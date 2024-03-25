Sen. Lisa Murkowski again threatens to leave the Republican Party because of Trump

Sen. Lisa Murkowski switching parties is a no-brainer, and Sens. Susan Collins and Todd Young are two more possibilities. The predictability of the issue is actually quite simple: almost all senators kneel at the altar of money, nothing else.

(Conservative Treehouse) — It’s really not a matter of if Republican senators will leave the party in the lame duck session after a President Trump win in November; the question is: how many?

The predictability of the issue is actually quite simple. Almost all senators kneel at the altar of money, nothing else. The GOPe senators will exhaust every weapon in their arsenal on behalf of their multinational financial benefactors prior to the November 2024 election. Once those narrative attack weapons are exhausted, they will take the deal and quit the party in their final political effort to retain affluence.

Accepting this reality, I asked the question a few weeks ago. The largest number of respondents said one to three senators will resign the party.

Lisa Murkowski switching parties is a no-brainer. Susan Collins and Todd Young are two more possibilities. Mitt Romney has already announced he is leaving. Mitch McConnell has already announced he is stepping down from leadership and will not seek another term. A tenuous John Thune will only remain if he replaces McConnell … and so it goes.

I would bet on THREE Republican senators who will switch parties, but it could easily be more.

One thing is certain, those who do not switch/exit will remain as DeceptiCons and oppose: (a) any effort to confront the intelligence community they support; and (b) all Trump nominations, foreign or domestic policy, that threaten their place at the trough.

‘I wish that as Republicans, we had … a nominee that I could get behind,’ Murkowski told CNN. ‘I certainly can’t get behind Donald Trump.’ The party’s shift toward Trump has caused Murkowski to consider her future within the GOP. In the interview, she would not say if she would remain a Republican. Asked if she would become an independent, Murkowski said: ‘Oh, I think I’m very independent minded.’ And she added: ‘I just regret that our party is seemingly becoming a party of Donald Trump.’ Pressed on if that meant she might become an independent, Murkowski said: ‘I am navigating my way through some very interesting political times. Let’s just leave it at that.’ Murkowski hasn’t always been on the outs within her party. Appointed in 2002 by her father, Gov. Frank Murkowski, the senator’s politics were in line with the president at the time – George W. Bush – as she maintained a tight relationship with the senior GOP senator from her state, Ted Stevens, who helped build Alaska through federal dollars he funneled back home.

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

Share











