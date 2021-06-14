Schoolmate of pro-abortion valedictorian Paxton Smith fires back: ‘There is a war on… the right to life’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

June 14, 2021 (Live Action) – “I hope you can feel how gut wrenching it is. I hope you can feel how dehumanizing it is, to have the autonomy over your own body taken from you.” These were the words of Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands Valedictorian and my fellow schoolmate. It is interesting, because at first glance I fully agree with this statement. But on closer examination, when discovering that this statement is arguing in favor of one of the worst crimes and atrocities being committed upon mothers and their children, I was appalled!

In essence, her statement is true. There is nothing more dehumanizing than to have your personhood be stripped away from you and have your body mercilessly ripped apart while you are still alive, with no voice and no way to defend yourself. There is nothing more gut wrenching than advocating for the exploitation of women’s bodies, the rape of their womb and the profit that is produced from it.

Have we really allowed ourselves to become so blind? How can we tolerate the obliteration of the most vulnerable? How can we encourage the manipulation of the female mind?

However, my grievances do not end here.

Paxton went on to say, “I have dreams and hopes and ambitions… I am terrified that if my contraceptives fail, I am terrified that if I am raped, then my hopes and aspirations and dreams and efforts for my future will no longer matter.” I am ashamed of Paxton’s denigrating view of the female capacity. To say that one must have an abortion to be able to accomplish their dreams is not only a slap in the face to the millions of women who have worked hard to overcome their obstacles as a mother, but it is degrading to women as a whole.

In the words of Mary Wollstonecraft, “Nature in everything deserves respect.” To assume that a woman does not have the strength nor capability to pursue her dreams while simultaneously caring for a child is saying that she is not worthy enough to accomplish that which is her nature. To bear forth another human life while still working and educating and striving is in the nature of a woman! To strip that away is to strip away her dignity. It teaches little girls to detest the way they were made, rather than embrace who she is and all that she can do.

Moreover, to hide behind the strawman of the rape argument is demeaning to those who have been conceived through rape. Does the circumstance of conception determine human worth now? Are children who could not control the manner of how they were brought into existence subhuman and inferior to those who were conceived conventionally? Are we to teach young women who have gone through this terrible trauma that they cannot succeed in life if they choose to keep their child? Are we going to assume that abortion is the only solution, and be ignorant of adoption and the dozens of couples in line for every one baby?

“I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace, when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights. A war on the rights of your mothers, a war on the rights of your daughters. We cannot stay silent.” Paxton is right. There is a war on our bodies — our bodies, precious and strong vessels that were given the power to produce life. There is nothing more beautiful than to bring a new human into the world. There is nothing more empowering than to raise and influence the next generation of history makers. And that ability is being warred on, in an attempt to degrade it to nothing, to tear it down to the status of a disease. There is a war on our human rights. Or more specifically, the right to life. Life – the first, foundational right from where all rights stem from.

If our inherent, inalienable right is taken away, then no other right exists.

We can no longer be silent. We can no longer be complicit in this crime against humanity. I am a young woman, a daughter and one day I will be a mother. And being a member of the female community, I am in full support of protecting our most basic right.

I am in full support of protecting the most vulnerable. I am in full support of the Texas Heartbeat bill, and any future law that is passed to protect the human in the womb. Because at the end of the day, we are all human. And by virtue of being human, we are all entitled — born or preborn — to dignity, respect, and to life.

Author Ilona Bistrian is a former Lake Highlands High School student who graduated in December 2020.

