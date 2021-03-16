Simulated pandemic events may provide some of the keys to understanding the current global crisis

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

March 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The following article discusses the possibility of the coronavirus pandemic being partially or mostly falsified. If one is interested in doing the research prior to reading another’s opinion, one may find it useful to closely study the 2018 and 2019 simulated pandemic events planned and enacted by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security entitled “Clade X” and “Event 201.” One may also consider studying the backgrounds of the participants in the 2018 and 2019 fictional pandemics. One need not be a healthcare professional to do such research.

* * *

A previous article discussed a simulated coronavirus pandemic exercise which was planned and acted out by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security in New York City on October 18, 2019. High-ranking government persons, including the current U.S. Director of National Intelligence and the Director-General of China’s CDC, participated in the exercise. Only a few months later it was reported that a real coronavirus pandemic began in China and then spread to New York City.

The previous article suggested that a “reasonable person” would, at minimum, take note of this unusual sequence of events; if the COVID-19 pandemic is a once-in-a-lifetime event, then what are the odds of such an event being simulated and acted out only a few months before by a university with ties to China?

The reasonable person also might go further by looking into other events, exercises, and persons involved with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security or Johns Hopkins in general.

(It cannot be elaborated in this article, but Johns Hopkins University apparently works closely with the U.S. government in several ways, including on “national security”; and a previous article mentioned that Johns Hopkins is highly funded by former New York City Democratic Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who apparently has close ties to the communist China government. And then there is also Johns Hopkins’ support from the World Economic Forum, which also has ties to China.)

One may consider reviewing a few events leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, on July 26, 2019, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and China’s Tianjin University Center for Biosafety Research and Strategy co-hosted “Biosafety and Biosecurity in the Era of Synthetic Biology: Meeting the Challenges in China and the United States” and included “over 100 researchers, policy makers, and other stakeholders from China, Europe, and the United States.” A list of those researchers, policy makers, and other stakeholders does not appear to be available. Maybe this is a big deal. Maybe not. In any case, it shows more collaboration with China shortly before COVID-19.

On July 16, 2019, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and Ginkgo Bioworks held an event in Washington, D.C. This was before the COVID-19 crisis began. In April 2020 the same Ginkgo Bioworks announced that it was collaborating with Moderna, Inc. to provide “process optimization for key raw materials used in the manufacturing of its mRNA vaccines, including mRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19.” Maybe this is also merely an inconsequential coincidence.

But multiple features of the two separate simulated pandemic events planned and enacted by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security in 2018 and 2019 appear to be a big deal. It is probably noteworthy that prior to 2018, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security had not held such an exercise since 2005 and 2001.

The previous article discussed some of the participants in Johns Hopkins’ 2019 fictional pandemic. One of these was Avril Haines, President Biden’s current Director of National Intelligence and a former President Obama high-level national security advisor. The previous article discussing her credentials did not mention that she was a Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. This may be significant. Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory describes itself in this way:

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) has provided solutions to national security and scientific challenges for more than 75 years…APL supports the Department of Defense (DoD) and a wide array of U.S. government agencies, maintaining core capabilities underlying missions ranging from cyber operations to homeland protection and strategic security, and most recently in the critical mission area of national health. Our National Health Mission Area, in partnership with the broader APL enterprise, is uniquely positioned to revolutionize health through science and engineering. [Emphasis added]

So, Johns Hopkins University, which has ties to China through its funding by former Democratic Mayor Michael Bloomberg, also “supports the Department of Defense (DoD) and a wide array of U.S. government agencies”.

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory is currently involved with public health, describing its involvement as:

partnering with federal, state, and local public health officials to process, understand, acquire, and assess large and disparate data streams through development and enhancement of AI-based decision support dashboards and systems.

At a minimum, this suggests the possibility that one entity may have control and/or influence over all levels federal, state, and local of COVID-19 data. The Johns Hopkins tracking map of COVID-19 cases and deaths was at one time hosting “three to five billion interactions daily” and is (or was) a key source for international governments. It is unclear how extensive Johns Hopkins’ involvement is in “processing” and “acquiring” public health data or in supporting “a wide array of U.S. government agencies”. It would be a big deal, though, if it provided the ability to edit COVID-19 data at the federal, state, or local level.

In general, if one studies the 2018 and 2019 simulated pandemics planned and enacted by Johns Hopkins and former and current powerful government officials, one may conclude that it would indeed be possible for a group of people to partially or mostly falsify a pandemic with ulterior motives in mind. Control of virus cases and death count data and control of communication seem to be the major factors, and achieving those ends are discussed in the Johns Hopkins simulated pandemic exercises.

Multiple participants recommended that during a pandemic, governments should use religious groups to communicate a message determined by the government; the former Assistant Director General at the World Health Organization suggests using religious leaders as “stealth entry points” for communicating the World Health Organization’s, or other centralized government’s, pandemic information (see video section: 30:50).

Participants supported a type of globally, internationally centralized repository of data and messages (see video section: 20:45) from the United Nations and the World Health Organization (see video section: 24:18). It may be gleaned from the discussion that the participants would not permit dissent from communications of the United Nations/World Health Organization.

The segment includes a noteworthy exchange between communist China’s CDC director and President Biden’s current Director of National Intelligence. Communist China’s CDC director says that “training” of healthcare providers is necessary to make sure health care workers have the “right information” which, in the context of the discussion, is the information communicated by the government (see video section: 18:00). The CDC of China is part of the communist government, and the communist entity is going to force the messages to be consistent with Chinese communist propaganda.

Communist China’s CDC director also says that “sometimes, the health care workers, they know something, but if they are not well trained, they might give the wrong information”.

“Well trained” in communist China has a specific meaning that should not be considered agreeable in America. But President Biden’s current Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, responds to the communist China CDC director by saying, “I very much agree with that.” (see video section: 19:00) And if you take the time to watch the entire video, you will see that there is more in that particular segment which the reasonable person may consider problematic.

If one is interested in studying the 2018 and 2019 exercises, one is advised to pay close attention to how the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security pre-planned and then plays out the two pandemics. One should pay attention to what is said during the “Global News Network” (“GNN”) segments.

During both simulated pandemics, there are several statements made by former and current government officials which one might consider significant. Those cannot be mentioned here. But one particularly noteworthy discovery is that during their discussion of the 2018 “Clade X” fictional pandemic, a few participants appear to indirectly suggest that the pandemic is obviously not real enough because of the implausible pandemic data of cases and/or deaths caused by the virus. This is significant because, as stated in previous articles, the COVID-19 data from New York City towards the beginning of the pandemic is implausible.

The Johns Hopkins planned simulated pandemics are additional features leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic which may cause a reasonable person to question the events which have occurred in the last year.