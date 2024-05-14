Stop the WHO power grab!

The World Health Assembly convenes from May 27 to June 1 to discuss and presumably vote on final amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the 'WHO Pandemic Agreement.' The proposed WHO treaty and IHR amendments gravely threaten our rights and freedoms.

The World Health Organization is attempting a global power grab.

The World Health Assembly – “the decision-making body of the WHO” – convenes in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 27 to June 1 to discuss and presumably vote on final amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the “WHO Pandemic Agreement.”

It’s imperative that we shed light on their supposed “mission critical for humanity.” The proposed WHO treaty and IHR amendments gravely threaten our rights and freedoms as they stand to:

Change IHR recommendations from “non-binding” to legally binding so that all member countries must comply .

. Create requirements for health documents that could be used to restrict access and travel as the WHO sees fit.

that could be used to restrict access and travel as the WHO sees fit. Require surveillance of online information and censorship of information deemed “misinformation.”

of online information and censorship of information deemed “misinformation.” Coerce extreme lockdown measures , including creating “quarantine of suspect travelers, preferably in facilities away from the point of entry,” aka “quarantine camps” seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in China and elsewhere.

, including creating “quarantine of suspect travelers, preferably in facilities away from the point of entry,” aka “quarantine camps” seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in China and elsewhere. Allow the WHO to declare an emergency at will .

. Require member nations to use certain “relevant health products” like vaccines, drugs, etc., while prohibiting others during emergencies.

In addition to the obvious threat to national autonomy and individual freedoms, the WHO’s Director-General failed to provide member states with the IHR amendment text four months in advance as is required. The latest versions of the proposed IHR amendments and the “WHO Pandemic Agreement” were just released in April 2024.

A recent letter to President Biden signed by 49 U.S. senators states:

The WHO’s failure during the COVID-19 pandemic was as total as it was predictable and did lasting harm to our country. The United States cannot afford to ignore this latest WHO inability to perform its most basic function and must insist on comprehensive WHO reforms before even considering amendments to the IHR or any new pandemic related treaty that would increase WHO authority.

Time is running out. We all need to encourage our state and federal leaders to speak up now to halt this massive power grab and reject the IHR amendments, which would turn the WHO into an unelected global government.

Despite the WHO’s catastrophic public health failures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the current U.S. administration has indicated a strong willingness to hand over what can only be perceived as dictatorial-level power to the WHO.

State and federal lawmakers must speak up and voice their opposition to this massive power grab to avoid losing their own powers to manage public health emergencies. **Global one-size-fits-all medicine does not allow for personalized medical care.

Ask your state and federal lawmakers to urge the administration to oppose the IHR amendments and “WHO Pandemic Agreement.” Download and share this letter signed by 49 U.S. senators and this letter signed by 22 U.S. State Attorneys General calling for President Biden to stop negotiations.

Call the White House and politely urge the President to oppose the IHR amendments and “WHO Pandemic Agreement.”

The American people deserve to have a say in these important public health decisions that will significantly affect our future – especially in light of the abysmal public health failures during COVID-19.

Fill out our form to ask your state and federal lawmakers to urge the administration to oppose the IHR amendments and the “WHO Pandemic Agreement” and preserve your rights. Call the White House at 202-456-1414 and politely urge the president to oppose the IHR amendments and “WHO Pandemic Agreement.” Share this page with your family, friends and on social media to spread awareness and encourage people to take action!

You can make a difference by spreading the word to as many people as possible.

