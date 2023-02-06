Sam Smith’s satanic performance was par for the course at the Pfizer-sponsored Grammys

The obscene and sickening show put on by 'non-binary' and 'transgender' performers is nothing new in what passes for 'pop culture.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Last night the 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles and were broadcast on CBS. You’d be forgiven if you had no clue they were happening. Who among us really wants to watch increasingly out-of-touch celebrities revel in each other’s accomplishments, make crude jokes, and turn acceptance speeches into platforms for social justice virtue signaling?

If you’re a longtime LifeSite reader, however, you may already know that what the Grammys has to offer is even more nauseating than that. The famed music industry awards show has an extensive history of lascivious and demonic imagery and performances – all on prime time national television, no less.

On those fronts the 2023 Grammys did not fail to deliver yet again. I have in mind the “nonbinary” singer Sam Smith and “transgender” performer Kim Petras, who starred in a blatantly satanic, immodest performance of their hit song “Unholy,” which is about a man cheating on his wife.

(By the way, the song won Smith and Petras the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, thus making Petras the first “openly transgender” individual to win a Grammy as well.)

Lest I be accused of unnecessarily fear-mongering about the demonic, here is Variety‘s brief description of that monstrosity. It was quite literally a hellscape:

Sam Smith just outdid their recent “Saturday Night Live” performance with “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras in a horror movie-inspired performance of the smash hit. Smith started the song in red leather, surround a fleet of dancers that evoked Samara from “The Ring,” before cutting to Petras dancing in a cage, flanked by some dominatrices wearing satanic headgear. Smith also donned a satanic top hat, as huge flames heated up the stage.

But since reality is becoming too strange for satire, the absurdities don’t end there. Right after that “performance” ended, just before cutting to a commercial, the broadcast let us know that “the 65th Grammy Awards is sponsored by Pfizer.”

Yes, the same company that profited handsomely off experimental, abortion-tainted COVID shots, ostensibly knew of the potential risk for heart issues without telling the public, and may even be considering the “direct evolution” of COVID strains to develop more shots (the company denies that, of course).

It’s almost too much.

Unsurprisingly, the combination set off a firestorm of conservative reaction condemning the Grammys. But alas, this is nothing new. There was plenty of outrage over last year’s Grammys as well, when openly homosexual rapper Lil Nas X gave a scandalous “performance” that depicted images of his “Satan Shoes” and clips from his demonically-inspired “Montero” music video on the LED screens behind him.

As sickening as these overt displays of satanism are, the inverted principles undergirding them are nothing new in what passes for “pop culture.” They’re just becoming more evident as the logical implications of leftist ideology continue to unfurl.

Matt Walsh made this exact point on Twitter this morning. In fact, allow me to wrap up with this observation of his, as I simply couldn’t have said it any better myself: “Theological satanism is not very common but the worship of the self — what we might call secular satanism — is the predominant religion in our culture and most of the art we produce is meant to preach this gospel.”

