Satirical website Babylon Bee to give pro-abortion Trudeau top ‘award’ at Canadian pro-life gala

It turns out that joking is not only good medicine, but it’s one of the most effective ways at poking holes into leftist narratives.

(LifeSiteNews) – In case you missed the news, Babylon Bee’s CEO will take part in Canada’s largest pro-life gala event in Ottawa on May 12 following the National March for Life. The Bee’s CEO Seth Dillon WILL NOT award the most pro-abortion Prime Minister in Canadian history with anything, but instead, will tell life-affirming Canadians how to tackle woke leftism, political correctness, and cancel culture with the razor-edged tool of satire.

Yes, the above headline is just satire. It turns out that joking is not only good medicine, but it’s one of the most effective ways at poking holes into leftist narratives.

Of course, Trudeau deserves no award, especially from pro-life advocates. It’s no joke that Trudeau’s Liberals are the party that champions death. His government is responsible for legalizing euthanasia, expanding abortion access in Canada, and for committing billions of Canadian tax dollars to funding and advocating for abortion overseas.

And, that’s not all. Trudeau has done more than any politician in the history of this country to cancel the pro-life voice.

He’s barred pro-life advocates from running as candidates for the Liberal party. Then he’s banned pro-life organizations from receiving summer job grants. Now he’s planning to strip pro-life organizations of their charitable tax status in a move that threatens to shut many of them down.

Yes, Trudeau seems to have a vendetta against pro-life advocates.

But, thank goodness, the U.S.-based Babylon Bee, the number one satirical news site on the internet, knows a thing or two about cutting politicians like Trudeau down to size through the tool of satire.

Our Canadian Prime Minister has already garnered over 20 headlines and counting from The Bee.

Some of my favourites include:

You’re probably wondering what The Babylon Bee’s CEO Seth Dillon could possibly have to say to Canadians concerned with the state of life, family, and freedom in our country. Lots, it turns out.

MUST READ: Why Canadians should go in person to the March for Life in Ottawa this year

The Bee is run by conservative Christians who make jokes from a worldview where God matters, where truth exists, and where most people in power don’t care about one or the other.

That’s why Babylon Bee sees so much potential for satire in so many ungodly leaders in positions of power, especially those like Trudeau.

And the Bee knows that there’s sometimes a cost when you sting the bear. It knows a thing or two about cancel culture which tries to silence those who poke holes in leftist narratives.

The Bee was banned from Twitter in March after it tweeted out its headline about U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health “Rachel” Levine, a male who claims to be female, winning their “man of the year” award.

“The Babylon Bee’s Man of The Year is Rachel Levine,” the Bee’s headline stated. Twitter said the headline violated its policy on “hateful conduct” and suspended the Bee’s account. The only way for the Bee to regain access to its account was to delete the offending tweet.

Seth, however, stood firm and refused to delete the tweet, stating: “They could, of course, delete the tweet themselves. But they won’t. It’s not enough for them to just wipe it out. They want us to bend the knee and admit that we engaged in hateful conduct.”

The Bee does not bend the knee to the left’s most cherished causes.

It was around this time that SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, who had previously sat down with the Bee for over an hour-long interview, confirmed with the Bee that it had been suspended by Twitter before asking his own 90-million Twitter followers in a poll if they thought the social media giant followed the principle of free expression. The majority voted no.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Tell the CPC to reinstate conservative leadership candidates! Show Petition Text 3448 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Is the Conservative Party of Canada giving pro-life candidates the cold shoulder in this year's leadership race?



That's what many Canadians have been left to wonder after the CPC recently announced that two conservative, pro-life candidates, Grant Abraham and Joseph Bourgault, would not be eligible to have their names officially placed on the ballot for party leader, even after seemingly meeting all requirements to do so.



Could this be a case of the CPC establishment arbitrarily picking winners and losers in the ongoing leadership election? And, if so, are true conservatives like Abraham and Bourgault the ones being unfairly targeted?



We must ask ourselves -- and the CPC -- these questions.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) of the Conservative Party to immediately reinstate Grant Abraham and Joseph Borgault onto the ballot for party leader in this year's election immediately.



While Grant Abraham, an attorney from British Columbia and Joseph Bourgault, a businessman from Saskatchewan, may not be as well-known as some of their opponents running for Conservative Party Leader, they still managed, with hard work, determination, and grassroots support, to meet all of the stated requirements for their names to be faithfully added to the official CPC leadership ballot for this year's election on September 10th.



According to the CPC, these requirements are for candidates to raise $300,000 and obtain 500 petition signatures -- both of which Abraham and Bourgault actually achieved.



Abraham actually had raised $300,000 for the entry fee, in addition to submitting 598 petition signatures, and, likewise, Bourgault raised nearly $400,000, and submitted over 1,000 petition signatures.



SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the CPC now!



Yet even so, the CPC confirmed to the candidates late last weekend that neither had made the final cut because they added a 15% "administration fee" in addition to the $300,000 -- making the actual total they would have needed to raise closer to $350,000 (which, remarkably, still wouldn't explain why at least Bourgault was denied access to the ballot).



Abraham has gone on record declaring that this was false advertising by the party, and that the additional administration fee was never actually communicated to them by the CPC prior to their rejection.



Only four pro-life candidates entered the race for CPC leader this year, and two of them were Abraham and Bourgault.



A third, MP Marc Dalton, failed to meet the fundraising requirements set forth by the party, and a fourth, former leadership candidate and current MP Leslyn Lewis, made it onto the ballot.



So, is the CPC squeezing out conservative, pro-life candidates wherever possible? Are they breaking their own rules to suit the party's establishment, instead of the Canadian people?



It seems that fake conservatives in the CPC establishment are guilty of the same corrupt, power-hungry tendencies they often criticize Liberals for embracing.



Conservatives must demand justice: SIGN and SHARE this petition demanding that members of the Conservative Party's LEOC take immediate action to reinstate Abraham and Bourgault onto the official ballot for CPC Leader.



Both Abraham and Bourgault intend to appeal this grossly unethical and ideologically-discriminatory decision themselves, but they also need support from Canadians like YOU to get the message across!



Thank you!



P.S. You can support LIFE by attending this year's National March for Life in Ottawa on May 12th! Learn more HERE.





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Two pro-life candidates for Conservative Party leadership were disqualified despite raising enough money' (LifeSiteNews)



'Canadian MP Leslyn Lewis becomes only remaining pro-life candidate for Conservative Party leadership' (LifeSiteNews)



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

This eventually led to Elon’s purchase of Twitter for $44 billion the following month in what many see as a move to restore free speech to the platform. What happened to the Bee is part of the story of Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

In a short video for Campaign Life Coalition and the National March for Life, Seth said that his team of satirists are “no strangers to cancel culture for our Christian convictions, including the conviction that all life is precious and made in the image of God.”

Yes, the Bee has had fun poking holes in pro-abortion narratives too.

My favourite pro-life headline from the Bee: Matt Damon To Star In Pro-Life Thriller ‘The Unbourne Identity’

From the article: “Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne series isn’t finished with him yet. A prequel has been announced featuring Damon reprising his starring role as secret agent Jason Bourne, only this time he’s a fetus. The story follows Jason Bourne before he was born, revealing the backstory behind him being a baby.”

It continues: “Filmmakers say almost the entire movie will take place inside of Bourne’s mother’s womb as the fetus fights for its life against murderous abortion doctors trying to get to him with their tools of torture and death.”

Ha, only a genuine pro-life advocate would be able to come up with brilliant satire like that.

And, Seth certainly wears his pro-life credentials with pride.

In a non-satire piece penned last year, Seth came up with “Ten quick replies to common pro-abortion arguments and assertions.”

Seth’s piece takes some of the top pro-abortion talking points and utterly destroys them. In the piece, Seth tackles why he cares so much about the abortion issue.

“I guess my reply to anyone who’d wonder such a thing would be this: ‘Why don’t you care about this?’ The lives of countless innocent children are at stake in this debate. What could be more pressing or deserving of our attention than that,” he wrote.

We’re absolutely thrilled that Seth will be keynoting our Rose Dinner on May 12 following the National March for Life through the streets of Ottawa.



Seth told us that during the annual Rose Dinner, he’ll be talking about “some of our experiences with cancel culture and even our experiences with our satirical takes on woke culture coming true, as if they were prophecies.”

Seth will be joining us as part of a live virtual Q&A session where attendees can ask him questions. It’s going to be amazing to hear him speak and to get his take on what’s been going on here in Canada on the pro-life-and-family front.

Our annual Rose Dinner is a great opportunity to relax and celebrate life with fellow pro-life advocates, including Canadian and U.S. pro-life leaders. The event is perfect to meet un-sung heroes, mingle with other pro-lifers from across Canada, and listen to inspiring talks while enjoying an outstanding three-course meal.

Tickets are available to purchase at our website www.marchforlife.ca. But hurry, space is limited and going fast. Click here to buy your ticket.

This year’s Rose Dinner is being held at the Ottawa Conference & Events Centre, at 200 Coventry Rd. The evening opens up with a reception starting at 5:30 pm EDT, followed by dinner at 6:30.

That’s when Seth will speak. You won’t want to miss this event. Buy your ticket here.

This year’s National March for Life is on Thursday, May 12. The event will take place in person in Ottawa and will also be broadcast online through EWTN.com and on EWTN’s TV channel. Details can be found at Marchforlife.ca. Click here to find a full schedule of events.

Jeff Gunnarson is National President of Campaign Life Coalition, a national pro-life organization working at all levels of government to secure full legal protection for all human beings, from conception to natural death. Campaign Life Coalition organizes the annual National March for Life.

Share











