Sons of the Holy Redeemer are ‘last line of defense’ for Catholics in north Scotland, New Zealand

For those who witnessed the consecration of Bishop Michael Mary, the day marked a pivotal moment in the history of the community and created a deep impact.

(LifeSiteNews) — On Saturday, July 25, the bells of Golgotha Monastery resounded over the surrounding waters of the Holy Island of Papa Stronsay, marking the episcopal consecration of Father Michael Mary F.S.S.R, Rector Major of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer.

The consecration, led by Bishop Pierre Roy along with co-consecrators Bishop Rodrigo da Silva and Bishop Fernando Altimira, took place in the historic Oratory of Our Lady of Casalibus.

The ceremony was attended by members of The Sons and The Daughters of the Most Holy Redeemer alongside representatives of the faithful. Among those present was Dr. Stephen Clackson of the Orkney Islands Council, representing secular authorities. He said he was honored to attend the occasion that he found to be “moving” and “well befitting of its historical status.”

The consecration, in light its goal of preserving Sacred Tradition, was celebrated in the pre-1958 rite of episcopal consecrations. The three consecrating bishops traveled across continents for what they deemed to be an act of necessity. In a June 18 letter, Bishop Roy explained that the distance required for him to administer properly to the Sons and their growing flock was simply too great. Furthermore, in his sermon on the day of consecration, His Excellency expressed his belief that “it would be a crime” to leave young vocations subject to the image of bishops who subvert and despise their “holy aspirations.” Instead, he endeavors to leave them with “a true Catholic bishop, a true father for your souls.”

The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, formed in 1988 by Bishop Michael Mary, follow the monastic rule of St. Alphonsus Ligouri and have devoted themselves to Our Blessed Mother. The community followed the SSPX into a reconciliation with Rome in 2008 but subsequently broke with that position with two letters. In these declarations, the Sons stated that they cannot be “complicit by silence” in what they described to be the “destruction” of the Church through modern heresies and public scandals. They affirm that the common opinion of “recognize and resist” is anti-Catholic and instead have joined the call for an Imperfect General Council whereby the state of the papacy today should be defined.

Bishop Roy conveyed similar views in his sermon as he proclaimed: “The time of the Novus Ordo is coming to an end,” urging those who view the Sons as a prodigal son returning to the (true) Church to rejoice in their return. He said he was “delighted” and “overjoyed” to welcome them.

For those who witnessed the consecration, the day marked a pivotal moment in the history of the community and created a deep impact. A faithful supporter named Mikolaj Jasz described the ceremony as a “true and beautiful depiction of authentic Catholicism.” He expressed his hope that future Catholics will “look back and see them as the men who kept the faith alive in a time of modern heresy.”

The Sons have applied themselves to the realization of such a role within the Church Militant, as they emphatically stated in their first open letter: “So long as there is but one soul that asks us for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, the sacraments, or spiritual help; with God’s grace, we will not desert it.” For the faithful in the North of Scotland and New Zealand, the Sons have stood as the last line of defense and their only means of access to the sacraments, highlighting the necessity of the new Episcopate.

In response to the consecration, Hugh Gilbert, OSB, of the Diocese of Aberdeen, Scotland, announced the completion of a canonical process against the Rector Major that was finalized the day of the consecration. He accused Bishop Michael of schism, declared him to be excommunicated, and prohibited him from ministering sacraments. The diocese has neglected to address any of the structured points and concerns that the Sons have set before it and instead presses the faithful to distance themselves from the community.

In reply to the excommunication, His Lordship Bishop Michael Mary urged all those opposed to read and educate themselves on the teachings of former Popes and to acknowledge the contradiction in the modern church. He encouraged his flock to pray for their enemies while he insisted “I love those who have judged us.”

His Lordship told me that he was surprised by the initial suggestion of his consecration but decided to proceed with the encouragement of nine bishops.

“This seemed to be the spiritual road that I was advised to accept,” he said. With the day drawing near, the community was faced with struggles and fierce storms.

“All hell sought to stop the consecration, and only Our Lady, the Mediatrix of All Graces was able to shine the light of Faith and bring the necessary calm,” he said. The storms ended on her feast day.

Bishop Michael concluded by revealing that “I have consecrated the days that lie before me to the Response: Da mihi virtutem contra hostes tuos. I offer these last days of my life to take my share in the battles between the Immaculate and Her enemies. May her sweet Name be ever in our hearts and on our lips. Amen.”

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