RFK Jr. demands Biden apologize to America, Ukraine for pushing ‘ugly proxy war’

'Not only is the Biden administration deceiving the American people about the motives for this costly and tragic war, but by continually escalating it they put the whole world at risk of nuclear conflagration,' Robert F. Kennedy said.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a series of explosive twitter posts today, presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy accuses the United States government of sabotaging peace in Ukraine – and of the betrayal of the American and the Ukrainian people.

The pattern here is clear. Not only is the Biden administration deceiving the American people about the motives for this costly and tragic war, but by continually escalating it they put the whole world at risk of nuclear conflagration. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 20, 2023

Citing remarks made by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Kennedy has called on President Joe Biden to apologize to the American and Ukrainian peoples:

I call upon President Biden to issue two apologies. First, to the American people for misleading them into supporting an ugly proxy war on false pretenses. Second and more importantly, to the Ukrainian people for maneuvering them into this war and ruining their country, all for… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 20, 2023

The former Israeli prime minister said in February 2023 that he was present at negotiations which the U.S. and its allies “blocked” to secure peace between Russia and Ukraine.

In the following video he explains how this took place.

Shortly afterwards, a long piece by antiwar.com detailed his remarks. Bennett had travelled to Russia on March 5, 2022 as a mediator in the nascent peace talks. He said he had glimpsed the war’s end in an agreement to concessions by both sides.

In the interview, he detailed his mediation at the time between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he said he coordinated with the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K. Bennett said that both sides agreed to major concessions during his mediation effort. For the Russian side, he said they dropped ‘denazification’ as a requirement for a ceasefire. Bennett defined ‘denazification’ as the removal of Zelensky. During his meeting in Moscow with Putin, Bennett said the Russian leader guaranteed that he wouldn’t try to kill Zelensky. The other concession Russia made, according to Bennett, is that it wouldn’t seek the disarmament of Ukraine. For the Ukrainian side, Zelensky ‘renounced’ that he would seek NATO membership, which Bennett said was the ‘reason’ for Russia’s invasion.

A report from the Tel Aviv correspondent at Axios confirmed the promising nature of the negotiations at the time. On March 8, 2022, with the war just over a month old, both sides were ready for peace.

So, what went wrong? Bennett names then-U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the foremost opponent of peace for taking an “aggressive line” while French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were more “pragmatic.” Bennett said Biden adopted “both” positions.

In the end, the West united against Bennet’s efforts to secure peace.

“I’ll say this in the broad sense. I think there was a legitimate decision by the West to keep striking Putin and not [negotiate],” Bennett said.

When asked if the Western powers “blocked” the mediation efforts, Bennet said, “Basically, yes. They blocked it, and I thought they were wrong.”

Johnson’s intervention

There is plenty of evidence to show that former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was extremely keen to involve himself in the process of the sabotage of peace.

In an article from last September, arguments and evidence were presented to support the view that a deal for peace had been reached – and that Johnson had flown to Kiev to prevent it.

Writing in Responsible Statecraft, Conor Echols cited a report which showed the West was aware that a deal to end the then-weeks-long conflict was close. With Johnson’s arrival in Kiev on April 9, the deal was dead.

This is affirmed by the Ukrainian newspaper Pravda Ukrainska, which published the following piece on May 5, 2022.

The news was reported in Ukraine itself – and elsewhere in the world. Yet it has not been widely reported in the West.

This report from the middle eastern Gulf Insider is dated September 1, 2022. It cites the above Ukrainian article:

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources close to Zelensky, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, who appeared in the capital almost without warning, brought two simple messages. The first is that Putin is a war criminal, he should be pressured, not negotiated with. And the second is that even if Ukraine is ready to sign some agreements on guarantees with Putin, they [the UK and US] are not. Johnson’s position was that the collective West, which back in February had suggested Zelensky should surrender and flee, now felt that Putin was not really as powerful as they had previously imagined, and that here was a chance to ‘press him.’ (emphasis added)

What is news to the West is not so new to the rest of the world. On the following day, Indian outlet Great Game India ran a similar piece, noting how the story had been “mostly disregarded” by the “Western mainstream media.”

Robert F. Kennedy is to be applauded for attempting to bring something of the truth to the parlous information picture surrounding the war in Ukraine. It is a noble cause which attracts no wealthy sponsors, politics being a business of patronage.

The patrons of politics make vast profits from Forever War, whose cost to the U.S. taxpayer now stands at over 8.6 trillion dollars since the start of the “war on terror.”

In case you have not noticed, the war is the terror. Its profiteering and prosecution have degraded the West morally and economically. Liberties are undermined at home, and abroad the prestige of the liberal democracies has plummeted. The very fact that RFK Jr’s latest revelation is news shows how far the freedom of information in the West has diminished.

Kennedy has used this statement to promote an alternative vision for the United States. He aims to deliver a speech in support of peace, and “a new direction for American policy.”

For all his failings, and his appalling stance on abortion is chief among them, this is a courageous act in the service of the restoration of truth to politics. It is a dangerous appeal, as Kennedy speaks freely of the facts – and there is nothing more dangerous to our “democracy” than that.

