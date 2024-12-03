Romanian officials beg EU to investigate TikTok after nationalist presidential candidate takes first round

EU officials have been asked to investigate TikTok’s compliance with content laws over the platform’s role in the recent success of Romanian anti-globalist presidential candidate Călin Georgescu in the nation’s recent election cycle.

(Conservative Treehouse) — In the background of other interesting matters, it’s worthwhile taking a glance into the TikTok battle every once in a while. While I retain a slight ambivalence to the issue of TikTok and social media control mechanisms, it is also true that TikTok is currently the only larger used platform that is not directly under the wing of the U.S. Intelligence Community.

As we noted in the recent Romanian election outcome, the winner of round 1, a nationalist-minded Romania First candidate named Călin Georgescu, strongly directed his campaign message to the Romanian people, via TikTok.

Georgescu campaigned on an anti-EU, anti-NATO, and anti-war with Russia platform; simultaneously supporting domestic farmers, domestic energy production, and advocating for a Romania that is free from foreign influence.

Suddenly, the Romanian officials who lost the election are asking the EU to investigate TikTok for allowing the organic message of Georgescu to flourish and generate support. Via Politico:

TikTok is under mounting pressure to explain how it handled political content in Romania after a first round presidential vote on Sunday propelled the ultranationalist, pro-Russian firebrand Călin Georgescu to a shock victory, in part thanks to his sudden surge on TikTok. A top EU lawmaker demanded on Tuesday that TikTok’s chief executive appear before the European Parliament to answer questions, and Romanian NGOs have urged the Commission to look into whether TikTok and other platforms complied with Europe’s social media laws. The European Commission oversees TikTok’s compliance with the bloc’s new DSA rulebook, which sets the rules for how large online platforms moderate content, including in political campaigns. The issues were already “brought to the attention of the European Commission … in recent months” and again on Tuesday, the Romanian regulator said. […] Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu weighed in on Tuesday, saying funding for Georgescu’s campaign on TikTok needed to be reviewed: “It’s a system, I don’t know how legal it is, I understood how the system was used. The source of financing, in my opinion, is to be followed, ‘follow the money.’” In a statement, TikTok’s spokesperson in Brussels, Paolo Ganino, said the “highly speculative reports about the Romanian elections are inaccurate and misleading, as most candidates have established a TikTok presence and the winners campaigned on other digital platforms beyond ours.

As we said earlier, this outcome caught Samantha Power and the CIA off-guard.

The globalist alliance is striking back by asking the EU for help in stopping the rise of nationalism.

It’s not just Călin Georgescu they are after, it’s control over the people of Romania. Georgescu is simply in the way.

In a semi related story, Greg Price shares this:

Kamala advisor Stephanie Cutter: “I can’t tell you how many friends of mine or nieces and nephews would say to me ‘you know I’m getting these things from Trump all the time on TikTok.’” I was one of the two guys who ran the @TeamTrump TikTok account. Keep in mind that Kamala had a whole team running their TikTok, while we had the simplest of simple TikTok operations going at Trump HQ. It was literally just two of us. When we took over in August, Team Trump was at around 300K followers while Kamala HQ had 3M. By the end of the campaign, we lapped them in followers (it’s at 8.1M today). Forbes recently wrote a story about the two campaigns on TikTok where they noted “while Harris was reaching a consistent audience more often, Trump was reaching a larger audience overall.” TikTok was a powerful tool in this election. I firmly believe it played a major role in the Gen Z shift toward President Trump. Team Kamala was so proud of the TikTok cringe they posted on a daily basis. But, at the end of the day, all the brat memes in the world can’t manufacture authenticity where there is none. We were lucky enough to be able to promote a winning message for a President made for this moment. And I’m certainly very happy that the family members of Kamala’s team enjoyed our content!

