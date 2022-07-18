Senior FDA, CDC officials reportedly leaving over ‘bad’ COVID policies

This story was originally published by the WND News Center
(WND News Center) – Amid low morale fostered by “bad science,” frustrated and alarmed experts with the NIH, CDC and FDA are quitting, creating serious staffing shortages, reports Johns Hopkins University professor Dr. Marty Makary.
Leadership of the agencies is being questioned, with the authorization, for example, of COVID-19 vaccines for children 4 years old and younger. Pfizer’s trial data found no statistically significant evidence that the injections provide benefit for young children. Meanwhile, members of FDA vaccine panels have expressed concern about the lack of safety data for children.
Makary, writing on the Substack page Common Sense, says that other decisions by the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration that have hurt morale among employees include support for masking in schools and the closing of schools during the pandemic.
“It’s like a horror movie I’m being forced to watch and I can’t close my eyes,” a senior FDA official told Common Sense. “People are getting bad advice and we can’t say anything.”
An NIH scientist who spoke on condition of anonymity said there is “no leadership right now.”
“Suddenly, there’s an enormous number of jobs opening up at the highest level positions,” the scientist said.
A CDC scientist told Common Sense, also on condition of anonymity, that the agency “failed to balance the risks of COVID with other risks that come from closing schools.”
“Learning loss, mental health exacerbations were obvious early on and those worsened as the guidance insisted on keeping schools virtual,” the scientist said. “CDC guidance worsened racial equity for generations to come. It failed this generation of children.”
Makary, in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, said doctors working for federal agencies are “muzzled,” prevented from presenting their views on various issues if they conflict with the government’s narrative.
“I talked with many doctors for this piece at NIH and CDC,” he said, referring to his Substack article, “who are extremely frustrated.”
UPDATE: The protests are spreading
German farmers also rise up. Dutch, Italian, Polish and German, this is growing into a global movement. pic.twitter.com/R4XNMoeJUf— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 7, 2022
Protests led by thousands of farmers have broken out across the Netherlands, and they're now spreading to Italy, Germany and Poland - this is a fightback against not just environmental regulations and the resulting inflation, but also the elites' Great Reset agenda.
While the demonstrations themselves have been overwhelmingly free from violence on the affected farmers' part, the response to them has been anything but: Earlier this week, Dutch police opened fire on a 16-year-old tractor driver during a protest in Heerenveen.
While -- thank God -- this unfortunate incident did not result in any deaths or injuries, a formal investigation is still forthcoming, and farmers and concerned citizens now know, without question, what measures could be pursued in order to silence opposition to backers of the international Great Reset, which could spell doom for the livelihood of farmers everywhere.
HAPPENING NOW: Farmers who learned from Canadian Freedom Protesters are currently blockading the Netherlands/Germany border with tractors to protest the WEF climate change policies of their government. pic.twitter.com/I7UJTusAZT— Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) June 30, 2022
Of course, these kinds of extreme environmental policies are not only a threat to the livelihoods of farmers in the Netherlands, or just the nations that comprise the European Union, for that matter: These regulations most certainly can (and inevitably will) make their way to every corner of our world, including countries like YOURS.
In the Netherlands, specifically, lawmakers recently approved legislative proposals to significantly decrease greenhouse emissions by the end of the decade, most notably ammonia and nitrogen oxide, which are common in farming.
This plan, as championed by Christianne van der Wal, the Dutch Minister for Nature and Nitrogen Policy since January, seeks to exceed the globalist EU's agreement among Member States to reduce greenhouse emissions as a means to combat climate change by at least 40% by the year 2030, replacing the desired percentage with an even loftier 55%.
As a result, it would seem almost inevitable that thousands of farms could find themselves in jeopardy within the coming years, but Dutch farmers have no plans to stand down; in fact, this embrace of EU and World Economic Forum (WEF)-style environmental demands is the primary force behind the ongoing protests by as many as 40,000 farmers, who, in response, have taken their tractors to highways across the Netherlands, making an unmistakable statement of resistance reminiscent of that of the Canadian Freedom Convoy truckers in order to protect their livelihoods.
Similar protests have also broken among farmers in Italy, as you can see here:
IT'S HAPPENING 🇮🇹: Italian farmers are rising up in protest, threatening to take their tractors to Rome. "We are not slaves, we are farmers! We cannot make ends meet!" pic.twitter.com/FAznWFXmM0— Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) July 7, 2022
Such policies are a clear tenet of the Great Reset, pushed by globalist entities around the world like the World Economic Forum. Look no further than the WEF's own "Net Zero Challenge," which seeks to coerce participants into cutting all greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050, and will inevitably threaten countless jobs and livelihoods in the process.
Let there be no doubt: these extreme environmental policies and transgressions against working people cannot be expected to stop any time soon.
That's why we must take this opportunity to make our voices heard -- whether you're a farmer, yourself; work in an industry that would be negatively affected by such policies; or simply support the hardworking men and women in your country and others who wish to maintain the freedom to provide for their families without excessive government and globalist interference.
“They are smart people,” he said, who know that the vaccines provide no benefit and that there is no health emergency among young children.
“Not only are [the agencies] bypassing the normal scientific process, but [the scientists] can’t really say anything, because if they do, they know that their jobs are at risk and they will be treated very differently,” said Makary, who is a professor of public health at Johns Hopkins.
One scientist told Makary that there is no transparency in how the top White House coronavirus adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, makes decisions. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, doesn’t even consult with the “real experts,” the scientist said.
To restore credibility, Makary said, public health officials need to display “more humility, less absolutism, more answers like, ‘We don’t know,’ when that’s the right answer, and less paternalism.”
See Makary’s interview with Tucker Carlson:
Johns Hopkins’ Dr. Marty Makary to Tucker Carlson on medical professionals who buck the Covid narrative:
“… they really can’t say anything … they know that their jobs are at risk …”
“They feel like they’re watching a horror show and they can’t close their eyes.” pic.twitter.com/C4Fb4O444M
— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 15, 2022
Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center