Sri Lanka’s ‘LGBT rights’ bill is a Western-driven attack on the family

(LifeSiteNews) –– Sri Lanka is posed to decriminalize homosexuality.
The Dolawatta bill presently in Sri Lanka’s parliament seeks to change the country’s penal code to create rights even for children as young as 16 years old to privately and publicly express behavior related homosexuality, such as grossly unnatural carnal intercourse.
This change in law, as with the attempts to legalize the killing of the unborn through abortion, are driven by Western governments and their representatives in the United Nations, specifically the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the UN Human Rights Council (HRC).
With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming.
"Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world.
This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming.
This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing.
How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"?
Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children.
Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized.
Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now.
This bill, once enacted, will allow homosexuals and bisexuals to express their orientation in their public conduct, and it will become a violation of their rights, and illegal for citizens of good conscience, to object to such acts, even when they occur in the presence of children.
Further, such behavior, states of life, and the associated ideology will become normalized in the culture, through the media and educational material provided in schools for our children. So-called “marriages” between people of the same sex, or of mixed groups will proceed, and those living in such arrangements will adopt innocent children and form “families.”
Legalized transgenderism will enable men certified as women to enter female bathrooms and women’s other private spaces and compete with women legally in sport and for social and employment opportunities set aside for them.
In order to protect the bedrock of society – marriage between a man and a woman that gives rise to the natural family –and for the sake of public decency, social propriety and civilizational sanity, we appeal to the people of our nation, the professionals, the media, the clergy and ultimately the parliamentarians to reject this bill which constitutes a substantial descent in our moral and spiritual values.
To make your concerns known to Catholic authorities, who so far have not adequately responded to this attempt to decriminalize homosexuality, please contact:
His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith
Archbishop of Colombo
Archbishop’s House, Borella
Colombo 08, Sri Lanka
+94-11-2695471 / 2695472 / 2695473
+94-11-2692009/
Cardinal: +94 777362622
[email protected]
Eshan Dias is a member of Cultura Vitae, a movement of concerned professionals who seek to uphold the dignity of marriage, family and the value of human life from conception until natural death.