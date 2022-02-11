‘Safe sex,’ lies, abortion: Planned Parenthood has a Valentine’s Day gift for America

The next time you see the words 'Planned Parenthood,' say a silent prayer to God that He gives you the grace to fight the enemies of life and that He rids our land of all that denigrates the truth about love, family, and life itself.

(LifeSiteNews) – An annual event at the Planned Parenthood office near you will be the abortion giant’s version of celebrating Valentine’s Day. But as anyone with a memory can attest, the concept of a pro-abortion organization planning a Valentine’s Day celebration sounds eerily similar to a man-eating lion hosting dinner for zookeepers!

However, that will not stop the nation’s leading proponent of aborting children from doing what it normally does — proclaiming “safe-sex week” as the time for condom use. And when that fails, aborting children is the next “logical step” in Planned Parenthood’s mind.

Perhaps the time has come to take a hard look at what Al Capone had in common with Planned Parenthood — namely, killing and death. As Jim Sedlak, founder of Stop Planned Parenthood International, wrote:

“Today’s Planned Parenthood is even more brutal than Capone. PP kills over 345,000 babies a year and is praised by politicians at all levels of government. It even brags about the number of abortions, and politicians — like Kamala Harris — run to defend it against any legitimate charges.”

But we can visit Planned Parenthood’s website and get an even more disturbing taste of the drivel it spews to its supporters. One headline from 2021 that caught our eye reads: “Sex in a Pandemic? Yes, Oh, YES! This Valentine’s Day, Planned Parenthood Wants You to Be Sexy AND Safe.”

In other words, as long as you are “protected” from transmitting a sexually transmitted disease or possibly procreating a baby, Planned Parenthood is all for your sexual prowess. But woe to you if you acquire something that Planned Parenthood abhors, be it a disease or pregnancy itself. If this were not the case, why would Planned Parenthood work so hard to pressure women not to get pregnant?

A baby, after all, defeats the Planned Parenthood goal of sexual relations without consequences.

Jim Sedlak, who recently died at the age of 78, wrote something that, to this day, holds true for every single one of us battling the evil that is Planned Parenthood:

When I first began fighting Planned Parenthood in 1985, God called three documents to my attention. The first was Humanist Manifesto II — that helps us understand why Planned Parenthood does what it does. The second was “A Psychoanalytic Look at Today’s Sex Education” — a tremendous article by Dr. Melvin Anchell on why classroom sexuality education is bad. The third was the Gospel of Matthew, particularly Chapter 10. Matthew 10 is Christ’s instructions to His apostles on how to spread His word. If you have read Humanist Manifesto II, you understand completely how the word of God is just what is needed to fight this battle. It is the only hope of turning around this ever-more heathen world in which we live.

In Matthew 10:6-8, Jesus specifically charges His apostles: “Go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel…Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, drive out demons. Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give.”

As daughters and sons of Christ, we must also heed this charge. As we look around the world, especially at abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood, we realize just how many lost sheep exist. Now is not the time to sit back and watch the world happen. Now is the time to act—to drive out the demons and cleanse the lepers by ridding the world of the slaughter of the most innocent among us.

Our ongoing quest to end the deception that is Planned Parenthood’s stock in trade will not only defeat its deadly agenda but will restore Valentine’s Day to a day for celebrating love, life, and the gift of children who make our families joyous in so many ways that we cannot possibly enumerate them.

Sex and lies are not Valentines anyone should ever receive. So, the next time you see the words “Planned Parenthood,” say a silent prayer to God that He gives you the grace to fight the enemies of life and that He rids our land of all that denigrates the truth about love, family, and life itself.

