Soros-funded American Civil Liberties Union says mandatory COVID jabs ‘further civil liberties’

(NewsBusters) – The American Civil Liberties Union — financed with tens of millions of dollars from leftist billionaire George Soros — justified Orwellian vaccine mandates being forced on Americans by redefining the meaning of “civil liberties” to mean the lack of liberty.
ACLU National Legal Director David Cole and ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief Director Daniel Mach penned an asinine New York Times op-ed headlined: “Want to Enhance Civil Liberties? Embrace Vaccine Mandates.” The headline has since been stealth-edited. The piece tried to gaslight readers by claiming that “we see no civil liberties problem with requiring Covid-19 vaccines in most circumstances.”
In a bizarre twist, the authors claimed that “far from compromising civil liberties, vaccine mandates actually further civil liberties.” The ACLU’s leftist vaccine logic makes about as much sense as when the organization tried to claim that “[m]en who get their periods” and “give birth” are men. It’s worth noting that Soros funded the ACLU with at least $37,359,845 between 2000-2014 alone.
Soros’s Open Society Foundations has also given $975,000 collectively between the ACLU Foundation and its affiliated organizations in Maryland and Idaho between 2016 and 2019.
The ACLU directors referred to the mandates as a “justifiable intrusion” on autonomy, which is literally counterintuitive to the entire concept of “civil liberties”:
Vaccines are a justifiable intrusion on autonomy and bodily integrity. That may sound ominous, because we all have the fundamental right to bodily integrity and to make our own health care decisions. But these rights are not absolute. They do not include the right to inflict harm on others.
With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent.
But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected!
Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity!
But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities.
Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles.
And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates.
While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens!
So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren.
That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will!
Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth.
The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low.
And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission."
So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus.
But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future.
Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second!
The ACLU is arguing as if someone making a personal medical decision about their own health is inflicting harm on others, even when others have the ability to get vaccinated if they choose. “Therefore,” pontificated the ACLU, vaccine mandates are “permissible in many settings where the unvaccinated pose a risk to others, including schools and universities, hospitals, restaurants and bars, workplaces and businesses open to the public.”
The University of California, Irvine Director of Medical Ethics Aaron Kheriaty, and University of Notre Dame Professor of Law Gerard Bradley, blasted universities arbitrarily mandating vaccines on students in June. The authors argued that the mandates violated medical ethics, undercutting the ACLU’s broader argument that vaccine mandates “further civil liberties”:
A person may freely choose to accept medical risks for the benefit of others, as when one donates a kidney for transplant. But there is no moral duty to do so. This is why we don’t harvest organs without consent, even if doing so would save many lives. Those who make such sacrifices for others must truly be volunteers, not conscripts drafted by college administrators.”
Conservatives are under attack. Contact The New York Times at 800-698-4637 and demand it distance itself from the ACLU’s absurd op-ed saying vaccine mandates “further civil liberties.”
Reprinted with permission from NewsBusters