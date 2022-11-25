RSV vaccines: ‘We have to stop these shots,’ experts warn

In a recent episode of 'RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast,' Lyn Redwood, R.N., M.S.N., Dr. Meryl Nass and Dr. Ryan Cole joined Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to discuss respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the potential dangers associated with RSV vaccines in development.

(Children’s Health Defense) — In a recent episode of “RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast,” Lyn Redwood, R.N., M.S.N., Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Ryan Cole joined Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to discuss respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and potential risks associated with RSV vaccines in development.

Rising case numbers of RSV, the most common respiratory virus in children, have been reported across the U.S. According to Kennedy, the crisis “has become a vehicle for re-implementing the COVID-19 playbook all over the country and responding with vaccines.”

Redwood, a nurse practitioner with more than 20 years’ experience in pediatrics and family medicine and co-founder of Children’s Health Defense, who wrote a detailed historical account of RSV for The Defender, outlined the virus’s origin.

Nass, an internist and biological warfare epidemiologist, discussed the RSV vaccines in development.

Dr. Ryan Cole, a pathologist with expertise in how vaccines given to pregnant women can impact the immune system, talked about the dangers of vaccines and pregnancy.

“We have to stop these shots,” Nass said. “It’s just extraordinary that we’re still vaccinating people… we have a lot of work to do.”

Here are highlights from what Redwood, Nass and Cole discussed in the podcast:

Lyn Redwood, R.N., M.S.N.:

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline had an RSV vaccine targeting pregnant women but in February stopped its clinical trials because of a concerning safety signal, which they never shared with the public. The company is moving forward with its development of another RSV vaccine targeting the adult population.

Redwood’s husband, an ER doctor, is seeing many more infants with respiratory illness than in previous years. “There is something sort of unique going on right now. Is it because these infants’ mothers received COVID vaccines? Do they have problems with their immune system? They’re not able to clear this virus… is this part of viral interference that we see with other vaccines?”

Dr. Meryl Nass:

“My read of the literature is that basically RSV, for 99 percent of people, caused a cold – and that’s it… We don’t actually know how many people had it [RSV], how many people have died from it, because you only ever got a test for it if you went into the hospital… and the tests are PCR or antigen tests, and they’re only maybe 80 percent, at best, accurate.”

Nass pointed out that two RSV vaccines – one targeting infants and one targeting adults — and also a monoclonal antibody that would be used prophylactically were presented last month to the Centers for Disease Control’s independent vaccine advisory committee. “This was very strange to me because the studies on them had not been completed yet. And yet they were being presented to the committee. The committee was being basically softened up so they would approve them with little data.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only required that drugmakers report a lower bound of confidence interval for efficacy, which allows drugmakers to say they cannot report an accurate effectiveness estimate (i.e., a small confidence interval) because they tested it in so few people. “As long as there’s a 95 percent chance that it’s at least 20 percent effective, that’s all we’re [the FDA] shooting for… So it’s like, great, we don’t know if the thing works, you’ve paralyzed a few people and you’ve killed one probably… Why are we gonna roll this out to pregnant women and elderly immunocompromised people and newborns?”

Dr. Ryan Cole:

Cole and other doctors, including Dr. James Thorp, started a study group to examine the placentas of pregnant women who received a COVID-19 vaccine. They found evidence that the COVID-19 spike protein, maternal antibodies, cytokines and lipid nanoparticles can all cross the umbilical placental barrier and into the fetus.

Since roughly 70 percent of the U.S. adult population had two COVID-19 shots and around 30 percent had three COVID-19 shots, the general population is likely experiencing immune suppression as a side effect of the vaccination. “So many things are suppressed now that parents are spreading RSV to their children. Children are spreading RSV to other children. So even the children who haven’t received the jab are more susceptible to just a higher inoculum in their environment because of a broad populace that is immune-suppressed.”

“We have a ‘sick’ care system, not a healthcare system… The best doctor you’ll ever meet is here right now – and that is you. You need to be your own best doctor and work with those who are going to focus on not the heavy financial solution, but what’s the easy wellness solution.”

This article was originally published by The Defender – Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. Please consider subscribing to The Defender or donating to Children’s Health Defense.

