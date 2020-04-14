Sex ‘education’ brainwashing never stops even while schools are closed

April 14, 2020 (Everyday for Life Canada) – If there is one thing that the coronavirus crisis might make parents realize about their children's education, it's this: How useless and dangerous is the propaganda in public school about the need for radical sex-"education" programs. Sex lessons that include teaching children that boys can be girls and girls can be boys. Give "consent" for sex and everything will be fine. Children are just too young to deal with these kinds of explicit content. Topics such as anal sex and gender identity cannot be properly processed by a young mind that has not yet developed the executive function of the brain. This is why much of the content taught under the guise of sex "education" amounts to child abuse.



One would think that the sex activists would have relented somewhat during this coronavirus shutdown of public schools. But parents beware because they haven't. The sexual brainwashing continues unabated. Parents, be on guard. Comprehensive school sex-programs exploit and grooms children. It doesn't educate them.



Take the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS), and don't let the nice sounding name fool anyone: They're actually pushing sex "education" for homeschooling. One resource asks parents, "Need some homeschool-style sex ed resources? We got you." Children from the ages of 8 to 12 can even watch videos such as "Growing Into You, Virtual Puberty Workshops." The message is clear: don't not let social distancing get in the way of sex "education." Children must be taught about sex, contraception and abortion services.



Then there is Amaze that brainwashes children about sexual "rights." Scarletten tells children that all sexual activities are acceptable. And Sex Positive Families will tell children to do what they want sexually just to be "inclusive" and never to shame anyone. And not to be outdone, Planned Parenthood allows young people to ask with its online service called Roo any question they want about sex. Instead, this school closure is the perfect time for parents to make sure that their children are protected from these irresponsible online services.



These sex peddlers lie to children. They tell them that they have sexual "rights." There are human parental rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but nothing about anal sex or abortion being a "right." These organizations view sex "education" as away to achieve social change. Sex is viewed as relativistic, selfish, mechanical and a pleasure-seeking activity. The strategy is Machiavellian. However, it's both unhealthy and abusive to children. It also intentionally contradicts family, moral and Christian values. The sexual revolution has now entered your local public school and your home via the Internet. It's the real virus that parents must stop from infecting their children.



Schools are now closed and parents should make sure that an innocent child's body and soul are protected from this sexual dangerous propaganda coming from Siecus, Amaze, Planned Parenthood and other similar groups. Parents, don't let these activists steal your right to direct your child's education at home and when school reopens. Parents, while schools are closed, have a great opportunity to reclaim the right to teach their children about chastity, purity, marriage, and responsible sex education, should the children ask any questions.

Reprinted with permission from Everyday for Life Canada.