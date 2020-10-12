Opinion

Sen. Cory Booker claims pro-life laws ‘criminalize women’ in tirade against Barrett

Laws criminalize actions, not people. And even the strongest pro-life laws exempt from criminal or civil liability women who abort their children.
Mon Oct 12, 2020 - 4:14 pm EST
Featured Image
YouTube / screenshot
Emily Mangiaracina By Emily Mangiaracina
Follow
Emily Mangiaracina By Emily Mangiaracina
Follow

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) used misleading and deceitful language to stoke leftist fears about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade in his opening statement during Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing earlier today. 

Booker suggested a future without Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that along with Doe v. Bolton imposed abortion on demand across the U.S., would be some kind of authoritarian nightmareIt looks like state laws proliferating throughout our country that seek to control and criminalize women.” 

The claim that pro-life laws seek to criminalize women is disingenuous, as even in states with the strongest pro-life laws, women are not held criminally or civilly liable for aborting their children. Furthermore, laws criminalize actions – not people. 

Booker used every opportunity possible to mischaracterize the possible repeal of Roe v. WadeHe said women would be “denied the ability to make decisions about their own bodies” and “stripped of the right to plan for their futures.”  

Booker made no mention of the separate, unique, human bodies of the unborn, nor did he discuss whether they have a right to a future, let alone the right to plan for one. 

  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

  2020 election, abortion, amy coney barrett, cory booker, roe v. wade

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article