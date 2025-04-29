Russian foreign minister warns West against using ceasefire to ‘beef up Ukrainian military’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ceasefire proposals should not be used as a ruse to let Ukraine regroup and continue the flow of Western military aid.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This is an astonishing interview by a hostile, provoking, and unprofessional CBS Face the Nation correspondent with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov is considered by many to be the most respected and competent diplomat in the world. It is breathtaking how rude and provoking Margaret Brennan is throughout the interview.

The value of the interview is that it reveals why there is not yet a peace settlement to the Ukraine war because many U.S. and European leaders and Western media are incapable of respectful dialogue and do not desire a peace settlement. Except for Trump, they will settle for nothing less than a military defeat of Russia, no matter how many more Ukrainians must die.

The interviewer, in light of what we have learned about the pervasive U.S. intelligence influence in all U.S. news media, gives a strong impression of being a CIA asset, as many other U.S. media personalities have proven to be. She has obviously been heavily coached on how to provoke Lavrov, but of course only succeeds in making a fool of herself and CBS.

This is a revealing but difficult to watch program because of the abusive manner of the interviewer. She is determined to ignore that the West has broken a series of major agreements with Russia related to Ukraine, keeps ignoring Lavrov’s responses, is determined to provoke him into a misstep or harsh reaction, and clearly has no respect for the renowned diplomat. This is not journalism. It is reckless exploitation of an historic dialogue opportunity by an alleged “journalist.”

Lavrov probably remembers President JFK and Bobby Kennedy with fondness. He may now be despairing that an agreement may be impossible today considering how irrational the Europeans and Americans have been, other than Trump and Witkoff, making Putin’s and Trump’s task to “stop all the killing” and prevent WWIII nearly impossible.

Pray for peace.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appeared on CBS Face the Nation to discuss the position of the Russian Federation toward the “ceasefire” in Ukraine. The interview took place on Thursday, April 24, and was broadcast on Sunday.

This interview also took place one day before President Trump Special Envoy Steve Witkoff flew to Moscow for his fourth meeting with President Vladimir Putin to discuss the settlement of the war in Ukraine. According to the Kremlin, the conversation between Witkoff and Putin lasted about three hours.

Following the last meeting between President Putin and Ambassador Witkoff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Putin is willing to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky without any preconditions. According to Peskov, the statement was made at a meeting with Trump’s special representative, Steve Witkoff. “Putin at the meeting with Witkoff confirmed Russia’s readiness for negotiations with Kyiv without any preconditions,” according to the Kremlin.

In this interview, Sergey Lavrov dismisses the narrative building, maintains respect for the integrity of private negotiations, and outlines an optimistic view the terms of a ceasefire can be agreed between President Trump and President Putin. It is the CIA and their operative Zelensky that represent the challenge that might cause Trump and Marco Rubio to walk away. Watch below:

