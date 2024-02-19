Sacrilegious ‘trans’ funeral at St. Patrick’s was made possible by Francis’ pro-LGBT papacy

(LifeSiteNews) — Fiducia Supplicans came home to roost in all its rainbow feathers and sequins. No one should have been surprised by the “whore” drag queen show at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. It was entirely predictable as the radical homosexual circus is amped up in America by its ringleader James Martin, SJ. Nor was it a surprise to learn that Martin was invited to speak at the event. It beggars belief that the staff at the Cathedral was unaware of the notoriety of the decedent. One quick Google search and “Cecilia” Gentili appears in all his splendor and radical activism. Over 1,000 supplicants attended the event at St. Patrick’s, and no one is falling for the “we had no idea who Gentili was” excuse.

St. Patrick is turning over in his grave. Ireland’s once banished snakes are reemerging in the Church of Bergoglio, slithering down the nave of the once great Cathedral. Only a few months ago, Catholics were assured by Francis and Fernández that simple blessings of irregular couples, not unions, were merciful and pastoral. Nothing to fear, folks.

READ: Nearly 10,000 urge Cardinal Dolan to exorcise St. Patrick’s Cathedral after sacrilegious ‘trans’ funeral

Oh, how fast is that slippery slope – as it catapults the Church into hosting a funereal drag show complete with boisterous shouts of the “Great Whore, St. Cecilia” and “Mother Whore,” men dressed as women sashaying on the high altar mocking the faith and the saints. In a blink of an eye, Lucifer disguised in feathers and leather enters the sanctuary screeching like a banshee.

Pope Francis has repeatedly urged that “all are welcome” and that the Catholic Church is a place of “inclusivity for the LGBTQIA community.” His radical call for inclusion, devoid of repentance and conversion, undermines the deposit of the faith, biblical teaching and the magisterium. It also manifests in the sordid freak show circus on display at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on February 15, 2024.

The logical and predictable fruits of Fiducia Supplicans were evident at the grotesquely blasphemous and sacrilegious transgender funeral of one “Cecilia” Gentili, the well known trans activist at the venerable St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the episcopal seat of the Archdiocese of New York City. In 1972, Gentili was born a male in Argentina – how convenient and quaint that an Argentine becomes the poster tranny in the American Catholic Church. Surely, Bergoglio enjoys the irony.

READ: Faithful Catholics urge bishops to stop Fiducia Supplicans in light of St. Patrick’s Cathedral scandal

Obviously, Pope Francis’ secular and political stance promoting gender ideology has empowered transgender activists who seized the moment and setting at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to advance their trans agenda in one of the most iconic Catholic cathedrals in America. Their radical political movement was on full display in a vile parody of a “Catholic funeral” for a transgender activist. From start to finish, the service derided the Catholic faith, blasphemed its hallowed space, and ridiculed a holy and beloved female saint, Saint Cecilia, one of the most famous virgin martyrs of the early Church. The unruly and narcissistic outbursts and costumes defiled this sacred building and made a mockery of the Catholic Church.

The hour-length service was fraught with crass and impudent antics, loud catcalls, and boisterous cheers and dancing in the main aisle. There was not one moment of prayerful devotion or piety. Despite ongoing outbursts, the congregation was never admonished by the officiating priest, Rev. Edward Dougherty, who seemingly encouraged the loud eruptions. At the beginning of the service, Dougherty complimented the attendees by stating, “Except for Easter Sunday, St. Patrick’s hasn’t seen such a well turned out crowd.” The congregation burst out in prolonged uproarious hoots and yells in response.

At certain points during the service, Fr. Dougherty could be heard laughing at the campy pranks. On the high sanctuary altar of St. Patrick’s, transgenders were kissing during the remembrance speeches. One friend proclaimed Gentili as “this whore, this great whore” to a huge outburst of applause. The crowd and organizers of this funeral event turned it into a political pep rally complete with cheers, catcalls, and intentions for “gender-affirming health care.” At the end of the service, the crowd began to chant “the great whore, St. Cecilia, the Mother of All Whores.” This blasphemous chant filled the entire cathedral as Gentili’s coffin was carried down the aisle.

This is the low water mark in the incessant pandering and promotion of gender ideology in the Bergoglio papacy. Buckle up for more. As they say in Ireland, “Katie, bar the door.”

READ: Cardinal Müller: Fiducia Supplicans ‘leads to heresy,’ Catholics cannot accept it

This monstrous mockery of the Catholic faith should surprise no one. It is the inevitable fallout of the new theology of Francis – politically driven and devoid of repentance, piety, or truth. He is on a mad dash to finish the Bergoglian project of a synodal church of accompaniment before his time runs out.

“Accompaniment” comes at a price of apostasy. The scene at St. Patrick’s Cathedral reflects the decade-long Bergoglio regime – narcissistic, mocking, faithless, impious, and indecent. This organized and planned operation should be laid at Bergoglio’s feet. St. Patrick’s Cathedral serves as the first warning shot of a radical transgender coup d’état on the Catholic Church, whose battle plan is strategized by Bergoglio, Fernández, and Martin.

Make no mistake – this blasphemous bedlam is coming to every Catholic parish. We entreat the entire Catholic episcopacy to demand the recision of Fiducia Supplicans, the resignation of Cardinals Fernández, Dolan, Fr. Dougherty and James Martin, SJ.

The Cathedral of St. Patrick must be exorcised forthwith, reconsecrated, and the snakes banished.

Elizabeth Yore is an international child protection attorney. She is a panel member on the LifeSiteNews podcast Faith & Reason, and she appears regularly on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

Share











