lewis guy didn’t really trust ‘humanity’ very much at all, but we know better: Progress has made us better than his crew, after all, so we don’t have to dither about uncertainties like the eschaton, morality, and truth. We are the new humanity!).

“Bottom line: We stand today on the Rock of Peter (move over, Simon). From now on, you get in line: We, not you, are in charge. God says so, and we say, ‘Right On!’ And you do what we say or else.

Sure, in the old days, saints welcomed martyrdom because they knew that God, not Caesar, was their true eternal reward.

“But you can’t play martyr with us. Not anymore, you simpering ‘saints’ who scoff at us instead of bowing to our every sordid whim.

“Now it’s kowtow or else. To us. Hit head nine times on the marble floor before our throne, loud enough so we can hear it hit. You like your incense? Well, burn it – before us. We are your only path to God now.

Our revolutionary predecessors tried to destroy God, they even declared He was dead.

“What jerks. The challenge wasn’t to kill Him — after all, He is eternal. No, you seize Him, kidnap Him, hijack Him. repackage Him in a comfy little costume and fill it not with amor dei but with amor sui — love of me.

“Because we’re from the hierarchy, and we’re here to help. And from now on, ‘Don’t obey us and you’re damned!'”

How they have longed to say that – for centuries.

Now, they think they can.

Come Lord Jesus.

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