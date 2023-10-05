Rumble refuses to give into UK Parliament demands to demonetize Russell Brand

Rumble, based in the United States, stands at the forefront of freedom in responding to the British government's demand to censor Russell Brand, who vehemently denies the rape and sexual assault allegations against him.

(Conservative Treehouse) — This is quite a remarkable development. The Sunday Times, a Rupert Murdoch publication in the U.K., published a hit piece against Russell Brand accusing him of rape and sexual assault 20 years ago. It did not take long before the accusations triggered the cancel culture and YouTube demonetized the actor and pundit. Russell Brand has vehemently denied the allegations.

However, in a remarkable escalation the U.K. Parliament is now targeting Russell Brand. The British government has sent a letter to U.S. video platform provider Rumble demanding they take action against Brand. Not only is the British government targeting an individual and demanding action over an unproven allegation, but they are also sending a letter to the U.S. company demanding acquiescence to their censorship demand.

Rumble has previously stood strong against the demands of the French government, and once again stands at the forefront of freedom in responding to the U.K. demand.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski responded to the U.K. government and shared his response on Twitter: “We emphatically reject the U.K. Parliament’s demands.”

Rumble's response to the UK Parliament's letter to our CEO @chrispavlovski pic.twitter.com/iSCpHIHoU4 — Rumble – 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) September 20, 2023

In an era where social media are more than willing to crawl into bed with the censorship demands of government, looking at you Elon, it is refreshing to see a platform refuse to be pushed into a position of censorship.

Well done Team Rumble.

Now let’s ask why billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch is targeting opinions that might run against the official government narratives? I seem to remember someone warning about an increased effort to remove specific entities and platforms that will not adhere to official government positions.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

