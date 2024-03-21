‘Secret’ RCMP memo blames everyone but the Liberals for Canada’s misery

This is, of course, about Canada's Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, a man whom the left has tried to turn into a Super Trump since the day he stood up against COVID totalitarianism.

(LifeSiteNews) — According to the National Post, a “secret” RCMP report that warns of a potential revolt by Canadians, once “they realize how broke they are,” has been unearthed by way of an access to information request.

The report begins: “A secret RCMP report is warning the federal government that Canada may descend into civil unrest once citizens realize the hopelessness of their economic situation.”

Now, before we get into the meat of the supposed predictions, I think we would be wise to look at the information with a certain interpretive key. Keep in mind that the RCMP has become a Liberal Party institution, and we needn’t look any further for proof of that than the disgraced former RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who was appointed by Trudeau and subsequently gave him a run for his money with how many scandals she was caught up in.

COVID, Russia, and climate change destroying the world

The report — heavily redacted and embedded at the bottom of the article — starts with a stunning statement. It reads: “The global community has experienced a series of crises, with COVID-19, supply-chain issues, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine all sending shockwaves throughout the world.” It goes on to say that the situation will “probably” get worse and the “early effects of climate change and a global recession” will only add fuel to the fire of the deterioration of Canada and the global community.

Note that this striking claim is presented as fact, without proof or evidence, and is the leading thought of the document. The report goes on to say: “The coming period of recession will … accelerate the decline in living standards that the younger generations have already witnessed compared to earlier generations.” It adds that “many Canadians under 35 are unlikely ever to be able to buy a place to live.”

Notably, the Liberal Party that governs Canada is not listed as a cause of the decline in Canadian living standards. This should not surprise us, as liberalism is a mental disease that externalizes all fault and sin onto others as deterministic of the fate of the world. For a liberal, it is always everyone else who is to blame for failures and never the liberals themselves.

So, the theme of the document is that the world, and Canada in particular, is going to hell in a hand-basket, and the reasons for that are primarily COVID, Russia, the climate, and not the government. How convenient! After almost a decade of Trudeau, a report surfaces when his popularity is in the sewer that blames everyone but him for the deciding state of the country he has done his best to ruin.

Karl Marx and the conspiracy nuts

Tellingly, after hammering home the dire situation on the horizon — where it will be if the Liberals have their way — the document predicts that the coming dark age will be accelerated by “popular resentment” and “paranoid populism.”

Now, any astute reader of the news with right-leaning sensibilities will understand what those terms mean. “Popular resentment” is a dog whistle for a Marxist worldview that pits groups of people against one another in a “struggle” for prosperity. “Paranoid populism” is an abbreviation of “People who are involved in populist movements, like Donald Trump — and by extension Poilievre — supporters, are paranoid conspiracy nuts.”

The popular resentment section reads: “The fallout from this decline in living standards will be exacerbated by the fact that the difference between the extremes of wealth is greater now… than it has been at any time in several generations.”

Translation: The rich are lording over the poor, and the poor are poorer than they ever have been. Of course, there is some truth to this, as there is always truth to this in human society where there are always “haves” and “have nots.”

The section on paranoid populism then tellingly implies that those afflicted by populist paranoia will pounce on this struggle. It reads: “Capitalizing on the rise of political polarization and conspiracy theories have been populists willing to tailor their messages to appeal to extremist movements. Authoritarian movements have been on the rise…”

Amazing. According to this report, we are living in a Marxist moment where the proletariat is struggling for their survival against the bourgeoisie, and the real threat is the rise of a populist movement which appeals to extremists with conspiracy theories. Again, a liberal institution will put the blame for the apocalypse on anyone but liberals.

This is really about Poilievre

Now, if you were a betting man, who do you think the document is referring to, given that it is a Canadian document that has been conveniently released just when the Conservatives have threatened to topple the government with a non-confidence motion? This is, of course, about Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, a man whom the left has tried to turn into a Super Trump since the day he stood up against COVID totalitarianism. Poilievre is far from a right-wing Christian hero — he holds views incompatible with Christian morality — but he is still enough of a populist and common-sense politician that he represents a mortal threat to the regime.

Is the Canadian economic situation bleak? Yes. Will it take a lot of work and common-sense governance to turn things around? Of course. And, again, Poilievre is not the savior, but the man can at least do proper math and understands what the average Canadian is struggling with. If he enacts any of his red tape removing policies, surely Canada will be able to start recovering. The Liberals cannot abide this, as they clearly want to destroy this nation.

It is clear by this point that the Liberal Party will be decimated in the next election, whenever that is, as every poll imaginable has them losing so many seats that they will be able to drive to work together in an airport shuttle van. And, since liberals are incapable of self-reflection and critical thinking, their only hope in their hopeless situation is to sound the alarm of the coming Canadian Armageddon and warn Canadians that it is everyone but they who are to blame, and the opposition will only burn the country down faster than a wildfire that was caused by conservative disbelief in climate change.

For my money, this “secret” document is nothing but a piece of propaganda from a desperate regime.

