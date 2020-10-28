Opinion

Shocking numbers: Comparing COVID-19 deaths to abortion deaths

My bachelor’s degree is in mathematics, so I began crunching numbers. What I found was shocking, sobering, and heartbreaking.
Wed Oct 28, 2020 - 8:42 pm EST
Featured Image
ISSAH_RUS / Shutterstock.com
By Katie Beatty
By Katie Beatty

October 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — I recently saw the headline from the New York Times about the deaths of over 200,000 Americans to COVID-19, and it got me thinking.

What does that number represent? How does this number relate to the number of abortions committed in the U.S. every year?

What I found was shocking, sobering, and heartbreaking.

My bachelor’s degree is in mathematics, so my automatic response was to begin crunching numbers. In 2018, a total of 2,839,205 resident deaths were registered in the United States according to the CDC website.

Image

The current population of the United States is approximately 330,484,275 and climbing. One person is born every eight seconds, and one person dies every twelve seconds.[1] So what is the average number of deaths from COVID-19 following this model? As of the week of 10/17/2020, there were 208,633 deaths between February 1, 2020 and October 17, 2020 related to COVID. In order to get an accurate average, we have to take the total number of days. Adding up the total:

Image

So then we have

Image

Truly a tragedy and a sad loss of life.

But wait — what about the babies who are aborted and are not included in the 7,779 deaths per day figure?

The last recorded number that I could find for abortions is from 2016, where 623,471 abortions were reported in the United States. The estimation for the actual number of abortions in 2016 is 862,320.

Image

That means that the number of babies who are aborted in the United States each day is almost triple the number of people who die daily with COVID-19.

Abortion has been legal, however, since the 1973 decisions of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, and COVID-19 has been around only since December. What do the other numbers look like? How many Americans have we lost already to this tragedy? How many empty seats are there at the dinner table because your son or daughter or brother or sister was aborted?

Currently, abortion in the United States is on a downward trend with the peak of the crises occurring in 1990. The number of live births is also trending downward. This does not mean that the number of daily abortions is insignificant. In 2017, 18% of pregnancies ended by abortion — in other words, 1 out of every 6 pregnancies.

But let’s look a little closer.

I compiled the number of registered births between 1973 and 2016, the reported number of abortions per year, and the number of estimated abortions provided by the Guttmacher institute.[2]

Total Number of Live Births

Total Number of Reported Abortions

Total Estimated Number of Abortions

169,287,799

45,269,156

57,368,870

169 million live births. 57 million abortions. An entire generation...gone.

Let’s find out what that actually means. Once numbers get into the millions, people start to get confused. Just looking at the congressional budget verifies that statement. In order to find the percentage, first, we need to figure out the potential number of live births. I found this number by adding the total number of estimated abortions to the total number of live births.

Image

Next we find the percentage of abortions to that potential number of live births through division and multiplication.

Image

Twenty-five percent of the population that was supposed to be born in the last 40 years has been aborted? Do you mean to tell me that for every three babies born alive, one was aborted?

This is madness. Insanity. This is wrong.

It doesn’t end there. The highest recorded number of deaths in one day because of the coronavirus was 2,909 people. The most abortions performed in the United States in one year occurred in 1990, when 1,609,000 children are estimated to have been aborted.

Image

In abortion’s heyday, over 4,000 American children were aborted every day. That is one child every 20 seconds. Three children every minute. The COVID-19 peak comes from one single day, but this is 4,408 babies, every day, for 365 days.

It continues. In 1980, the ratio of estimated abortions to live births was 43%!

Image

That’s almost half of all pregnancies! That is absolute craziness!

You can argue to me about fetal viability; your body, your choice; and how a majority of abortions performed are done through medication and in the first 12 weeks until you are blue in the face, but at the end of the day, you will still be wrong if you defend abortion. Every person has a unique genetic code from the moment of conception and is a unique person with rights, born or unborn.

Two hundred eight thousand six hundred thirty-three COVID deaths to 57,368,870 abortions is not even half a percentage point. So yes, our great nation is in a crisis. But the crisis is not COVID-19; it is abortion.

On this upcoming Election Day on November 3, remember what really matters. All of the people who have tragically lost their lives and their futures to abortion. All of the unique, unrepeatable gifts to society that will never be.

After all, there is a reason why the right to life comes first in the Declaration of Independence. If we do not have the right to life, all of our other rights don’t matter.

This Election Day, you cannot support Biden/Harris and the ticket of death who want to allow abortions up to the moment of birth because you will be complicit in the greatest injustice of our time. The loss of life that occurs each and every day because of abortion carries more weight than any other issue on the table and is truly the greatest tragedy of our time.

Finally, if you have had an abortion, there may be unresolved feelings. Please know that you are not alone. There are programs, like Project Rachel, all over the country that help women struggling with emotional problems after abortion.

Reference Table:

 

Year

Number of Registered Live Births

Number of Reported Abortions

Number of Estimated Abortions

1973

3,136,965

615,831[3]

744,600

1974

3,159,958

763,476

898,600

1975

3,144,198

854,853

1,034,200

1976

3,167,788

988,267

1,179,300

1977

3,326,632

1,079,430

1,316,700

1978

3,333,279

1,157,776

1,409,600

1979

3,494,398

1,251,921

1,497,700

1980

3,612,258

1,297,606

1,553,900

1981

3,629,238

1,300,760

1,577,300

1982

3,680,537

1,303,980

1,573,900

1983

3,638,933

1,268,987

(1,575,000)

1984

3,669,141

1,333,521

1,577,200

1985

3,760,561

1,328,570

1,588,600

1986

3,756,547

1,328,112

(1,574,000)

1987

3,809,394

1,353,671

1,559,100

1988

3,909,510

1,371,285

1,590,800

1989

4,040,958

1,396,658

(1,567,000)

1990

4,158,212

1,429,247

(1,609,000)

1991

4,110,907

1,388,937

1,556,500

1992

4,065,014

1,359,146

1,528,900

1993

4,000,240

1,330,414

(1,495,000)

1994

3,952,767

1,267,415

(1,423,000)

1995

3,899,589

1,210,883

1,359,400

1996

3,891,494

1,225,937

1,360,200

1997

3,880,894

1,186,039

(1,335,000)

1998

3,941,553

884,273

(1,319,000)

1999

3,959,417

861,789

1,314,800

2000

4,058,814

857,475

1,313,000

2001

4,025,933

853,485

(1,303,000)

2002

4,021,726

854,122

(1,293,000)

2003

4,089,950

848,163

(1,287,000)

2004

4,112,052

839,226

1,216,050

2005

4,138,349

820,151

1,198,960

2006

4,265,555

846,181

1,242,000

2007

4,316,233

827,609

1,202,960

2008

4,247,694

825,564

1,212,350

2009

4,130,665

784,507

1,151,600

2010

3,999,386

765,651

1,102,670

2011

3,953,590

730,322

1,058,490

2012

3,952,841

699,202

1,011,000

2013

3,932,181

664,435

958,700

2014

3,988,076

652,639

926,190

2015

3,978,497

638,169

899,500

2016

3,945,875

623,471

874,100
       
 

Total Number of Live Births

Total Number of Reported Abortions

Total Estimated Number of Abortions
 

169,287,799

45,269,156

57,368,870

 

 

[1] This number was taken on October 22, 2020 from the Census Bureau Population Clock.

[2] There was conflicting information between the Guttmacher website and this table. I used the Guttmacher website until 2003, and this table for all data afterward. Some data have been extrapolated.

[3] For 1973–2005.

  2020 election, abortion, democratic party, joe biden, kamala harris

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article