Selling US oil to China is just one reason why Biden deserves to be impeached

'An impeachable offense,' said Tucker Carlson. 'Selling off our most valuable asset to a government whose goal is to crush us.'

(American Thinker) — Recently, I detailed five reasons to impeach Joe Biden. Here are two more.

Biden is selling our petroleum reserves to China.

Biden is selling off 180 million barrels (one third of the total) from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The stated goal: softening the pain on American citizens from higher gas prices. Releasing the oil should have reduced the price at the pump. Why isn’t that happening? Because the oil being released is going to Europe, India, and China.

“The Biden administration is selling off our emergency oil reserves to China,” said Tucker Carlson on Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight. “An impeachable offense. Selling off our most valuable asset to a government whose goal is to crush us.” The irony, Carlson points out, is that there is no reason to sell the reserves “when we can produce the energy here.”

Biden could end inflation and fix the entire economy TODAY. Hidden a thousand feet beneath the surface of the Rocky Mountains lies the largest untapped oil reserve in the world — more than 2 trillion barrels. This is more than all the other proven reserves of crude oil on Earth. Why are we not extracting this? Because Biden, the Democrats, and environmentalists have blocked all efforts to help America become independent of foreign oil.

The administration is doing everything it can to throw us off the scent. When asked about selling our oil to China, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre played dumb and claimed she doesn’t know anything about it. We are told that the U.S. can replace fossil fuels with green energy power — presumably wind and solar. Another massive lie. “We are not remotely close to a green energy power grid or anything even approaching it,” says Tucker Carlson. “As of today, the world is powered by fossil fuels — oil, gas, and coal — and that is not going to change soon. For the foreseeable future, oil and gas are essential to civilization.”

“It’s actually worse than it looks,” said Monica Showalter in American Thinker. “China isn’t even using the oil; it’s stockpiling it for its own strategic petroleum reserves, meaning the US oil taken off the market is not helping to lower the price of crude even on a worldwide basis.”

“The whole disaster is Biden-made,” Showalter concludes. “All we are getting out of it is the same high fuel prices, a lost stockpile of energy intended for emergencies, and the beefing up of the reserves of our competitors and enemies. This is incompetence in the extreme. Biden’s got to be made to pay politically for this.”

The most telling answer produced by the administration came in the form of a slip from Biden’s economic adviser, Brian Deese. “This is about the future of the liberal world order,” Deese said, “and we have to stand firm.” In other words, Biden wants to destroy the U.S. economy in support of globalist ambitions. Voters have every right to expect our president to act in the best interest of the nation, but with Joe Biden in the Oval Office, we are not so lucky.

Biden is forcing Critical Race Theory on state education systems.

Biden has sent a bill to Congress — the “Civics Secures Democracy Act” (CSDA) — that will allow the Biden administration to force Critical Race Theory (CRT) on every public school in the country. “Over a six-year period,” said Stanley Kurtz, senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, in National Review, “this $6 billion pot of competitive grant money will create a de facto national curriculum — just like Common Core. States desperate to tap into the federal gravy train will have to tailor their civics and history grant proposals to the Biden administration’s liking. And abundant evidence shows that Biden’s Education Department is pushing CRT.”

Federal law prohibits the imposition of a curriculum on the states. How is Biden getting around the law? “The strings that Biden’s bureaucrats will attach to these massive federal grants will suffice to lure states into adopting CRT,” said Kurtz. “If CSDA passes this summer, as its sponsors hope, a Republican victory in the midterms will come too late to prevent the federal imposition of CRT. Biden and his leftist education allies will have control of the nation’s curriculum for the remainder of his term — or far longer.”

CRT is one of the worst ideas ever invented by the left. CRT preaches that the U.S. is inherently racist, that whites are unrepentantly racist and should be required to atone for their sins, that minorities and women are oppressed by whites and especially by white men, and that white people achieve their economic and political objectives at the expense of non-white people. Tucker Carlson reports that thanks to CRT, students in schools across the country are being coerced to confess that they are flawed if they happen to be white. In effect, says Ben Shapiro, the left wants to portray America as “an incurable mass of bigoted whites.”

Under CRT, said Kurtz, “you must supposedly teach about ‘systemic racism’ and recruit students into Black Lives Matter–style protests for course credit. Instead of motivating civic participation with a message such as ‘what a great country — wouldn’t you like to get involved?’ the new leftist civics aims to lure in ‘underserved’ students with a new approach: ‘Wouldn’t you like to join the struggle against America’s intrinsic racism and injustice?'”

Critical Race Theory is unapologetically racist. By judging people based on the color of their skin, CRT would destroy the legacy of Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights Movement. As Heather Mac Donald points out in The War on Cops, CRT is also used to justify murder, arson, and looting. Hundreds of American cities and towns were destroyed in 2020 by mobs in the name of social justice.

CRT has been repudiated by respected black figures such as Thomas Sowell, Shelby Steele, Bob Woodson, Candace Owens, and Larry Elder. They are unanimous in their agreement that systemic racism and the oppression of blacks are in the past. “Blacks are now the victims of liberalism and wokeism,” said Shelby Steele. “That’s what’s keeping us down, not racism.”

We are beginning to see pushback against CRT. A notable example is an Ohio bill to ban CRT in public schools. CSDA would prevent that. “CSDA is the most pernicious federal education legislation I’ve ever seen,” said Kurtz. “Now that it has been reintroduced with token yet still noticeably increased Republican support, there is a very real danger that it could become law.”

If he succeeds, Biden will take America down a new path of racial division and political Stalinism.

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator and author of nine books including his new #1 Amazon Best Seller, AMERICA ON ITS KNEES: The Cost of Replacing Trump with Biden. His website is www.edbrodowpolitics.com.

Republished with permission of American Thinker.

