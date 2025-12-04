Some UK women’s groups are not happy about being forced to exclude ‘transgender’ men

Seemingly confused by their own organization's title, the National Federation of Women's Institutes has reluctantly decided to stop accepting male members who 'identify' as female.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a Wednesday press release, the National Federation of Women’s Institutes announced that in light of a recent United Kingdom Supreme Court ruling, men who “identify” as women would no longer be considered for membership within the organization.

Women’s Institutes CEO Melissa Green emphasized her reluctance to make this decision.

“It is with the utmost regret and sadness that we must announce that, from April 2026, we can no longer offer formal membership to transgender women,” stated Green.

“As an organisation that has proudly welcomed transgender women [sic] into our membership for more than 40 years, this is not something we would do unless we felt that we had no other choice.”

The decision follows the UK Supreme Court’s April ruling, which confirmed unanimously that, under the law, the term “woman” refers to biological females. The decision drew considerable pushback from LGBT activists throughout the UK, despite the severe consequences faced by biological females of having been forced to share their spaces with males.

Transgender ideology has plagued the UK since 2018, when the Scottish government opened up the definition of “woman” to include men who assume their gender to be female. Since then, the rest of the UK has felt the ripple effects.

Similar charitable institutions in the UK had been criticized for allowing gender-confused men to access women’s rape crisis centers. As a result, women already coping with the traumatic consequences of rape were forced to relive their experiences in the presence of men, further intensifying their distress.

“I don’t trust men because I was raped by a man,” stated an anonymous patient of the Survivor’s Network, who allows transgender-identifying men in their institute. “I don’t necessarily trust that men are always who they say they are.”

If only other charitable institutions operated under the same level of suspicion!

While admitting the decision to exclude gender-confused men was merely a legal one, the National Federation of Women’s Institutes recommitted to finding new ways to support them.

“In April 2026, we will be launching a national network of local WI Sisterhood groups, which will offer monthly opportunities for all people, including transgender women [sic], to come together to socialise, learn from each other, and share their experiences of living as women,” stated Green.

In further defiance of the law, logic, and reasoning, Green asserted the belief of the ironically named “Women’s Institutes” that “transgender” men are women.

“We remain clear that our strong belief is that transgender women are women,” states the press release. “They have been part of the WI family for 40 years, and they will remain part of that family.”

Even after being enlightened as to what a woman is by the UK Supreme Court, some charitable institutions in Britain remain defiant in their attempt to throw off the bonds of reality and impose their politics on society, for better or worse.

