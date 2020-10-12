Sen. Cory Booker claims pro-life laws ‘criminalize women’ in tirade against Barrett

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) used misleading and deceitful language to stoke leftist fears about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade in his opening statement during Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing earlier today.

Booker suggested a future without Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that along with Doe v. Bolton imposed abortion on demand across the U.S., would be some kind of authoritarian nightmare: “It looks like state laws proliferating throughout our country that seek to control and criminalize women.”

The claim that pro-life laws seek to “criminalize women” is disingenuous, as even in states with the strongest pro-life laws, women are not held criminally or civilly liable for aborting their children. Furthermore, laws criminalize actions – not people.

Booker used every opportunity possible to mischaracterize the possible repeal of Roe v. Wade. He said women would be “denied the ability to make decisions about their own bodies” and “stripped of the right to plan for their futures.”

Booker made no mention of the separate, unique, human bodies of the unborn, nor did he discuss whether they have a right to a future, let alone the right to plan for one.