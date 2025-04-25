Romanian court overturns cancellation of anti-globalist presidential candidate, but fight is not over

Calin Georgescu's success horrified EU and NATO globalists over his pro-Trump and pro-peace policies combined with counter-liberal politics against mass migration.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a further sign of the intensifying power struggle between the liberal-global order and its populist replacement, an appeals court in Romania has overturned a legal ruling to cancel the election of Calin Georgescu.

The ruling – announced Thursday – could see the dramatic return of Christian nationalist Georgescu after his candidacy and the election he was set to win were canceled by the globalist regime.

Georgescu’s success horrified EU and NATO globalists over his pro-Trump and pro-peace policies combined with counter-liberal politics against mass migration.

🇷🇴 INCREDIBLE TURN OF EVENTS The Constitutional Court of Romania’s decision to cancel the first round of the presidential elections in December has been overturned (!) by the Court of Appeal in Ploiești The decision can be appealed within five days pic.twitter.com/5l1hhTYic6 — Daily Romania (@daily_romania) April 24, 2025

Last November, Georgescu won the first round of elections to become Romanian president, but an EU-backed “judicial coup” cancelled the vote – and barred him from standing in the rerun on May 4.

Georgescu made a statement in February, denouncing the USAID scandal and saying it had promoted the “awakening of the world”

“What we thought was democracy turns out to be just global censorship.”

“Throughout the world, including in Romania, television and print news have been unmasked … to have had one goal: manipulating public perception in the globalist interest.”

Georgescu said this was not only a “danger to national democracy,” but also “a direct attack on the sovereignty of each country.” Georgescu, a former soil scientist, is a devout Christian and a “keen supporter of the Romanian Orthodox Church.”

He described the moves against him as a “coup d’etat” – echoing the charges made by Trump aide Stephen Miller that a pro-globalist “judicial coup” is underway to halt the restoration of border controls, and reverse mass illegal immigration.

As in Romania, as well as throughout the West, the battle lines are drawn. Miller warned “this is the choice that is facing Americans” explaining that “either we all side and get behind President Trump, or we let a rogue radical left judiciary shut down the machinery of our national security apparatus.”

The struggle against the globalist establishment is itself worldwide.

After reports emerged on March 9 of Romanian police beating pro-democracy protesters, Elon Musk asked, “How can a judge end democracy?” The same question is now being asked in the United States itself.

How can a judge end democracy in Romania? https://t.co/9MFhlq6YwQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2025

Banned for anti-globalist values?

Why was Georgescu banned? Romania’s Constitutional Court (CCR) said that the anti-globalist and anti-war Georgescu’s “values” did not comply with its “constitutional principles.” The election process of 2024 was “tainted,” it said, alleging “Russian interference” ensuring Georgescu’s success.

As LifeSiteNews reported, a “hybrid attack” was launched after the result to smear Georgescu, resulting in the same tactics of lawfare used against President Trump.

READ: ‘Democracy is now a farce’: How the EU-NATO axis abolished freedom in Romania

This attack came not from the Russians – but from the “EU-NATO establishment.” So said investigative journalist Thomas Fazi, reporting on “How Democracy Died in Romania.”

There was indeed a foreign hybrid attack against Romania. However, it wasn’t waged by Russia — but by the EU-NATO transatlantic establishment, through foreign pressure, fabricated intelligence reports, fake “NGOs” and judicial subversion. My latest:https://t.co/0j8ZVwmrHq — Thomas Fazi (@battleforeurope) March 13, 2025

According to a local report, the Prosecutor’s Office has “already appealed” against the decision to overturn the ruling barring Georgescu – seeking to secure “democracy” against popular politics.

Romanian law appears to state that the decision – made by the CCR – cannot be overturned. Regime television reported that the appeals court, located in Ploiesti, Romania, has no legal power to overturn the ruling.

“The appeal will be tried at the High Court,” reported Stirile, saying the Romanian regime had responded by mounting an investigation into Judge Vasile Alexandru, who overturned the Constitutional Court’s decision to cancel the presidential elections – and ban Georgescu.

“The Judicial Inspection [sic] is to investigate a possible violation committed by the judge,” Stirile’s report said, adding “the Central Electoral Bureau said the [rerun of] presidential election would continue as scheduled.”

The “business as usual” attitude of the regime anticipates that the High Court will throw out the appeal. If it does not, then Romania may see its scheduled May elections replaced with the canceled second round – and a likely victory for Georgescu.

Even if the appeal is thrown out – and Georgescu’s ban is upheld in Romania – the pro-war globalists in the EU and NATO may have to cancel another election.

As Politico reports, May’s restaged election may be a run-off between candidates keen to appeal to Georgescu’s voters – reflecting the popular interest in making postwar settlements with the Russians, against prolonging the war in Ukraine.

One of the four candidates, George Simion, has pledged, “Be it through Plan A, B, or C, we will place Călin Georgescu at the forefront of this country.”

Politico’s map of electors shows how globalism has scattered national populations across borders, with data from the Romanian Election Authority showing concentrations of Georgescu votes across Italy, Germany, France, Benelux, and the UK. Yet the national interest still unites Romanians – with Georgescu’s support amongst the European wide diaspora dwarfing that of his rival.

Demonstrations in Romania in support of Georgescu have continued since the pro-war globalists canceled his candicacy and the election he was poised to win.

Speaking in front of the Romanian flag, and flanked by holy icon, Georgescu offered a message of hope in his February address.

He said it had formerly appeared impossible to recover from the “incurable” and “terrible disease” of corruption – “until President Trump came to power.”

“The truth will obviously set us free and the corrupt will pay for every villainy and lie they have issued in order to manipulate and alter reality.”

It is clear to see why so much has been done to cancel democracy in Romania. This is a global battle for or against the truth, peace, and the Christianity which founded Western civilization. As the empire of lies fights for its survival, it is now openly declaring itself for war, corruption, and against the will of its own people. It is a tragic fact of life today that the global elite’s life depends on continuing the industry of death. Peace is a death sentence for this elite.

So, it seems, is the truth about its “liberal democracy.”

