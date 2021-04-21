Opinion

Signs that 2021 rioters will be attacking and burning wealthy neighborhoods

Once the organized rioters spread to affluent neighborhoods, fear will grip a much wider swath of society than before.
Wed Apr 21, 2021 - 10:50 am EST
Featured Image
Rioters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse during another night of unrest on July 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Spencer Platt / Getty Images
By Thomas Lifson
By Thomas Lifson

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

April 21, 2021 (American Thinker) – Rioting is a frequent phenomenon, complete with a professional traveling cadre that moves into a city when a spark ignites anger — as most recently happened in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.  Take a look at the people arrested in Brooklyn Center:

With so many people and resources being expended, a bit of strategic thinking is being brought into play.  Poor Blacks burning their own neighborhoods hurts the (nonprofessional) rioters and their families and is a burden that does not affect most people.  It also doesn't win a lot of friends among the supposedly oppressed people the itinerant professional rioters seek to lead.

Now we are seeing signs that the urge to riot will be directed from above at the affluent and comfortable, a property destruction analogue of the slogan "Eat the Rich" that has enjoyed great popularity on some quarters.  Anthony Gockowski reports in Alpha News:

A Minneapolis City Council candidate encouraged those who "feel like burning shit down" to target the city's wealthiest residents instead of causing further damage to poor communities.

"Just a personal thought — just in case y'all feel like burning shit down, the poor community is not your oppressors. FYI — lake of the isles has more then [sic] needed and won't be missed," Rita Ortega wrote on her personal Facebook page, which is under her full name of Margarita, according to screenshots shared widely on social media Friday.

Gockowski also reports: "According to her campaign website, Ortega was a policy aide at Minneapolis City Hall and spent ten years working in city government."

Lake of the Isles is a gorgeous neighborhood full of luxury mansions and is only a few blocks from the upscale Uptown shopping district that saw looting in the first wave of riots that followed George Floyd's death while in police custody.  Lake Street, the largest east-west street in the south half of the city, was the scene of the greatest destruction, miles of it, and it terminates just beyond Uptown and just before Lake of the Isles.

In other words, it would be no stretch for the rioters to move into Lake of the Isles and sack the multi-million-dollar mansions that surround it.

A resident reported the threat to the Minneapolis Police, and they say they are taking it seriously:

But Minneapolis is not the only city where this thinking is taking hold.  In Denver over the weekend, the governor's mansion as well as other upscale homes was vandalized.

Sister station CBS Denver reports most of the targets were the city's Cheesman Park neighborhood. "Woah, nice house bro, gentrifiers," "Police make white people feel safe from minorities," and "Abolish police" were among the phrases spray-painted on walls and garage doors.

Jason Whitlock reports that his affluent neighborhood is also seeing gunfire:

Once the organized rioters spread to affluent neighborhoods, fear will grip a much wider swath of society than before.  My guess is that it will trigger a backlash.  But so pervasive is the propaganda urging white people to feel guilt that I cannot be confident that this will be the net effect.

The summer, AKA riot season, threatens to be even worse than last year.

Reprinted with permission from American Thinker.

— Article continues below Petition —
  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

  blm riots

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article